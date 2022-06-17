Farewell Kerry Jordan, We Will Miss You

After 15 years, Kerry Jordan, the Council’s TV Operations and Technology Manager will bang his gavel, ending his tenure with the Council.

As a member of Central Staff, Jordan has been an essential component of the Council, televising the Council’s meetings and Committee hearings, and working above and beyond behind the scenes to assist this legislative branch of government with all of its technical needs.

When the City was facing the trying times of a global pandemic, Jordan acted fast, ensuring that the work of the Council would continue remotely. He helped the Council transition seamlessly and professionally to a world of virtual operations, ensuring the Council could continue its work on behalf of the residents of Boston, and ensuring that residents could continue to engage with the Council.

Without Jordan’s positive energy, easy going personality, and willingness to help any and everyone - with any and everything - the Council will never be the same.

Kerry, we will miss you dearly. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors. And remember, this place will always be your home.

"On behalf of the entire Boston City Council, I want to recognize Kerry Jordan for his years of exceptional service, professionalism, and friendship. Kerry's leadership and hard work helped shepherd the City Council through the pandemic, when we had to quickly adapt to virtual meetings and hearings. The impact of his work will be long lasting, and we appreciate all that he does for our body, our residents, and our city. We wish Kerry the best in his future endeavors, and we will always see Kerry as a part of the Boston City Council." - Council President Flynn

"Kerry is such a joyful person, I don't know that I have ever seen him not smiling. It is infectious and will be sorely missed. I am deeply grateful for Kerry, his reliability and consistently high performance has made all of our work better." - Councilor Arroyo

“We are going to miss your positive personality, warm smile and strong work ethic. City Council's loss will be DoIT's gain. Thank you for all your hard work to make the Council look great!” - Councilor Baker

“Kerry Jordan has been such a beacon for dedicated, competent, innovative service to the Boston City Council and the people of Boston for these past 15 years. He has done everything in his remit well, responded with smiling kindness and generosity to Councilor and staff requests for help on a host of other fronts, and constantly added projects to his plate on his own initiative — like using the first covid year to digitize old meeting recordings! Kerry is the definition of “above and beyond” — we owe him great gratitude, and all best wishes for his next step beyond the Council!” - Councilor Bok

“Kerry is a great, supportive colleague. When COVID hit, he was so helpful and encouraging as we pivoted to remote meetings. We will miss your smile and your warmth. Thank you, Kerry.” - Councilor Breadon

“Kerry! You have been such an integral part of this ecosystem and team for so long. I've always enjoyed working with you and your sunny disposition, your patience, and humor. You are truly a gem and I look forward to seeing what you accomplish next!” - Councilor Coletta

“Kerry, it has been a pleasure working with you since my time in office. Your character and willingness to go above and beyond for Boston City Hall has not gone unnoticed. I wish you well on your future endeavors and know you will be a beacon of light wherever you go in this world. Much love and success my brother.” - Councilor Fernandes Anderson

“Bittersweet moment for me having been the Council President when this Body, under my leadership, hired Kerry. He has been a rock for us on the Boston City Council. His day to day disposition and demeanor is more than welcoming. He led us through a pandemic with a smile. He never gets flustered, never gets angry. He is kind, he is composed, he is extremely talented. He is exactly what we saw in him when he joined the Boston City Council. For professional growth and development he is leaving us, but he has put us in a great position.” - Councilor Flaherty

“As a new Councilor, there is so much to learn and navigate, and Kerry made it that much easier and accessible. I am extremely appreciative of his 15 years of service and wish him well on his new chapter.” - Councilor Lara

“So kind. So helpful. Do you really have to go? If so, can you leave some of your energy behind?" -Councilor Louijeune

“From the first day on the job, you have always made my team and I feel so welcomed. I appreciate all the hard work you have done for the Council and my staff. It is so bittersweet to see you go, but my door is always open! Good luck with your beautiful, growing family!” - Councilor Murphy

“Kerry is the magician behind the veil who when it's time for lights, camera, action: he always makes sure we are ready to roll! He is humble, responsive, resourceful, and always ready to do what it takes to support the Council including having snacks for those who are in the Chamber. So super incredibly grateful that we had someone like him during a global pandemic to help us transition from the Chamber into a virtual space with ease under his leadership.” - Councilor Mejia

“City Council meetings and hearings were always seamless with you at the helm. Appreciate all you have done here on the Council. Your professionalism and welcoming spirit will be missed. Although you are not working here on the Council it is good to know that you will still be working with the city. Thanks again!” - Councilor Worrell