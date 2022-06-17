ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

David Moyes and Declan Rice banned by UEFA for Eintracht Frankfurt incidents

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
West Ham boss David Moyes and captain Declan Rice have been banned by UEFA for one and two matches respectively following the club’s Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

European football’s governing body has announced Moyes will serve a one-game suspension for unsporting conduct while Rice received a two-match ban for abusing a referee in the second leg of last month’s semi-final defeat.

Moyes was shown a straight red card by referee Jesus Gil Manzano for booting the ball at a ballboy while England midfielder Rice accused the Spanish official of corruption after the Hammers’ 1-0 loss in Frankfurt had sealed the Bundesliga side’s 3-1 aggregate win.

Moyes is shown a straight red card by referee Jesus Gil Manzano during the second leg of West Ham’s Europa League defeat (Heiko Becker/DPA via PA) (PA Media)

Rice’s remarks to Manzano in the tunnel at the end of the game were captured by American TV company Fox Sports, with footage circulating on social media.

“Ref, ref, it’s so poor, all night, it’s so bad,” said the 23-year-old.

“How can you be that bad, honestly? You’ve probably been f****** paid. F****** corruption.”

West Ham had Aaron Cresswell dismissed in the 19th minute at Deutsche Bank Park for pulling down Jens Petter Hauge as he attempted to go through on goal.

Eintracht Frankfurt fans invaded the pitch after their side’s second-leg win against West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

The full-back was initially shown a yellow card, which was upgraded to red after a video assistant referee review.

UEFA have also fined West Ham £1,502 for their fans’ use of fireworks at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park stadium.

The governing body also said Frankfurt would play one match behind closed doors, subject to a probationary two-year period, and fined them £68,684 in total for six offences, including their fans’ pitch invasion, throwing objects and insufficient protection of the playing area against intruders.

#Eintracht Frankfurt#Europa League#European#Spanish#Hammers#American#Fox Sports#Deutsche Bank Park#West Ham
newschain

Children in care ‘moving between placements a thousand times every week’

Children in care are moving between placements a thousand times every week in England, according to fresh analysis of Government figures. Children’s care placements have changed more than 220,000 times between 2018 and 2021, according to charities’ analysis of figures on looked-after children published by the Department for Education (DfE).
U.K.
newschain

No 10: Johnson will not give in to rail union demands

Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the public on notice for further strike action as Downing Street said it would “not give in” to demands from the rail unions. Mr Johnson warned commuters they must be ready to “stay the course” and urged rail bosses and unions to agree on a modernisation package to safeguard the future of the industry.
POLITICS
