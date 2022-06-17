ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Anchorman’ actor David Koechner arrested in Ohio on OVI charge

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
“Anchorman” actor David Koechner was arrested in southern Ohio earlier this month on suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired, authorities said.

Koechner, 59, told authorities he was driving from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to a Comic Con event in Huntington, West Virginia, when he was pulled over by state troopers at 1:47 a.m. EDT on June 4, WJW-TV reported.

Koechner, who also has starred in “The Office,” was taken into custody, according to an arrest record obtained by Entertainment Weekly from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

In a body camera video, a trooper approaches another officer who states he pulled Koechner over for some of lane violations and noticed he had “glossy eyes” and “could smell alcohol,” WLWT-TV reported.

The trooper asked Koechner if he had been arrested for OVI before, and the actor-comedian said he had been arrested on a similar charge in December 2021, WJW reported. According to Fox News, Koechner was arrested in Ventura County, California.

Koechner was arrested after he refused to be tested for blood-alcohol concentration, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond to the entertainment news website’s request for comment.

Koechner is scheduled to appear in Lawrence Municipal Court for a hearing on July 8. According to Ohio statutes, if he is found guilty of the misdemeanor crime, Koechner could face “a mandatory jail term of three consecutive days, with a maximum prison sentence of six months.”

The actor is best known for playing sports reporter Champ Kind in “Anchorman,” the 2004 movie that starred Will Ferrell. He also appeared in the 2013 sequel.

He has also appeared on 33 episodes of the television series, "The Goldbergs," and was a voice actor for the animated series, "American Dad!

