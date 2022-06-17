After appellate court vacates conviction, judge sets bond for man accused in 2013 Little Village murder

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge this week set bond for a man whose 2018 murder conviction and 71-year prison sentence were recently overturned by the Illinois Appellate Court .

On Thursday, Judge Alfredo Maldonado set a bond at $200,000 for Cesar Torres, the man previously convicted of murdering Ricardo Herrera and shooting two other men in Little Village in June 2013, court records show. If Torres posts the requisite $20,000 to get out of the Cook County Jail, he will be placed on electronic monitoring and confined to his residence, Maldonado ordered.

The state appellate court overturned Torres’ conviction and vacated his prison sentence last September after finding that Maldonado improperly admitted hearsay testimony from a Chicago police detective who investigated Herrera’s murder.

Cesar Torres | Cook County Sheriff’s Office photo

That detective, James De Cicco, testified at trial that in February 2014 he received an anonymous tip that Torres was the shooter. Prior to that testimony, Maldonado told the jury: “Ladies and gentlemen, you’re about to hear some testimony about some evidence that’s going to be offered for the limited purpose of explaining the course of conduct by the Chicago Police Department. It is not to be considered by you in any way for the truth of the matter asserted.”

In his appeal, Torres argued that his Sixth Amendment right to confront an accuser was violated by De Cicco’s testimony about the alleged tip. The state appellate court agreed and sent the case back to Maldonado for further proceedings.

In their order, the three-judge panel noted that “evidence was sufficient to convict” Torres. However, “there is a reasonable probability that the jury would have acquitted the defendant if the hearsay evidence had been excluded,” the justices added.

Cook County court records show that, in May 2017, Maldonado denied a motion from Torres’ attorney that would have barred any mention of the anonymous tip at trial.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Cook County Public Defender’s Office said: “While the Public Defender’s Office had requested a more-than-reasonable lower bond, we are pleased that the judge acted appropriately in setting a bond for Mr. Torres, whose conduct in custody has been exemplary. Mr. Torres does not pose a threat to anyone, and he is presumed innocent of the charges against him.”

A representative for the CPD declined to comment, citing the case’s pendency. A representative for the state’s attorney’s office said prosecutors “are reviewing the matter to determine next legal steps and are unable to comment on pending litigation.”

Around 10 p.m. on June 15, 2013, Herrera and two other men were walking to a liquor store at 26 th and Ridgeway. As the three neared the entrance, a man standing by the door said, “What’s up?” before he pulled out a gun and opened fire on the trio from just a few feet away.

One of the men wounded in the shooting testified at trial that, after he was shot in the shoulder, he ran and took cover behind a nearby car. From there, he “watched as defendant walked over to Herrera, knelt down, and shot Herrera in the head,” the man testified.

After Torres was convicted, Herrera’s brother gave a victim impact statement, telling Maldonado: “Birthday parties, anniversaries, holidays are all celebrated at a cemetery. My brother dying tore my family apart. I distanced myself from everyone that would remind me of my brother. Many people feel comfort reminiscing, but it kills me.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.