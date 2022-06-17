ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinical efficacy of urea treatment in syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion

By Eva PerellÃ³-Camacho
Cover picture for the articleThe aim of this work isÂ to examine our experience in the use of urea in patients with SIADH. Observational retrospective analysis of 48 patients with SIADH that have been treated with urea in a third-level hospital. Pre-post analysis of serum sodium levels. The 48 patients with SIADH had a median...

