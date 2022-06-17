ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

100,000+ drug overdoses in US in 2021

By Alex Caprariello, The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDUiY_0gEDMlhb00

LOS ANGELES ( NewsNation ) — More Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021 than in any previous year. It’s a grim milestone as new numbers show one state, which has enacted a program to treat drug addiction, may have made things even worse.

America is in a crisis — deaths from cocaine, opioids and other prescription medicines are all up.

For the first time ever, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 100,000 Americans overdosed on drugs in 2021 , a nearly 30% swing from 2020.

“This is no longer one of those things that happened to that person. It’s a thing that’s happening to everyone,” said Matt Sutton, director of public relations for The Drug Policy Alliance.

Sutton points to two triggers for our record drug abuse in America. One is the pandemic, which forced people into isolation and depression so that drug experimentation and addiction followed. The second is the rapid takeover of fentanyl, a highly addictive synthetic opioid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxRYV_0gEDMlhb00
Courtesy: National Institute on Drug Abuse

The Northeast has the highest number of overdose deaths, but northwestern states, such as Washington and Oregon, are experiencing the sharpest swing of fentanyl-related overdoses.

“We see more people in need and people with fewer resources,” said Peter Kerns, with Serenity Lane Alcohol and Drug Treatment Services:

In November 2020, Oregon passed Measure 110, becoming the first state in the nation to decriminalize personal possession of illegal drugs such as Ecstasy, cocaine and heroin.

The goal was to redirect users to treatment resources instead of jail cells, but the pandemic slowed the rollout of funding. The state announced $270 million in grants to distribute, but only about $64 million has been allocated.

UK gov’t approves extradition of Assange; he will appeal

During that slowdown, fentanyl-related deaths sped up in Portland.

“The Oregon Health Authority really underestimated what it was going to take to distribute this amount of funds to this many organizations,” Sutton said. “Every day that we wait to provide those services, more and more people are dying.”

Oregon is currently the only state that has decriminalized drugs, but it’s been proposed in other states, including Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont.

However, not everyone is in favor of the first-of-its-kind law. Last month, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler pleaded for funding and demanded accountability.

This comes as other treatment providers collaborate in search of solutions, knowing that drug abuse is, at some point, an inevitability for many.

“Good public policy has some accountability, and it also has total access to treatment for people who are addicted. People are going to become addicted, whether drugs are illegal or not. That is going to happen,” Kerns said.

Cool air invades Southeast for weekend, kicks off storms

Meanwhile, other outside-the-box experiments continue across America.

California is closing in on passing a law that creates sites where people can get clean needles and legally use drugs under the supervision of health professionals.

Proponents say this will allow them their fix and could save them from overdosing all alone. But opponents say sites like these are just magnets attracting addicts to surrounding neighborhoods in the belief that they now have a safe space to use.

This experiment has been rolled out in Europe, Canada and New York City.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Military Ordinance Could be Passed This Week

The City Council will successfully conduct the second reading of an ordinance establishing a policy that requires local police to disclose and obtain approvals from the City Council before obtaining military equipment. The policy was previously changed to include some clarification on the use of .50 caliber rifles, which the...
PASADENA, CA
todaynationnews.com

Orange County home sales drop 24%, home payments soar 46%

Home purchases in Orange County fell 24% in May as record-high prices combined with soaring mortgage rates drove a 46% increase in home payments. Across Southern California, 20,470 single-family, condo, existing and new homes sold in six counties, down 5% for the month and down 16% from the past year. The median price in the region was $760,000, unchanged this month and up 13% in 12 months.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
State
Maine State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Palmdale Woman Killed in Violent Crash

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was killed when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified Monday as a Palmdale resident. Jada Taylor Gipson was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred...
PALMDALE, CA
kcrw.com

$400 debit cards, $200 checks? CA lawmakers mull gas price relief

California has the highest gas prices in the nation, with the average price approaching $6.50 per gallon, and more than $8.00 per gallon in some parts of Los Angeles. The cost is set to go up on July 1, when a $0.03 per gallon tax increase kicks in. Legislators in Sacramento continue to debate whether suspending the gas tax is the answer, or if Californians should receive a rebate.
worldnationnews.com

I saw Nipsey Hussle loading a gun before the murder: witness

LOS ANGELES — A former girlfriend of murder accused Nipsey Hussle testified on Monday that she saw a murder suspect loading bullets into a gun shortly before the beloved rapper was killed in front of his South Los Angeles store. . Brianita Nicholson, who admitted in the stands that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Assange
Person
Ted Wheeler
Person
Matt Sutton
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Opening New Aquatic Playground this Summer

The City of Long Beach is inviting the public to the grand opening of its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” The celebration will take place in the sand at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Alamitos Beach, south of Ocean Boulevard and east of Shoreline Drive, between Fifth and Sixth places.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Drug Possession#Drug Overdose#Drug Abuse#Americans#The Drug Policy Alliance
rumble.com

Car Parked on Freeway Causes Crash

Occurred on June 8, 2022 / Riverside, California, USA. Info from Licensor: "Car was parked in the right lane to help family fill up gas. They should’ve been in the shoulder lane not in an active right lane. Car that ran out of gas shouldn’t have driven on the freeway when low on gas. Situation could’ve been completely avoided on their behalf."
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person dead after rollover crash on I-10 and Washington Street

A car, driving eastbound on the I-10, just west of Washington Street overturned on Sunday morning around 2:23 a.m. CHP Officers and Cal Fire responded to the single vehicle crash reporting that the car was recklessly driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour when it made an unsafe right turn and flipped over. The The post One person dead after rollover crash on I-10 and Washington Street appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Thieves drilling directly into vehicle gas tank to steal fuel

Drivers in Fontana and other areas are on the lookout since thieves have begun drilling holes in gas tanks in order steal fuel. They pop open the gas caps and syphon fuel out or crawl underneath the car and drill directly into the gas tank, causing unsuspecting families, who are already feeling the financial pain of high gas prices, to fork out even more money to repair the damage to their vehicle. "I smelled gas and I was like, 'Where is that coming from?' I didn't think anything of it until looked under my car and I was like, 'They're getting our...
FONTANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

One Killed, Two Injured in San Bernardino Apartment Complex Shooting

Originally published as a San Bernardino Sheriff Department Nixle post:. “On Monday, June 6, 2022, deputies from Sheriff’s Central Station responded to a shooting in the 7000 block of Tippecanoe Avenue. When deputies arrived, they located three gunshot victims in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims, Aaron Garcia, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other victims remain hospitalized.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Hurt in Two-Car Collision on Foothill Boulevard [Fontana, CA]

FONTANA, CA (June 16, 2022) – Two unidentified drivers sustained injuries after a two-car collision on Foothill Boulevard, Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 11:21 a.m. in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Almeria Avenue. Furthermore, as per reports, for reasons still unknown, a white 2015 Kia Soul and...
FONTANA, CA
8 News Now

8 News Now

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy