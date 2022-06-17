ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record-breaking England thrash Netherlands – Friday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 17.

Cricket

England demolished the Netherlands .

Football

Jordan Henderson turned 32.

England began their preparations for Euro 2022 in strong fashion.

Tottenham continued their summer reinforcement push.

Guess where Saints new boy Gavin Bazunu was on loan last season…

Everton showed off the progress on their new stadium.

Reece James switched sports.

Emiliano Buendia was busy working.

Charlie Austin was ready to roll the dice.

Golf

A moment to savour for Matt Fitzpatrick.

Tennis

Birthday wishes from Novak.

Toto Wolff sends warning to Lewis Hamilton despite Canadian Grand Prix podium

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Lewis Hamilton that “one swallow doesn’t make a summer” after the seven-time world champion secured his first podium in nearly three months at the Canadian Grand Prix.Hamilton will head into his home race at the British Grand Prix a week on Sunday with renewed rigour after he recovered from a back injury in Azerbaijan to finish third in Montreal - his best result since the opening round in Bahrain on 27 March.Max Verstappen took the chequered flag to claim his sixth win in nine appearances and the sixth in succession for the world...
MOTORSPORTS
Serena Williams told it will be ‘super difficult’ to win at Wimbledon

Serena Williams’ comeback appearance will not take place until at least Tuesday but old sparring partner Karolina Pliskova has shot down suggestions the 23-time grand slam winner could be a contender at Wimbledon.The 40-year-old caught the tennis world cold last Tuesday when she announced her intention to play the third major of the year and at this week’s Rothesay International Eastbourne.Williams suffered an injury to her right leg at SW19 in 2021 and was forced to retire in the first round but has accepted a wild card to return to the All England Club, where she has won the...
TENNIS
Chineke! Junior Orchestra to mark 250 years since landmark legal slavery case

English Heritage has commissioned new music from the Chineke! Junior Orchestra to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the landmark Somerset v Stewart ruling, which contributed to the abolition of slavery in England.On 22 June 1772, William Murray – later Lord Mansfield – Chief Justice of the Court of King’s Bench, ruled that it was unlawful to transport James Somerset, an enslaved African, forcibly out of England.To mark 250 years since the ruling, which was popularly taken to mean that slavery was effectively illegal in England, English Heritage has commissioned new music to commemorate the anniversary.The music is inspired by the...
MUSIC
