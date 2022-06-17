ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lodge, MT

Montana governor faces criticism for vacation during floods

By MATTHEW BROWN, AMY BETH HANSON
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJjTf_0gEDRLL800
Yellowstone National Park Flooding Pedestrians walk down a street washed away from Rock Creek floodwaters in Red Lodge, Mont., Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (David Goldman)

RED LODGE, Mont. — (AP) — Amid heavy criticism six days after leaving the country without telling his constituents, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office confirmed Friday he had gone to Italy with his wife but was briefed regularly about intense flooding that devastated a large swath of Yellowstone National Park and nearby communities.

The flooding that swept away roads, bridges and homes and shut down Yellowstone, one of America’s most beloved natural attractions and vital piece of the economy for many nearby towns, began Monday. But it wasn't until the next day that the Republican governor's absence was noted, when reporters questioned why a disaster declaration had been signed by the lieutenant governor.

Gianforte’s critics quickly seized on the moment and started the social media hashtag #WhereIsGreg.

With criticism mounting, the governor's office finally acknowledged Wednesday that he was out of the country on a long-planned personal trip and was working on getting back. Still it wouldn't say where, citing security concerns.

“In a moment of unprecedented disaster and economic uncertainty, Gianforte purposefully kept Montanans in the dark about where he was, and who was actually in charge,” said Sheila Hogan, executive director of the Montana Democratic Party.

Hogan had asked Tuesday why the governor did not disclose that he was out of the country and that the lieutenant governor was serving as acting governor.

“Truthfully, it speaks for itself. It just does,” said Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana as he toured flood damage in Red Lodge on Friday. “When you’re in public service there are things that take precedent, and this is pretty important.”

The governor returned to Montana on Thursday night and on Friday spoke publicly for the first time since the flooding in brief remarks. He didn't address his absence, choosing instead to encourage visitors to still come to the Yellowstone region.

“Here’s a very simple message, for people that have planned trips to Yellowstone Park. We’re open. You’ve gotta come. There’s so much to do in Montana. The vitality of our communities depend on it and your families need what we have in Montana. So we’re open for business, we want you to come,” Gianforte said, adding he planned to meet with locals.

Gianforte's office said he had followed the floods closely while away.

Scott Miller, a commissioner in Carbon County, where flooding heavily damaged the town of Red Lodge and other areas, said Friday that he had been able to contact the governor by phone when he needed to and that the state did not neglect any duties.

“The fact that the governor has been on vacation — there's been no hiccups,” Miller said. “That's why you have people in your cabinet," to meet the state's responsibilities.

In Red Lodge, Tester acknowledged he was in Washington this week working on a bill for veterans that passed the Senate on Thursday.

“Some could say, ‘Jon why didn’t you come back Tuesday or Wednesday?’" Tester said. "These are hard situations. I don’t know what his circumstances were ... I’ve got a decent working relationship with the governor and want to continue that.”

Gianforte's public appearance Friday was in Gardiner, where a gnawing uncertainty hung over the Yellowstone National Park gateway town that is now cut off from the park.

Gardiner itself escaped the flooding but briefly became home to hundreds of park visitors stranded when the road leading into it was closed along the surging Yellowstone River. When the road reopened, the tourists vanished.

“Town is eerie right now,” said Katie Gale, who does booking for a company that offers rafting and other outdoor trips. “We had all those folks trapped in here, and then as soon as they opened the road … it was just like someone just pulled the plug in a bathtub.”

That draining of visitors has become a major concern for businesses in towns that lead to Yellowstone’s northern entrances and rely on tourists passing through.

Officials have said the park's southern part, which features Old Faithful, could reopen as soon as next week. But the north end, which includes Tower Fall and the bears and wolves of Lamar Valley, could stay closed for months after sections of major roads inside Yellowstone were washed away or buried in rockfall.

Red Lodge is facing a double disaster: It will have to clean up the damage done by the deluge to parts of town and also figure out how to survive without the summer business that normally sustains it for the rest of the year.

“Winters are hard in Red Lodge,” Chris Prindiville said as he hosed mud from the sidewalk outside his shuttered cafe, which had no fresh water or gas for his stoves. “You have to make your money in the summer so you can make it when the bills keep coming and the visitors have stopped.”

Yellowstone is one of the crown jewels of the park system, a popular summer playground that appeals to adventurous backpackers camping in grizzly country, casual hikers walking past steaming geothermal features and nature lovers gazing at elk, bison, bears and wolves from the safety of their cars.

All 4 million visitors a year have to pass through the small towns that border the park’s five entrances.

The flooding — triggered by a combination of torrential rain and rapid snowmelt — hit just as hotels around Yellowstone were filling up with summer tourists. June is typically one of Yellowstone’s busiest months.

At least 88 people were rescued by the Montana National Guard over the past few days from campsites and small towns, and hundreds of homes, including nearly 150 in Red Lodge, were damaged by muddy waters. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.

Red Lodge remained under a boil-water advisory, and trucks supplied drinking water to half of the town that was without it. Portable toilets were strategically placed for those who couldn’t flush at home.

The Yodeler Motel, once home to Finnish coal miners, faced its first shutdown since it began operating as a lodge in 1964. Owner Mac Dean said he is going to have to gut the lower level, where 13 rooms flooded in chest-high waters.

Dean had been counting on a busy summer tied to the park's 150th anniversary. The Yodeler had the most bookings in the 13 years Dean and his wife have owned the business. Now he's hoping to get some help, possibly from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The damage is catastrophic,” he said. “We’re between a rock and a hard place. And if we don’t get some assistance, we’re not gonna make it.”

___

Hanson reported from Helena, Montana. Associated Press journalists Brittany Peterson in Red Lodge, Mead Gruver in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Massive New Mexico blaze blamed on miscalculations, errors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — U.S. Forest Service employees made multiple miscalculations, used inaccurate models and underestimated how dry conditions were in the Southwest, causing a planned burn to reduce the threat of wildfires to explode into the largest blaze in New Mexico’s recorded history, the agency said Tuesday.
POLITICS
KRMG

Wisconsin's Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — An aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence's staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday's meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed.
WISCONSIN STATE
KRMG

South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

PIERRE, S.D. — (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Tuesday convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 fatal crash, removing and barring him from future office in a stinging rebuke that showed most senators didn’t believe his account of the crash.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

Supreme Court: Religious schools must get Maine tuition aid

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Maine can't exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition aid for private education, a decision that could ease religious organizations' access to taxpayer money. The 6-3 outcome could fuel a renewed push for school choice programs...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Lodge, MT
Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Montana State
City
Red Lodge, MT
Local
Montana Government
KRMG

Drag queen blasts GOP candidate for Arizona governor

PHOENIX — (AP) — Kari Lake, the frontrunner in the Republican primary for Arizona governor, condemned the growing cultural clout of drag queens, jumping into the latest social grievance taking hold on the right. But her comments were quickly criticized over the weekend by one of the most...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRMG

Republican governor urges US Senate to act on gun violence

MONTPELIER, Vt. — (AP) — Vermont’s governor, who supported changes to the state's gun laws after what he felt was a narrowly averted school shooting, is now using his credentials as a moderate Republican to urge the nation’s senators to work together to address gun violence.
VERMONT STATE
KRMG

Texas GOP's swing to far right cemented with party platform

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ten years ago, the Texas Republican Party used its platform to oppose teaching critical thinking in schools. In 2014, it declared homosexuality a chosen behavior contrary to God and endorsed “reparative therapy” to reverse it. By 2020, the party was ready to remind the world that “Texas retains the right to secede from the United States.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Greg Gianforte
KRMG

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar declared winner in Texas recount

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A recount in Texas affirmed Democrat U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar as the winner Tuesday of his primary race against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros, who had trailed by fewer than 200 votes following a runoff in May. Cuellar, a nine-term congressman, defeated Cisneros by...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

EXPLAINER: How platforms dealt with 'RINO hunting' video

Washington — (AP) — When a GOP Missouri U.S. Senate candidate released a video Monday in which he cocked a gun after calling for a hunt of fellow Republicans who he believes are “RINOs,” or Republicans in Name Only, Facebook scraped it off its platform within a few hours.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMG

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone Park#Politics State#Disaster Management#Politics Governor#Republican
KRMG

Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Katie Britt won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama Tuesday, defeating six-term Rep. Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump took the unusual step of rescinding his initial Brooks endorsement. The loss ends a turbulent campaign that pit...
ALABAMA STATE
KRMG

'Nowhere I feel safe': Election officials recount threats

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Wandrea “Shaye” Moss testified Tuesday to lawmakers about how her life was upended when former President Donald Trump and his allies falsely accused her and her mother of pulling fraudulent ballots from a suitcase in Georgia. The former Georgia elections worker recounted...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

State finds problem with Epic’s administrative bonuses and student attendance

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) announced Tuesday new findings into misappropriation of public funds at Epic Charter Schools. After a seven-month investigation, the OSDE says it uncovered “significant problems including dubious attendance data that may have resulted in $780,000 in improperly obtained state funds and the improper disbursal of more than $8.5 million in bonuses to school administrators.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KRMG

OTA announces one of Oklahoma’s turnpike going cashless

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced the H.E. Bailey Turnpike will be going cashless starting this week. OTA said pay stations can be dangerous with people entering and exiting the flow of traffic. They decided to transition to cashless stations to keep drivers safe. The change goes into effect Jun. 21.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy