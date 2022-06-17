Report: Gov. Ron DeSantis will allow health providers to order vaccines for children

MIAMI - The parent company of CBS4 News partner, The Miami Herald said on Friday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now allowing healthcare providers, including pediatricians and children's hospitals, to order COVID-19 vaccines from a federal program for children between six months and 5 years old.

This marks a reversal from earlier this week, White House officials told McClatchy .

Florida missed Tuesday's deadline for pre-orders of the vaccines. Officials said orders coming from the state are not likely to be delivered until the end of the month.