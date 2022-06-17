Experience Breathtaking Classical Music By Candlelight At This Oakland Concert Series

The stunningly beautiful Candlelight concert series will soon grace intimate Oakland venues with hundreds of flickering candles! After having massive success both locally in San Francisco and globally as far as Paris and Barcelona, we couldn’t be more thrilled to see these intimate concerts expanding further into the Bay Area. Enjoy works from Vivaldi, Beethoven, and more played by a talented string quartet.

Tickets are on sale now for an open-air concert at The Overlook in Oakland, where you’ll experience Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and more performed by the Listeso String Quartet. Be sure to reserve a spot as soon as possible, because these incredible concerts often sell out quickly.

Audience members around the world have left countless 5-star reviews for the Candlelight series, calling it a “creative, enchanting and new concert experience.” The musical repertoire is great for fans of classical music, but don’t worry if you aren’t a Vivaldi expert – in fact, many Candlelight concerts pay tribute to contemporary musicians like Adele, Queen, Coldplay, and more. Stay tuned as we await even more exciting shows in Oakland, as they’re sure to be spectacular.

The alluring Candlelight series happens twice each night, and the back-to-back performances are each about 1 hour long. Note that for the audience’s safety, all candlelight will be provided through flameless candles.

Sit back and let yourself be transported to a glittering oasis brimming with warm candles and moving classical music.

Candlelight Open Air: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More

August 31, 2022 6:45 PM