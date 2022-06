Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street set to bounce after S&P 500's worst seek since 2020. Dow futures jumped 400 points, or 1.4%, on Tuesday after a terrible week of selling. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures both bounced around 1.5% to start the holiday-shortened week. The 10-year Treasury yield on Tuesday remained off 2011 highs, nearly 3.28%, a level that's helping take pressure off stocks. Following last week's biggest Federal Reserve interest rate hike since 1994 to fight inflation, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set deliver his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.

