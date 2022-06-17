ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Valparaiso University joins multi-college undergraduate research initiative

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 4 days ago

The Valparaiso University College of Engineering has joined a network of universities across the country designed to encourage undergraduate research.

Valpo along with George Washington University, George Fox University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Olin College of Engineering, University of Washington-Tacoma, The University of Carolina-Chapel Hill and Campbell University, have launched Research 4 All .

The first goal of the project, URCurious, integrates research opportunities into the core curriculum of engineering majors. The second goal, URSkilled, allows students to earn certification “badges” in the various skills and interests an undergraduate research project might require.

“These goals represent the core values of Valpo,” said Doug Tougaw, dean of the college of engineering. “We want to make the connections necessary to help our students succeed, and we want to make sure our students are well prepared to succeed on day one.”

Valparaiso University is overseeing the third goal of the project — URConnected — which will develop an online application using the badge system to connect qualified students with professors in charge of relevant research projects. It will also be a space for students to freely browse research opportunities and find projects they can be excited about.

Research 4 All will lower barriers between students and research participation while encouraging them to see research projects as entrepreneurial opportunities to gain firsthand experience and make a difference in the world, the college said. The initiative is planned to be developed over a three-year period, by the end of which all involved institutions will implement the tools and techniques developed by the three overall aims.

Research 4 All received $2 million from the Kern Family Foundation, the founders of the Kern Entrepreneurial Engineering Network, a partnership of more than 50 colleges from across the country focused on fostering an entrepreneurial mindset in undergraduate engineering students.

The post Valparaiso University joins multi-college undergraduate research initiative appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valparaiso, IN
Education
City
Valparaiso, IN
Local
Indiana Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valparaiso University#University College#Undergraduate Research#Campbell University
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Indiana State
423
Followers
176
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

 https://nwindianabusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy