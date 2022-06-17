ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Zaragoza Deli & Grocery: An East Village home for Mexican family recipes

By Elle McLogan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkh9g_0gEDM5uS00

Zaragoza Deli & Grocery: An East Village home for Mexican family recipes 03:05

NEW YORK – Though the unassuming Avenue A storefront might look like an ordinary bodega, Zaragoza Deli & Grocery is anything but typical.

Beyond snacks and sodas, you'll find Mexican delicacies handmade by Maria Martinez, affectionately called "Mama" by her customers.

In the narrow space beside the register, she chops cilantro and onion for fresh guacamole, prepared to order.

"We clean every single bean. Everything is done by scratch," her son Ruben Martinez said.

She even fries her own tortilla chips.

"They're way crunchier," Ruben said. "You'll tell the difference."

Maria opened the business with her husband Pompeyo in the year 2000, naming it after Zaragoza de la Luz, the small Mexican village where they grew up.

"They met each other in my parents' village, and then—somehow, someway—life brought them together back in New York City," Ruben said.

Before finding their permanent East Village address, they had been building the business out of the back of their Ford Taurus, selling imported Mexican products from borough to borough. These days, they work alongside their son, selling items like dried peppers, hot sauces, and packaged frozen treats from Mexico alongside their homestyle dishes.

"That was my dream, to open a small business here," Pompeyo said.

Pompeyo—aka "Papa"—credits more than two decades in business to the relationships formed at Zaragoza.

"I try the best with my customers," he said. "I try to respect everybody."

Regulars return for burritos or enchiladas, while neighbors stop by to check in.

"I guess we've been here so long, you get to meet a lot of the customers and just talk," Ruben said.

For Ruben, the most meaningful part of the job is the chance to give his parents a kiss each morning.

"That's a blessing," he said.

Zaragoza Deli & Grocery
215 Avenue A
New York, NY 10009
(212) 780-9204

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Brooklyn-based mushroom farm supplies restaurants and stores

NEW YORK -- On a small street tucked away in Bedford-Stuyvesant, thousands of mushrooms grow in climate-controlled rooms.On Tuesday, CBS2's Hannah Kliger went inside the headquarters of Smallhold, a Brooklyn-based specialty mushroom farm that uses patented technology to produce the crazy, colorful, and cartoonish toadstools that later end up in grocery stores and restaurants. Smallhold co-founder and CEO Andrew Carter says they started in 2017 in a shipping container under the Williamsburg bridge. "We felt like if you could do it in Brooklyn, you could do it anywhere," he says. The current location has five growing rooms, each of them, climate controlled for...
BROOKLYN, NY
wfuv.org

The Boogie Down Grind Café

After Juneteenth former slaves built affluent communities all across the country. And one entrepreneur hopes to recreate these in the South Bronx starting with her cafe. WFUV’s Christina Ljuljic heads there to talk to the co-owner about her mission.
BRONX, NY
newyorkfamily.com

10 Best Amusement Parks for Kids In and Around NYC

10 Best Amusement Parks for Kids In and Around NYC. Nothing screams summer more than spending time at an amusement park with the whole family. Luckily for us New Yorkers, we have a ton of parks located both in and around the city that will make for a perfect day trip!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
insideedition.com

New York Restaurant Helps Woman Who Wrote 'Please Call Police' on Grubhub Order

A New York restaurant helped save a woman being held hostage who wrote "Please call police" on a Grubhub order, its owner said. The Chipper Truck Cafe, a Yonkers eatery open 24 hours a day, received the desperate plea Sunday at about 5:00 a.m., owner Alice Bermejo told Inside Edition Digital. The note, included in the online order form's "additional instructions," asked for police help and said "Please don't make it obvious."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS2 catches up with former Menudo member Cesar Abreu

NEW YORK -- In CBS2's latest Together in Pride segment, we profile a Washington Heights man who was in one of the most successful boy bands of all time.CBS2's Dave Carlin talked to one of the former stars of Menudo about a new television docuseries, his many successes after he left the group, and how living his truth kept him grounded and happy.Earlier this month at the National Puerto Rican Day parade in Manhattan, a blast from the past rolled by and the crowd roared its approval.Sharing the float was Cesar Abreu and other former members of the boy band...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Yonkers cafe helps save woman thanks to note on order

YONKERS -- A Yonkers cafe helped police rescue a hostage in the Bronx, thanks to a message on Grubhub.CBS2's Jessica Moore reports on how quick-thinking employees may have saved someone's life.The order came in to the Chipper Truck Cafe at 5 a.m. Saturday -- an Irish breakfast sandwich, a cheeseburger, and an alarming note."People normally put notes like, 'Can you leave it in my driveway? Can I have extra syrup in my order? Can I have an extra soda?" But never something like this," employee Alicia Berme told Moore.In what appears to be a hurried message, the person ordering wrote...
YONKERS, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 912 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 912 Broadway, an eight-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Broadway Stockton LLC, the structure yields 81 residences and 13,089 square feet of commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 25 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,680 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Martinez
bronx.com

Is It Possible That A Casino Will Open In The South Bronx?

New York will soon get three full-service casinos, and one of those could locate in the South Bronx, one of the poorest neighborhoods in downstate New York. Amanda Septimo, a New York State Assembly member, stated that she did not want her area to be disregarded for a project of this magnitude again, as it has been in the past. She went on to say that establishing a casino in the South Bronx would result in “significant economic development” in the area. And if you are interested in continuing in the world of sports betting, learn more about US casino sites by experts at OLBG.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Black, Latina trans community celebrates Juneteenth

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A grassroots organization serving the transgender and gender non-conforming community is bringing community together while celebrating Black history this Juneteenth. Latravious Collins is the executive director and co-founder of the Brooklyn GHOST Project, which stands for Guiding and Helping Others Survive Transition. “As a Black...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC beauty salon firebombed

NEW YORK - The NYPD was looking for the person who poured gasoline inside a beauty salon on the Lower East Side of Manhattan and lit it on fire, injuring two people. There were unconfirmed reports the front door was locked during the incident and people inside were trapped as smoke filled the building.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Village#Family Recipes#Deli#Food Drink#Zaragoza Deli Grocery#Mexican#Avenue#Zaragoza De La Luz#Ford
anothermag.com

In Pictures: A Photographer’s Portrait of a New York Homicide Squad

Lead ImageDet. Lamendola canvasses a building for potential witnesses to a shootingHomicide by Theo Wenner. “Crime is the ultimate universal topic. Life and death. People are always fascinated by that,” says Theo Wenner, whose new book, Homicide, saw the American photographer follow around the NYPD’s North Brooklyn Homicide squad for two and a half years. First commissioned by Rolling Stone as a photo essay (Theo is the son of Jann Wenner, co-founder of the legendary magazine), the Rizzoli book documents the underbelly of New York – and those who dedicate their lives to policing it – with a cinematic, and at times romantic, eye.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Here are the top 10 best neighborhoods to live on Staten Island, according to new ranking

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island has a reputation for always being the “forgotten” borough — and a new ranking continues to prove that. Niche recently ranked the best places to live across the United States, providing a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. It takes into account several key factors of a location, such as the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Jury deliberations begin in Time Square deadly crash

NEW YORK -- Jury deliberations begin Tuesday in the trial of Richard Rojas, the man accused of plowing his car through a crowded Times Square, killing an 18-year-old tourist and injuring several others. Rojas faces numerous charges in the case, including murder. Alyssa Elsman, 18, was killed and 22 others were hurt in the 2017 crash. The defense says Rojas has a history of mental illness. He pleaded not guilty. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS New York

Ambulances collide responding to call in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Two ambulances collide head-on late Monday night in Park Slope, Brooklyn. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Union Street near Seventh Avenue. Police said both ambulances were responding to an intoxicated man near the Barclays Center. One ambulance struck a utility pole and an ATM vestibule. Four EMS workers were treated for minor injuries. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy