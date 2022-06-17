ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, WV

WV State Police: PA man shot Upshur County’s Chief Deputy Sheriff in the leg on I-79

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2M4I_0gEDKi7q00

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Friday released the identity of the suspect who they say shot Upshur County’s Chief Deputy Sheriff in the leg late Thursday morning on I-79.

Capt. Robert Maddy said the man was 38-year-old Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone, Pennsylvania. Officers returned fire after Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Coffman was hit, and Brevosky died from his injuries at the scene near mile marker 99 in Weston, Lewis County.

Grindstone is an unincorporated community not far from Uniontown, Pennslyvania, about 70 miles away from where the shooting happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjJTD_0gEDKi7q00
Photo of suspect in Weston I-79 shooting (Courtesy: Jeffrey Shelosky)

Video that was sent to 12 News by Jeffrey Shelosky Thursday showed a man lying prone with a rifle aimed at law enforcement officers, using a silver Ford Explorer with Pennslyvania license plates as cover.

LISTEN: Scanner audio from Weston I-79 shooting

Maddy said the investigation is still ongoing, and that the West Virginia State Police are working with the Pennsylvania State Police to follow up on leads in an attempt to learn what motivated the shooting.

Coffman is expected to make a full recovery according to the Upshur County Sheriff.

The incident shut down both sides of I-79 initially, and I-79 north was shut down for several hours Thursday as multiple law enforcement agencies responded and investigated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawsuit alleges Greene County 911 didn't send help for dying mother

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Greene County and its 911 center are the subjects of a lawsuit that accuses them of denying emergency medical services to a dying woman. Kelly Titchenell alleges in July 2020, the 911 operator ignored her call for help. She said the operator told her services would not be given to her mother because it would be a "waste of resources."Titchenell said first responders weren't notified, no help ever came and her mother died."it's not normal they wouldn't send an ambulance. I was begging him," Titchenell told KDKA-TV."I'm holding my mom, what's left of my mom," said Robbie...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WBOY 12 News

Lewis County Sheriff details I-79 shooting

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Since the identity of Thursday’s Interstate 79 shooter, Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone, Pennsylvania, has been released and Upshur County Chief Deputy Coffman who was shot during the incident is expected to make a full recovery, the story seems to be turning its last pages. To fill in the gaps, 12 News […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WV
State
Pennsylvania State
Upshur County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
County
Upshur County, WV
Weston, WV
Crime & Safety
WDTV

Man accused of fleeing from officers in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after officers said he fled at a high rate of speed in Randolph County. Officers saw Gary Kidd, 54, who had an active warrant for absconding, driving a vehicle on Harrison Avenue in Elkins on June 10th, according to a criminal complaint.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg Police: Duo targeting elderly women

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a fraud case. CPD says two wallets were stolen from two different victims on Emily Drive on June 16, and that stolen credit cards were used for high-dollar purchases. CPD says the suspects...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Man charged in Morgantown armed robbery

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers have charged a man in connection to last month’s Morgantown armed robbery on High Street. An employee at Jimmy John’s told officers a white male, identified as George Hess, 20, of Morgantown, came into the business on May 31st around 1:30 a.m. and demanded money from the register, according to a criminal complaint.’
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Coffman
WBOY 12 News

1 person transported after car fire on I-79

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported after a car fire on I-79 in Harrison County. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a car fire came in at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday taking place at the 108-mile marker of I-79 southbound. When crews arrived on scene, they […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wv State Police#The Upshur County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAP

Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was arrested for multiple felonies involving drugs and a gun Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 8 PM. Officials say it was in reference to a possible intoxicated driver. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they found Justin Dalrymple of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County officials, Couch family dedicate picnic shelter

PARKERSBURG — A number of local officials commemorated West Virginia Day and honored a former Wood County Commissioner on Monday. The Wood County Commission did not have a meeting Monday in observance of West Virginia Day, but county officials, representatives from Rotary International and more gathered at Fort Boreman Park to dedicate the picnic shelter built in memory of former Wood County Commissioner David A. Couch.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAJ

Johnstown man spits blood into cop’s eye, police say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted officers of the Windber Borough Police Department. On Friday, June 17, around 9 p.m., Windber Borough police were sent to the parking lot of the Community Building on Graham Avenue for a report of a fight involving seven to eight […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

21-year-old killed in car crash in Greene County

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in Cumberland Township. According to the Greene County Coroner’s Office, the one-vehicle crash happened around 3:06 a.m. Sunday. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. Jennah Whipkey, 21, from Carmichaels, was pronounced...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

City of Buckhannon Mayor reacts to shooting on I-79 involving Upshur County Deputy Sheriff

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Mayor of Buckhannon, Robbie Skinner, spoke exclusively with 5 News about his reaction to the shooting involving an Upshur County Deputy on June 16. “It’s concerning when any person is shot. It’s more concerning when a member of the law enforcement community is shot. When it is one of your own. It’s a tremendous concern,” Skinner told us.
CBS Pittsburgh

Columbia Gas agrees to pay $1M civil penalty for 2019 house explosion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Columbia Gas has agreed to pay nearly $1 million in civil penalties for a home explosion that occurred in 2019 in Washington County.A home along Park Lane in North Franklin Township was reduced to rubble in July 2019.At least five people were hurt and several neighboring homes were damaged.The Observer-Reporter says that the $990,000 deal was agreed upon as the company acknowledged mistakes in how it went about the process of installing new natural gas pipelines in the area while not properly regulating the flow to the home. This mistake led to the home filling with gas and then exploding. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy