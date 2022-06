Bausch + Lomb's Bill Reindel, OD, speaks on highlights from his lecture titled “Evaluation of an Advanced Multi-Purpose Solution for Soft Re-Usable Contact Lenses." Bill Reindel, OD, executive director of medical affairs at Bausch and Lomb, speaks on highlights from the lecture titled “Evaluation of an Advanced Multi-Purpose Solution for Soft Re-Usable Contact Lenses,” which he presented at this year’s ePoster virtual event during the annual American Optometric Association (AOA) meeting in Chicago.

2 DAYS AGO