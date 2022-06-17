Order restored at Bridge City Center for Youth following incident

According to the Office of Juvenile Justice, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deployed their SWAT team to assist with an incident involving 20 juveniles at Bridge City Center for Youth.

According to reports, an altercation began outside of a dormitory at the facility at approximately 10:00 p.m., June 16, 2022.

OJJ ceased movement at facility and notified law enforcement. One juvenile was injured during the altercation and required medical attention. A member of staff sustained minor injury requiring medical assessment.

The juveniles involved in the altercation were transferred to another secure facility.

OJJ said order was completely restored at BCCY at approximately 12:45 a.m.