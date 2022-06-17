ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Report: Gov. Ron DeSantis will allow health providers to order vaccines for children

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

MIAMI - The parent company of CBS4 News partner, The Miami Herald said on Friday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now allowing healthcare providers, including pediatricians and children's hospitals, to order COVID-19 vaccines from a federal program for children between six months and 5 years old.

This marks a reversal from earlier this week, White House officials told McClatchy .

Florida missed Tuesday's deadline for pre-orders of the vaccines. Officials said orders coming from the state are not likely to be delivered until the end of the month.

WeAllPettyDownHere
4d ago

Absolutely, afterall the parents have the rights to vaccinate their children. Maybe someone could explain how before the child is born women want ProChoice but after they’re born ProChoice goes out the window and all of a sudden they’re proLife? If it’s mybodymychoice, then shouldn’t we be asking these children if they even want the not-a-vaccine??? Things that make ya go hmmmmmmmm.

