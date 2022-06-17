ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown on Young Eleven and Whether She Created the Upside Down

By Adam B. Vary
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBI1Q_0gEDJPL800

Click here to read the full article.

SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses several major plot developments in Season 4, Vol. 1 of “ Stranger Things ,” currently streaming on Netflix.

For Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” Millie Bobby Brown had the rare opportunity to revisit the role that she’s been playing since she was barely 11 years old, by guiding another girl to play an even younger version of the character. Extended flashback sequences set in 1979 — four years before the events of Season 1 of the series — depict Eleven’s time as a captive child in Hawkins Lab with Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). Since the vast majority of those sequences are seen through the prism of Eleven’s memories, Brown performed most of those scenes. But occasionally, young actor Martie Blair (“The Young and the Restless”) stood-in for the 9 year old version of Eleven, and her face was digitally replaced with Brown’s in post-production.

As the 18-year-old Brown explained to Variety , she worked extensively with Blair on set for those scenes, to help her capture how Eleven would have moved and reacted.

“I was like, ‘Let me take you through what I went through and we’ll figure it out together,'” she says. “It was really nice.”

Brown also discussed what it was like floating in the salt water tank Eleven uses to access her repressed childhood memories, why she implicitly trusts “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer and what she thinks really happened in the final scene of Vol. 1 of Season 4 — when young Eleven sends One (Jamie Campbell Bower) into the Upside Down, where he begins to transform into Vecna.

One of the most striking things about this season has been seeing the younger Eleven in contrast to you now. How did that work on your end?

That process was very unique for me. I had to really sit down with the Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy to understand what specifically was happening, who was playing what and how that was going to work out. Once we talked through it, it only made sense to have me play my younger self, and every time she sees her reflection, or recalls a memory, it’s her [actual] younger self. We got this incredible small child to play me, Martie Blair.

How did the face replacement work?

I went to LA and we did this really cool process called the Lola machine. For three days, I worked in this room and basically did every single scene that Martie had done, but just acted with my face to replicate all of her movements. It was a really interesting process — definitely once in a lifetime.

How did you work with Martie when she was shooting her stand-in sequences?

It was really important for me to help her through that because I didn’t really have anyone helping me through who Eleven was going to be. I would come to set before my scenes and direct her through everything. I would hide behind the wall and scream with her when she got anxious about screaming to do my powers. I would help her with some of her facial twitches and things like that — very specific things that no one probably would even tell, but me watching the show, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I didn’t help her through it.

The Duffers also told my colleague that to get Eleven to the right age in the flashbacks, they sent the VFX team clips of you from “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” since you were roughly 9 years old then.

I didn’t know that. Wow. That’s wild.

So what did it feel like when you finally saw the final version and yourself, basically, as a 9-year-old?

I mean, it always shocks me what we can do in our show. I was so pleased with the outcome. And, you know, Martie’s performance was amazing. They just had to add my face to it. That mixture of all of us working, collaborating together — it was so weird, so different.

In the present day of the show, Eleven also takes a step back socially after her move to California — Martin even tells her that she’s been regressing. How was that for you to play, given the progress she makes in Season 3?

It was really nice to see Eleven dealing with some of the biggest and realest monsters in the world, like bullying and self-identity. These are things I’ve personally been through and I was struggling with. As a 17-year-old girl, you start to gain more autonomy and really try and stand on your own two feet, and this is what Eleven’s trying to do. She is attempting to continue her journey without the male influence in her life. So I think that she has to regress, to go through these things to carry on and put her best foot forward.

For every shot where Eleven is inside the Nina tank, I kept worrying that the water was going to pool into your eyes. What was that like to shoot?

I’m not gonna lie, that was hard. The amount of salt that they put in there in order for me to float is real. They actually do get an egg and put it in the water, and if it floats, then that’s when I can get in. I’m in there for a few days, 10 to 12 hours a day. Everyone’s moving around you and you can’t get out. I couldn’t hear anyone, because obviously my ears were underwater. So when I’d get notes, I was just hoping that I was doing what maybe they were saying. We had to use a microphone in order for them to actually get their note across to me. Also, I suffer from claustrophobia, so when we closed the tank, I definitely felt like, “Oh my gosh, I am Eleven, I am really going through this.” Obviously, what she has to go through, reliving those memories, was probably harder, though, than a tank.

In the flashback sequences, what was it like for you to put yourself back in the mindset of Eleven at that age? She’s so young, and it’s all so harsh and terrifying.

Because she was raised in an asylum with a man that she isn’t biologically related to, but emotionally and psychologically attached and connected to, she does suffer with serious Stockholm Syndrome. I didn’t know this when I was 10 years old, because nobody would have explained that to me — and nor did I probably need to know. But now being 17, going back to that 10-year-old self, I’ve learned all of this new information about Eleven. So I got to bring a whole new dynamic and perception to Eleven that I had never been able to explore because of how young I was. This person who hurts her, Papa, he also loves her the most. And facing him again, in this relationship that is so destructive and so painful, was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do within the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGc8l_0gEDJPL800

In the final episode of Vol. 1, Jamie Campbell Bower delivers an extended monologue to you that explains so much about his character and the mythology of the series itself. First, what was that like to shoot, where El has to be transfixed in terror for so long?

What I found really interesting about the scene is that this really does conclude the memory that she has to relive. So, I mean, in all honesty, the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do as a young actor, in my short career, is having to perform Eleven recovering from dissociative amnesia. She really has to remember something her brain has protected her from. So this conversation, she actually doesn’t remember because our brain protects us from it. I have to almost pretend I’ve already gone through it, which was also very hard, and then relive it again. It’s so emotional, and so confusing, because this tiny person is being told all of this information and almost being asked to join him on this evil and demonic journey that he wants to go on. And again, going back to self identity, this is the moment where she realizes she isn’t the monster.

Was it satisfying to have so many questions answered about Eleven and the Upside Down?

Of course. I’ve had so many questions for years and years as to where Eleven came from, who she is. What were Dr. Brenner’s intentions? What are his intentions now? Is he still alive? But, you know, the Duffer Brothers, they’re the only people in this world that know “Stranger Things” better than we do. I trusted that they would always bring it home and answer everyone’s questions. So this season was the season that you will get all of those questions answered.

Please help settle a debate that I’m having with my colleagues: Did the Duffers tell you that Eleven created the Upside Down in the scene with Jamie’s character at the end?

They did tell me. She does. She opens the rift.

But was the Upside Down already there when she opens it, or did it not exist before she opened it?

This is too big of a debate for me to answer. I’m so worried. I think — no, no, no. I think that the alternate universe was always there. That is always going to be under Hawkins. I just think she has access to it. I don’t think that she created the Upside Down. No, I think that it was always there, I think she just created a gate to it which no one could before.

Got it.

Who won? Was it you or the colleague?

Me — I think! So there are two more episodes to go for the season for Vol. 2, which premieres July 1, and each of them are effectively feature film length . Did you have a sense of that as you were shooting them?

Well, when I was filming, I was like, they’re gonna have to cut so much to fit in hour long episodes, because we’ve been filming for three years. Then when they told me that the episodes were, you know, really long, I was like, ‘Oh, okay, I understand now — every scene is staying in.’ We’ve just got a lot of story to tell.

Eleven ends Vol. 1 finally regaining control of her powers — so what are you looking forward to people getting to see in Vol. 2?

Going back to the Duffer brothers, they created Eleven in such a dynamic way this season, and really directed and wrote this heroine with layers and layers that we have to peel back. These two episodes really give you an insight on this heroine coming to life and letting Eleven do what she needs to do in order to save her friends.

The Duffers have said they’re starting work on Season 5 soon — what would you most like to happen?

Because the Duffers have always done everything that I’ve wanted for Eleven, I’m gonna leave it up to them. I know it’s a really boring answer, but I don’t think about it. Soon as I get on set, they tell me what I’m doing, and that’s it. Let the geniuses be geniuses and let the actors act. Quote by Millie Bobby Brown!

This interview has been edited and condensed.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How Matthew Fox Was Lured Out of ‘Retirement’ to Lead Apocalyptic Thriller ‘Last Light’

Click here to read the full article. More than a decade after the end of “Lost,” actor Matthew Fox has returned to TV with apocalyptic thriller “Last Light,” which world premiered Friday at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. The show, which will stream on Peacock and is produced by MGM Intl. TV Productions, envisions a society plunged into chaos when oil supplies are jeopardized. Fox plays one of the world’s leading petro-chemical engineers, while “Downton Abbey’s” Joanne Froggatt plays his wife. In amongst the wider crisis is a battle to save their family. At a press conference in Monte-Carlo Saturday, Fox addressed his...
MOVIES
Variety

From ‘Sesame Street’ to ‘Jump Street’: Holly Robinson Peete’s Career Comes Full-Circle

Click here to read the full article. Holly Robinson Peete’s career is anchored by full-circle moments. So it’s pretty fitting that her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony is also pillared by a blast from the past. “I got very emotional, and I thought about my mom driving me across the country when I was 9 years old from Philadelphia in search of a better life,” she tells Variety. “I thought of her becoming a personal manager and signing her first client, LeVar Burton. She was the OG momager and she is absolutely the reason why I’m getting this star.” Fast forward to...
NFL
Variety

Paul Reiser’s Son Had to Explain ‘The Boys’ Is ‘This Disgusting’ on Purpose Before He Joined the Show

Click here to read the full article. Paul Reiser was introduced as The Legend, the nickname of Vought’s former head of hero management, on last week’s episode of “The Boys” Season 3. But Reiser himself was introduced to the character and the show, in all its bloody, raunchy superhero glory, not long before the world saw him in the part, as the “Stranger Things” star was oblivious to the Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime Video series until showrunner Eric Kripke and co. reached out to him for the guest spot. “I knew precious little about the show. I had not seen the show....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Campbell Bower
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Matthew Modine
NME

‘Stranger Things’ actor Joseph Quinn teases this season’s ending: “It’s just carnage”

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn has teased the ending of the Netflix hit’s fourth season, saying the action is “just carnage”. Volume two of the sci-fi thriller will premiere on July 1 with two feature-length episodes; the penultimate episode clocks in at one hour and 25 minutes, while the finale – the show’s longest instalment yet – runs for two hours and 30 minutes. A teaser trailer of the final two episodes was released earlier this month.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Chris Hemsworth didn’t get a callback for Thor, but his brother did

It’s hard to imagine anyone but Chris Hemsworth playing the MCU hero Thor now, isn’t it? Well, believe it or not, Hemsworth didn’t even get a callback when he auditioned for the role the first time around. But, his brother Liam was very close to nabbing the part of the MCU character.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Stockholm Syndrome#Stress
hypebeast.com

Noah Schnapp Says Deaths Will Occur in 'Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2'

Noah Schnapp warned fans that there will be deaths in the upcoming volume of Stranger Things season four. In a recent interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the actor confirmed fans can expect “some deaths,” “some gore and a big bang” from volume two. He defended his answer by saying that kind of twist is to be expected, however Fallon reminded him that there are not a lot of characters to pick off.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things' Sadie Sink's reaction to first seeing Vecna revealed

Stranger Things spoilers follow. Stranger Things season four part one has brought to our screens the creepiest villain in the entire series with Vecna, a demon preying on grief and trauma. This baddie with a penchant for cracking bones like breadsticks is played by Jamie Campbell Bower, who looks absolutely...
TV SERIES
Variety

Kate Bush in the MCU? Christian Bale Planned ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Dance Scene That Got Cut

Click here to read the full article. Kate Bush is all the rage right now thanks to “Stranger Things 4” featuring “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” and the singer’s popularity would’ve extended to the Marvel Cinematic Universe had Taika Waititi gone through with plans to include a Bush-inspired dance scene in the film. Christian Bale, who stars in the film as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, recently revealed to Total Film magazine that he worked on a dance scene for the movie that never made it into the filming schedule. “Taika and I wanted to do a...
THEATER & DANCE
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Star Sadie Sink Opens Up on Max's Unopened Letters to Her Friends

After the three-long-years of anticipation, the long-awaited fourth season of the critically-acclaimed show Stranger Things is finally available to binge on Netflix. Aside from the latest thrilling adventures and the menacing villain Vecna, the latest season surprisingly highlighted Max's (Sadie Sink) character arc, and how she unluckily became Vecna’s latest prey.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

'Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2' Trailer Promises Massive, Explosive Finale

Netflix has dropped the final trailer for Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 ahead of the final pair of episodes hitting the streaming service on July 1. The last two episodes of Stranger Things 4, which have a total combined runtime of nearly four hours between them, look set to answer plenty of questions we've had since the very first series - and break our hearts along the way.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘You’re Terribly Frightened By What You’ve Seen’: A Battle Brews in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Nearly a month after Stranger Things Season Four became a cultural phenomenon, Netflix gives another peek into the town of Hawkins, Indiana and a potential farewell to some of our favorite characters with the new trailer for the final two episodes of the season. The Duffer Brothers know exactly how anxious viewers are as the trailer certifies our fears with Dr. Brenner, or Papa, saying in a voiceover, “I know you’re frightened. You’re terribly frightened by what you’ve seen.” And yes, we are. Last we saw of the crew, everything was in shambles — ...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Amybeth McNulty Is Fully Embracing Her Stranger Things Era

In Elite Daily’s I Can Explain… series, we’re asking celebrities to revisit their most memorable photos and tell us what really went down behind the scenes. In this piece, Amybeth McNulty reflects on her Stranger Things debut, how she really feels about red carpets, and what’s next.
MOVIES
Variety

Rowan Atkinson Says Comedy’s Job Is to Offend and That Can’t Be Stopped: ‘Every Joke Has a Victim’

Click here to read the full article. Rowan Atkinson took a stand against “cancel culture” in a recent interview with the Irish Times, sharing his belief that the goal of comedy is to offend or at least to have the potential to offend. The English comedian is famous for playing the title characters on sitcoms “Blackadder,” “Mr. Bean” and “Johnny English.” Atkinson next joins Netflix for the comedy series “Man vs. Bee.” “It does seem to me that the job of comedy is to offend, or have the potential to offend, and it cannot be drained of that potential,” Atkinson said...
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

You’re Not Ready for the New Stranger Things 4 Trailer

We’re just days away from Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2, and based on a new trailer Netflix released, it appears our patience will be rewarded. The final two episodes will be chock-full of adventure, horror and bloodshed, as shown by the trailer, only reinforcing Noah Schnapp’s recent comments to Jimmy Fallon about more deaths and gore.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy