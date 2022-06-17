ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Flathead County flooding update - June 17

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
KALISPELL - Recent weather patterns have contributed to high water levels and potential flooding conditions in low-lying areas across Flathead Valley.

Officials are cautioning that high river levels cause fast-flowing currents, unpredictable conditions, and very cold water with large amounts of debris.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Office of Emergency Services are urging people to practice safety while recreating this Father’s Day weekend.

“The warm weather draws people outside, but it’s important to remember that the rivers are moving fast and carrying a lot of debris,” said Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. “We encourage residents to make the safe choice and avoid recreating on the rivers until conditions improve.”

Flathead County declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, due to anticipated and current flooding.

The following information regarding the flooding incident is current as of June 17, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Official evacuation notices are in effect for the following areas:

  • Leisure Road, Kalispell
  • North Hill Top Road, Columbia Falls

Additional road closures remain in effect:

  • West Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road between Mazie Creek and Graves Creek Road
  • All main open roads that access the main block of Stillwater State Forest. This includes the Lower Whitefish Road accessed via East Lakeshore Dr. from Whitefish, Upper Whitefish Road accessed from Olney and the 900/Mount Marston Road accessed from Stryker, MT. This includes the Upper Whitefish Lake Campground.

Evacuations have been lifted in the following areas and roads are open to resident traffic only:

  • Rabe Road, Columbia Falls
  • Lake Drive and Bailey Lake Area in Columbia Falls
  • Blankenship Road

Sandbag fill stations are available to the community in the following locations:

  • Columbia Falls City Shop, 700 9th Ave W
  • Applied Materials Parking Lot (Old Shopko)
  • Echo Lake Fire Hall, 735 Echo Lake Road
  • Whitefish – The Snow Lot. Corner of Railway Street and Columbia Ave

The Flathead County Office of Emergency Services — in coordination with others — is looking to develop a list of people who have pastures that can help to accommodate displaced livestock. Any facilities that could house livestock would also be appreciated. Pastures or facilities will need to be located in areas that are out of potential flood areas and on higher ground. The expectation is that the livestock owners would be responsible for caring for their own animals. People who can help, can follow the link below and fill out the form at https://fcoes.formstack.com/forms/livestock_resources

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has established an information line at 406-758-2111. Due to the rapidly changing situation, the most current source of information will continue to be the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page .

MTN stations across the state are raising money to support our neighbors affected by this devastation. With the help of the Scripps Howard Foundation, you can make a contribution that will go to those in need. Click here to learn more.

The Moose 95.1 FM

Flood Warning for Flathead River At Columbia Falls

Possible flooding issues continue across the state with this Flood Warning for the Flathead River in northwest Montana. Importantly, this particular Warning is in effect until further notice, as conditions in the area can change very quickly. It just depends what Mother Nature throws our way. This particular advisory has...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Lake at full pool, pre-evacuation notices issued

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Lake is at full pool, and officials are seeing water backing up in the South Valley area, including Bigfork, Creston, Lower Valley and south Kalispell. Residents are being warned of changing conditions. There will be an increase of law enforcement in the area. PRE EVACUATION...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Scattered showers, minor flooding concerns

FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM MDT Sunday was 14.0 feet. The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 14.5 feet Monday, June 13. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Historic Flooding Puts Flathead on High Alert

From her vantage at park headquarters in West Glacier last week, Gina Kerzman said she “can’t complain” about the record rainfall and flood advisories that have swept through the Flathead Valley over the past week, prompting evacuations of low-lying residential areas and forcing closures at numerous fishing access sites, as well as delivering up to two feet of snow along the alpine stretches of the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, which plow crews are working to clear for summertime traffic.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Food Banks Overwhelmed as Prices Rise

Inflation and supply chain shortages are testing the limits of northwest Montana’s food banks. Across the Flathead, food pantries are facing emptier shelves and scarcer donations as demand for their services grows. “Our numbers have definitely been increasing,” Ann Bohmer, co-manager of the Columbia Falls Food Bank, said. “[There’s...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Additional Road Closures, Evacuations Possible as Flathead Flooding Continues

Flathead County officials on Wednesday declared a state of emergency as local waterways charted above flood stage levels, prompting evacuations in areas of Kalispell and the North Fork Road and forcing countywide road closures, Sheriff Brian Heino said during a Wednesday afternoon press briefing. The Flathead County Commission voted unanimously...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Flathead Beacon

UPDATE: Flathead River Flooding Prompts Road Closures, Evacuations

Even as Tuesday’s record rainfall abated early Wednesday morning, flood warnings and advisories remained in effect across portions of the Flathead Valley, impacting structures, roads and farmland along the Flathead River, according to local emergency officials and the National Weather Service (NWS). Flooding in Columbia Falls, Kalispell, Creston and...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
News Channel Nebraska

Montana woman arrested in Norfolk on marijuana, controlled substance charges

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Montana woman is in custody after being arrested for marijuana and controlled substances in northeast Nebraska on Sunday morning. Just after midnight on Sunday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop for a stop sign violation at 4th Street and Braasch Avenue, NPD Capt. Michael Bauer said.
NORFOLK, NE
Montana Free Press

Rising water puts the Flathead on edge

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging a “precautionary evacuation” for residents of low-lying areas along the Flathead River as the river slowly inches into flood stage this week. The warning to residents in the northwest part of the state comes just 24...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead River Rises Above Flood Stage

As heavy rain and rising river levels continue throughout Montana, portions of Flathead and Lincoln counties are currently in a flood warning and advisory, potentially impacting structures, roads and farmland along the Flathead River, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Flooding in Columbia Falls, Kalispell, Creston and Foy’s Bend...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Northwest Montana prepares for snowstorm

KALISPELL, MONT. — Across Montana, severe weather is bringing flooding and severe damage to many parts of the state. In the Flathead Valley, consistent rain is now being matched with snow in mid-June. “It may say June on the calendar, but in the mountains, everything says it's more like...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Blankenship Bridge area emergency closure extended

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - The Flathead National Forest is extending the emergency closure order at Blankenship southwest (Blankenship Bridge area) Wednesday. FNF said in a release the area shut down to motorized vehicles and camping due to high water levels. FNF said they will reopen the area once the water...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
