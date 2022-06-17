ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Blue Crabs partners with Charles Regional for Juneteenth Celebration

By Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnkUx_0gEDRc9N00

(Waldorf, MD, June 16, 2022) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, in partnership with the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, will hold their Juneteenth Night on Saturday, June 18 th . In conjunction with the Blue Crabs game against the Lancaster Barnstormers at 6:35 PM on June 18 th , the Blue Crabs and the University of Charles Regional Medical Center invite all of Southern Maryland to join in recognizing Juneteenth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFeZn_0gEDRc9N00
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs player Jared Walker displays the replica Baltimore Elite Giants jersey. The game jerseys will be up for auction at the June 18th home game against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Juneteenth is a Federal Holiday, serving as the most popular annual celebration of the emancipation from slavery in the United States. Juneteenth was officially established as a Federal Holiday in June 2021, and the Blue Crabs and UMCRMC are striving to provide a place for all of Southern Maryland to congregate and celebrate this holiday.

The night will include continued education on the background and importance of this holiday. Additionally, two former Negro League players, and a traveling Negro League Museum will be at the game. The Blue Crabs will also wear special jerseys, rebranding as the Baltimore Elite Giants, one of the great Negro League teams. All jerseys worn during the game will be auctioned off and can be bid on HERE .

“We’re pleased to work with the Blue Crabs to celebrate African American history and culture,” said Noel Cervino, UM Charles Regional President and CEO. “Disease prevention is a vital part of our health mission, so we appreciate the opportunity to work with these three service organizations to help educate and inform people about health concerns identified in our Community Health Needs Assessment that affects all county residents, but is of primary importance among African Americans.”

Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel added “It is incredibly important to our organization that we celebrate this monumental holiday, and partnering with UMCRMC was a no-brainer. We want to provide our community one central location to pay homage to Juneteenth for years to come.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Crumbl Cookies, the TikTok-famous gourmet cookie company, opening its first location in Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, MD— Something sweet is coming to southern Maryland! Crumbl Cookies, the famous gourmet cookie company, is set to serve customers its weekly rotating menu and iconic pink box in California Maryland. The California Crumbl grand opening is expected to take place on Friday, June 24 at 8am, at 45000 St. Andrews Church Road, Suite […]
CALIFORNIA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Students, Governor’s Healthcare Heroes Poster Content Finalist Present Art to CalvertHealth

Prince Frederick, MD –Earlier this year, the Office of the Governor of Maryland and the Maryland State Department of Education presented the 2022 Governor’s Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition for Maryland school students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade. The competition encouraged Maryland students to submit poster designs that depicted the theme “Celebrating Maryland’s Healthcare Heroes.” A […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waldorf, MD
Sports
City
Waldorf, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM Board of Trustees Appoints Shawn Coates as Board Chair and Sonja Cox as Vice Chair

College of Southern Maryland Board of Trustee Vice-Chair Shawn B. Coates will celebrated his grandmother’s birthday in a very special way. When the college’s Board of Trustees unanimously confirmed its next top leaders, it appointed Coates of Charles County as chair and Sonja Cox of St. Mary’s County as vice-chair. A senior leader in the […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

HVFD Engineer/Firefighter Scott Hankinson Awarded MSFA Firefighter of the Year

Congratulations to Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s Scott Hankinson on becoming this year’s MSFA Firefighter of The Year. The Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA) established the Firefighter of the Year Award in 1978, to be presented at the Annual MSFA Convention and Conference each year from nominations received from the member department or individuals. At the […]
HOLLYWOOD, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Southern Maryland Sierra Club partners with Rotary Club of Lexington Park to fight food insecurity

Lexington Park, MD – Southern Maryland Sierra Club and the Rotary Club of Lexington Park are proud to announce a partnership to help address issues of food insecurity in St. Mary’s County. Since 2020, the Southern Maryland Sierra Club has been working with local houses of worship and non-profits around the region to build vegetable gardens […]
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth Celebration#The Blue Crabs#Umcrmc#Negro League Museum
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Friendships Endure: Annapolis native with ties to Coronado Supports Pacific Partnership 2022

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Capt. Tim Quast, a native of Annapolis, Maryland, with ties to Coronado, California, is serving aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) as part of Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22), deployed in the Pacific Ocean. Mercy departed its homeport in San Diego on May 3, with more than 800 […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Soul food restaurant co-owner among 6 killed in Baltimore weekend shootings

Six people were killed in shootings over the weekend in Baltimore, including one of the owners of a soul food restaurant in Little Italy. Trevor White, one of the co-owners of RYMKS Bar and Grille, attended AFRAM on Friday and was part of a podcast in which he talked about being a Black businessman in Baltimore. White, 40, promoted his businesses and pushed for other minorities to start their own.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCPS to start summer lunch program June 21

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Judy Center Early Learning Hub and Food and Nutrition Services is pleased to announce its free summer meals program in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Library and a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.  Meals are for children 18 and under free of charge.  Details […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Juneteenth celebration to be held at the new Lexington Manor Passive Art Park and Lancaster Park

The Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions of St. Mary’s County (UCAC) will join the nation in celebrating freedom and African American heritage at the second National Juneteenth Holiday! The free, family-oriented, local event will be held on Saturday, June 18, noon – 6:30 pm in the new Lexington Manor Passive Art Park and Lancaster Park in Lexington […]
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Ashland Craft to open for Brothers Osborne at PNC Waterside

SOLOMONS, MD – June 16, 2022 – South Carolina native Ashland Craft will open for Brothers Osborne at the Calvert Marine Museum’s PNC Waterside Pavilion on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com! Ashland Craft’s strong, personal songwriting is rapidly earning a dedicated fanbase with the release of her 2021 debut album, Travelin’ Kind. […]
SOLOMONS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital selects outstanding students for annual healthcare scholarship

LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 15, 2022) – MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital announces the 2022 recipients of its annual scholarship program for future healthcare workers: five local students pursuing nursing. Approximately $110,000 in educational support has been granted to jumpstart their careers while helping to ensure the future availability of quality care in St. Mary’s County. This year’s […]
HEALTH SERVICES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Jaymi Sterling endorsed by St. Mary’s FOP Lodge 7, cite need for change at State’s Attorney’s Office

Leonardtown, Md., June 21, 2022 – Jaymi Sterling (Republican), a fourteen-year veteran career prosecutor and former Deputy State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, announced today she is very honored to receive, and proudly accepts, the endorsement of our local police.   The Fraternal Order of Police – St. Mary’s County, MD Lodge 7, released the following […]
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Barnhart students aren’t imagining awards, they are earning them from Imagine Learning

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School has been recognized as one of the top schools in the country for its use of Imagine Learning, a provider of digital curriculum. The school earned the distinction of 2021-2022 Schools of Excellence, Imagine Reading. It is the only Maryland school to be honored in that category. The Imagine Learning […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy