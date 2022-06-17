ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Ada County coroner identifies 39-year-old man shot dead by police in Star

By The Bharat Express News
thebharatexpressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is breaking news. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates. To subscribe to the latest news alerts, click here. The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the 39-year-old man who was killed by police in a drive-by shooting northwest of Boise. Jeremy Banach was fatally shot by Star...

www.thebharatexpressnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

26-year-old Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

CASCADE, Idaho (KLIX)-A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a young Meridian man Saturday afternoon near Cascade. Emergency crews responded around 12:45 p.m. to Warm Lake Road for a sport motorcycle that went down a 20-foot embankment that a 26-year-old was riding, according to Idaho State Police. The man, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Cascade Medical Center where he died. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
MERIDIAN, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man dies after driving down 20-foot embankment on motorcycle

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:46 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, in Valley County. A 26-year-old man from Meridian was traveling east on Warm Lake Road just east of Stolle Meadows Road on a...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Body of missing tuber recovered from Payette River

After more than a week of searching, the body of 21-year-old Everette Jackson was recovered Sunday afternoon downstream from where he reportedly disappeared over a week before. The Gem County Sheriff's Office confirmed the recovery in a release Sunday. "Jackson, a 21-year-old visitor from Raceland, Louisiana, went missing on Saturday, June 11, 2022, after a witness reported seeing Jackson fall from a tube, go underwater and not resurface near the...
GEM COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Star, ID
County
Ada County, ID
Star, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Ada County, ID
Crime & Safety
KHQ Right Now

Meridian man dies in Valley County motorcycle accident

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that ended fatally on Saturday, June 18 just before 1 p.m. According to the release, a 26-year-old man from Meridian was driving a 2022 Ducati motorcycle east on Warm Lake Rd., just past Stolle Meadows Rd. when he drove off the road and down a 20-foot deep embankment.
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Caldwell Fire asks people not to burn until Fall

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Caldwell Fire Department is asking people not to burn grass or weeds until the fall. Officials say that due to high temperatures, the risk of grass fires is too great. Burn permits will not be issued until further notice. Individuals are asked to hold off...
CALDWELL, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Coroner#Violent Crime#The Idaho Statesman#Star Mercantile
KTVB

‘The department has a chief!’: Caldwell City Council approves new police chief

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department (CPD) has a new chief after the city council unanimously voted to approve Rex Ingram Monday night. Ingram, a lieutenant from Los Angeles, California, will take over starting July 5. Ingram is a fifth-generation law enforcement officer with over twenty years of experience in both sworn and voluntary positions.
CALDWELL, ID
KIVI-TV

Body of Everette Jackson found in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — The body of Everette Jackson, the 21-year-old Louisiana man who went missing on the Payette River, has been found, according to a press release from the Gem County Sheriff's Office. The Gem County Sheriff's Office says the body was found by a volunteer Sunday afternoon...
GEM COUNTY, ID
92.9 THE LAKE

Body Of Missing LSU-Eunice Basketball Player Found In Idaho

The body of missing Everette Jackson, an LSUE basketball player, was reportedly found in Idaho. That's according to LSUE, who posted the details on their social media:. The 21-year-old basketball player went missing during a tubing trip to Idaho with friends. He disappeared while tubing on the Payette River in Western Idaho. Jackson was tubing with his girlfriend, when she told investigators that they lost control. She says Jackson was then swept away by the river. He was last seen on June 11th.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Body of missing college basketball player recovered from Payette River

After more than a week of searching, the body of 21-year-old sophomore forward at Louisiana State University Eunice was recovered. Everette Jackson's body was recovered Sunday afternoon downstream from where he reportedly disappeared over a week before. The Gem County Sheriff's Office confirmed the recovery in a release Sunday. "Jackson, a 21-year-old visitor from Raceland,...
GEM COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: BASE jumper airlifted to hospital for treatment of injuries suffered after jumping from Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS — A BASE jumper was injured last Friday after his parachute became entangled jumping from the Perrine Bridge, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said. The man hit the water hard and was rescued by a few kayakers and the sheriff’s boat, spokesperson Lori Stewart said Tuesday. The call came in at 4:50 p.m. Reports of the man receiving CPR are false, Stewart said. The man was conscious...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Hunter Shoots Grizzly Bear in Self-defense

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials determined a hunter shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense earlier this month in North Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, two hunters reported shooting a grizzly bear on June 8, in the Ruby Creek drainage in Boundary County. The two had been hunting black bears and had just harvested one when the adult male grizzly approached them out of the brush. The two backed away and attempted to scare away the bear which continued to approach them, according to Idaho Fish and Game. one of the hunters shot the grizzly at close range, killing it. Neither of the hunters was injured. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers responded, conducted an investigation, and recovered the grizzly carcass. The state and federal governments protect grizzly bears which are found mainly in the northern part of the state and around Yellowstone National Park.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
105.5 The Fan

Garden City Police Seek Help In Identifying This Man

Garden City Police are hoping that you can identify a person of interest involved in a recent theft. It seems that a decade or so ago, the conversation of theft and crime in Boise was minimal--it was rare to see anything about a high speed chase, a shooting, or a robbery. While the Treasure Valley remains to be a very safe place, we're seeing more and more stories like this and we can't help but assume that it is a result of the growth.
GARDEN CITY, ID
rollingout.com

Black athlete goes tubing with White girlfriend, but only 1 made it out alive

On June 19, 21-year-old Everette Jackson’s body was found in an Idaho river, after being missing for over a week. On June 11, Jackson got swept into the Payette River while tubing with his girlfriend. According to reports, the couple missed their exit and tried to paddle back to the dock before being swept away by the current. Apparently, his girlfriend was able to grab a branch for safety, but Jackson couldn’t.
GEM COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy