The controversy between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf league has dominated headlines in recent weeks, and Charles Barkley was the latest person to give his opinion on the issue. During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday, the Basketball Hall of Fame member addressed the rift between the golf leagues. The Saudi-backed LIV Golf league has successfully courted some players with massive amounts of money, and Barkley had a funny quote about what he himself would do for that kind of payday.

