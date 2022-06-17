ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Labor workers needed to complete finishing touches on new Mary Carroll High School

By Illi-Anna Martinez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjOtQ_0gEDQJbt00

With the new school year approaching, efforts to finish up the new Mary Carroll High School continues.

As KRIS 6 News has reported, the new campus is being built at the corner of Saratoga Blvd. and Kostoryz Rd. and is expected to open in August.

Right now, L.K. Jordan, a professional staffing agency, is searching for 30 general labor workers to help with the finishing touches.

Beginning June 27 through July 30, workers will help with various tasks, including loading and unloading truckloads of desks.

Labor workers are guaranteed an 8 to 10 hour work day, with $15 an hour.

L.K. Jordan staff tell KRIS 6 News anyone can apply for for these positions and encourage recent graduates to consider this summer job.

"This would be a good opportunity for them" said staffing supervisor Denise Cox. "Evem if maybe they're waiting to go to college in the fall and they need a summer job. This would be the perfect opportuniy for them to help out."

Call 361-814-9700 for more information.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII TV3

Robstown ISD freshman receives prestigious UIL award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student from Robstown Independent School District was recently awarded the UIL Texas State Solo and Ensemble Outstanding Performer Award. Sonya Tobias is the first freshman in school history to earn this award and only the fourth overall. The award is the highest honor the...
ROBSTOWN, TX
KIII 3News

Dads at Brookdale Senior Living Center share what Father's Day means to them

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two of many special fathers at Brookdale Senior Living Center spoke with 3NEWS about Father's Day, Sunday, and shared what the holiday means to them. Brookdale Director of Maintenance Dennis Springs said, "My goal in life was to make sure my children became very educated, and I got very lucky and succeeded. They all have good jobs and I'm very, very proud of them."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School
mysoutex.com

Gonzales says ‘I do’ to dream job, wife

Each of the past three years, Jordan Gonzales has had opportunities to leave Beeville ISD to become a head basketball coach at another school. Each time, he’s passed on that offer in the hopes that his time would eventually come to helm the program at his alma mater. His...
BEEVILLE, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

Man in wheelchair struck and killed in Calallen

A man died Tuesday, June 21, 2022 after he was struck struck in his wheelchair while crossing the street. Around 8 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Wildcat Drive involving a man on wheelchair and a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene and the man was found unresponsive and not breathing in the ditch area when police arrived.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KIII 3News

Have you watered your foundation? Home expert says once a week may not be enough

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With summer weather reaching triple-digit temperatures, making sure that your home's foundation is properly watered can help avoid costly repairs. Last week, 3News reported that the City of Corpus Christi entered mandatory Stage 1 Drought Restrictions. Part of those restrictions mandate that homeowners only water their foundations for one day out of the week with a hand-held hose or drip irrigation.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy