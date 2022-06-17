ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fatally shot by police identified; died of multiple gunshot wounds

A man shot by police in Star earlier this week died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Ada County coroner’s office.

Jeremy P. Banach, 39, of Star was pronounced dead near the intersection of First and Main streets on Wednesday at 12:01 p.m., a news release from the coroner’s office said.

“This case is being investigated by the critical incident task force lead by Boise Police Department,” the release said.

Police said following the incident that a 39-year old man allegedly had been acting erratically and wouldn’t leave a family member’s home. Star police arrived and allegedly saw the man had a gun but he cooperated and left the home.

Later, police said they were notified the gun was reported stolen the night before and the man was likely intoxicated.

Police began searching for the man and an officer found him around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Star Mercantile on Main Street, police said the day of the shooting. The man had the gun and was allegedly uncooperative with the officer when the shooting occurred, police said.

