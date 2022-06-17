ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prognostic implications of structural heart disease and premature ventricular contractions in recovery of exercise

By Thomas Lindow
Cover picture for the articlePremature ventricular contractions (PVCs) during recovery of exercise stress testing are associated with increased cardiovascular mortality, but the cause remains unknown. We aimed to evaluate the association of PVCs during recovery with echocardiographic abnormalities, and their combined prognostic performance. Echocardiographic abnormalities [reduced left ventricular (LV) ejection fraction, valvular heart disease, LV...

