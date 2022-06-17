Gay Lawmaker Calls for End of 'Groomer' Rhetoric From Colleagues
"I cannot think of a more nauseating term than the term 'groomer.'That's what child molesters do," Erik Bottcher...www.newsweek.com
"I cannot think of a more nauseating term than the term 'groomer.'That's what child molesters do," Erik Bottcher...www.newsweek.com
sorry but grooming is exactly the proper word, it's all yours, own it get used to it.It isn't hate speech it is the truth like it or not it won't go away
Grooming or brainwashing it's all the same. They want to make it mandatory for people to accept them by using children as a building block. We all have our opinions on right and wrong so quit telling people they have to recognize you as something you are not. I don't want to live in a world where every time I leave the house I feel like I am in a Stephen King movie. They have places for these clowns and it's called a circus not an elementary school.
I would be willing to bet that if the school ever had (they won't because it's not woke) traditional family story hour, Mom is a Woman from birth, Dad is a Man from birth, they stay married, Dad supports his family the Drag Queens would just go ballistic with liberal outrage.
Comments / 272