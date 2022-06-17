ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton says porpoising injuries are unacceptable before Canadian GP

By Giles Richards
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSAvh_0gEDL0X200
Lewis Hamilton Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Canadian Grand Prix has long been a happy hunting ground for Lewis Hamilton. The seven-times champion counts it as one of his favourite meetings but this year, while a win appears as far off as ever, Hamilton is at least taking some pleasure from the FIA’s determination to eliminate the porpoising of the cars that has been identified as a potential long-term health risk.

Related: FIA to act after F1 drivers complain about ‘porpoising’ affecting health

Hamilton said he has been suffering from headaches since the season began. After a bruising weekend in Baku, where the porpoising – a vertical jarring of the car – was particularly violent, a variety of drivers called for the FIA to intervene.

On Thursday the governing body issued a directive stating it would examine the problem and implement rule changes on safety grounds, in the short-term likely mandating teams to run their cars with higher rear ride-height.

At 37 and in his 16th season in Formula One Hamilton wears his years of competition well but at the circuit Gilles Villeneuve was explicit that the toll the porpoising was taking was severe regardless of age.

“I have not spoken to a specialist on [spinal] discs but I can feel mine,” he said. “I am a little bit shorter this week and my discs are not in the best shape right now. That’s not good for longevity. There is no need for us to have long-term injuries.There’s a lot more bruising in the body after the race nowadays, it is taking more of the week to recover and you have to do a lot more to do it. I don’t think that’s to do with age, it’s because the bruising can be quite severe.

When you experience up to 10-Gs on a bump which I had in the last race that is a heavy, heavy load on the lower and top part of your neck. I have had a lot more headaches in the past few months, I am not taking it too seriously. I am just taking painkillers, hopefully I don’t have any micro-concussions.”

Related: Lewis Hamilton expects to race in F1 Canadian GP despite back pain in Baku

The FIA’s position has dominated discussion in the build-up to the Canadian GP, with a majority of drivers welcoming the proposed changes. However, championship leader Max Verstappen, showing superb form in a Red Bull that has all but eliminated the porpoising problem, was less enamoured of a mid-season regulation adjustment.

That is not surprising given that a driver in a potentially title-winning car would not welcome any variables changing.“Regardless if it’s going to help us or work against us, these rule changes in the middle of the year I don’t think is correct,” Verstappen said. “I understand the safety part of it but if you raise your car you will have less issues.”

The problem was raised intently at the drivers’ briefing in Baku and Hamilton intimated that Verstappen may have simply been reiterating a Red Bull party line in public. “It’s always interesting seeing people’s perspective and opinions in different lights,” Hamilton said.

“In front of the media it’s one thing. In others, in the background sometimes people say different things. Ultimately safety is the most important thing. It’s not about coping with the bouncing for the next four years, it’s about fixing it and getting rid of it so all of us don’t have back problems moving forwards.”

The expectation was that an enforced raising of ride height would be detrimental to Hamilton’s Mercedes, designed to run quickest low to the track, but the British driver and his teammate George Russell insisted that it would not solve the problem and that a fundamental change is required. “We have raised the ride height and we still have the bouncing,” Hamilton said. “We can’t go any higher, we are limited by the rear suspension. The porpoising is caused by the disrupted airflow beneath the car.”

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.
  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sport notifications.

How it is dealt with by the FIA is of real concern for Mercedes and may prove crucial in their decision of whether to continue with this design concept for next year or opt for a different approach. Doing so would in effect write off any commitment to upgrading this year’s car since it would require shifting resources into next year’s model.

Verstappen had the edge in first practice in Montreal on Friday, topping the timesheets from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, with Hamilton in eighth. In the afternoon session the Dutchman continued in fine form, beating Charles Leclerc into second. However, having had an engine failure in Baku, Leclerc suffered a further setback when the team announced he would be taking his third control electronics unit – one more than permitted – and will receive a 10-place grid penalty.

With Mercedes experimenting with changes to their setup under the FIA-approved adjustments to combat porpoising, Hamilton struggled. He was 13th and in the closing stages described the car as undriveable.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Racing World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Performance Sunday

Danica Patrick was a part of Sky Sports' Formula 1 coverage this weekend. Formula 1 was in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon. Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the grand prix, while Carlos Sainz finished in second place and Lewis Hamilton took third. Fans were impressed...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Gilles Villeneuve
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Toto Wolff sends warning to Lewis Hamilton despite Canadian Grand Prix podium

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Lewis Hamilton that “one swallow doesn’t make a summer” after the seven-time world champion secured his first podium in nearly three months at the Canadian Grand Prix.Hamilton will head into his home race at the British Grand Prix a week on Sunday with renewed rigour after he recovered from a back injury in Azerbaijan to finish third in Montreal - his best result since the opening round in Bahrain on 27 March.Max Verstappen took the chequered flag to claim his sixth win in nine appearances and the sixth in succession for the world...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reveals What Forced Sergio Perez To Retire

After a difficult qualifying session for Sergio Perez after he hit the wall in Q2, the Sunday of the Canada Grand Prix didn’t go to plan either as he was forced to retire after what was thought to be gearbox issues after only 8 laps. Now, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has explained what […] The post F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reveals What Forced Sergio Perez To Retire appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Max Verstappen Has Blunt Message For Lewis Hamilton

There's no love lost between Formula One superstars Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. But amid a growing controversy over certain racing conditions, Verstappen is not pleased with some recent comments from Hamilton. "Porpoising" - an aerodynamics issue causing the racecar to rock the driver back and forth, often to the...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Concussions#Fia
The Guardian

‘All hell broke loose’: weary soldiers tell of frontline holdout in Ukraine city

Seven miles from Ukraine’s frontline, resting Ukrainian soldiers were smoking cigarettes on benches in the shade outside a military hospital. The constant thud of artillery could be heard in the distance. The city of Bakhmut felt deserted. There was little sense of life from before the war – no children, cars, and barely any people. Windows were boarded up with only a handful of civilians on the streets. Almost the only activity had been brought here by the war.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Unfinished and unwanted 9,000-passenger cruise ship to be scrapped

What was meant to be one of the world’s largest cruise ships is being prepared for its maiden voyage – to a scrapyard. Global Dream II, which was designed to hold more than 9,000 passengers, had almost been completed at a shipyard on Germany’s Baltic coast. However, the shipbuilder MV Werften filed for bankruptcy in January 2022 and the administrators cannot find a buyer for Global Dream II.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

323K+
Followers
79K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy