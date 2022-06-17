What we learned from our dads

Father’s Day is this weekend, which naturally has us thinking about our dads.

What’s happening: We were inspired by our colleagues’ Axios Finish Line newsletter sharing what they learned from their dads. So, Dad, this one is for you.

What Alexis learned: You put your treasures where your heart is.

if I didn’t mention that I’ve been blessed with two fathers, my dad (Michael Clinton) and papa bear (Rick Mcmillan), in my lifetime. Their treasured love is seen through more than words but in actions, like the time my papa bear drove two hours in the middle of the night to pick me up from college when I was sick. My dads would move mountains whether I needed a shoulder to cry on or an extra push to follow my dreams. More importantly I’ve been spoiled with the most priceless gift of all and that’s their quality time.

What Ashley learned: Football is life.

has coached soccer for as long as I can remember, and he’s even been my coach. I remember falling asleep on his lap watching North Carolina and former U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Anson Dorrance coaching videos on VHS. He inspired my very unhealthy obsession with the game, but he also taught me it could help pay for college, introduce me to lifelong friends and take me to places I could never imagine.

What Danielle learned: Follow your dreams, but laugh along the way.

has always been my cheerleader, from the moment I started doing the high school newspaper, to my first real journalism job. But his sense of humor always reminded me not to take life too seriously, because yes, there’s joy in the big milestones – but also in the little moments, like games of I Spy on a long road trip, or feeling the wind in your face on a bike ride.

What Michael learned: Take pictures with your mind.

, grew up in a home with an abusive father and found freedom as a sport parachutist in the 1960s and 70s. He jumped out of a plane 1,120 times. He took a solo trip to Iceland in his 20s, and was snapping photos when an older man tapped him on the shoulder and said, “Take pictures with your mind, son. They’ll last longer.”

That advice proved true late in Dad’s life: After strokes stripped away his short-term memory, he could recall the old skydiving days clear as yesterday.

What Symphony learned: Do your best and leave the rest.

always told me that as long as I’m giving things my best effort I should feel proud of that. This mantra is actually one that’s been passed down from my great-grandparents to my dad and then on to me, so it means a lot knowing that I’m vicariously making my ancestors proud simply by doing my best.

What Emma learned: Prioritize fun.

taught me from an early age how to merge my passions with work so that life never feels like a slog. An occasional magician and full-time professor, his last day of class every year is him escaping from a straight jacket in front of the students. Now that’s fun. Thanks to him, we share a favorite craft brewery — Delaware-based Dogfish Head — and we believe you’re never too old to laugh at a whoopie cushion.

