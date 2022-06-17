ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish is 'Happier Than Ever' counting with The Count on 'Sesame Street'

By Monica Rivera
 4 days ago

Billie Eilish made a visit to Sesame Street to spend some time with younger fans this week. The 20-year-old superstar appeared on a fresh episode of the show’s 52nd season which aired June 16.

During the show, Eilish joined Count von Count for a duet to help teach kids about counting. The pair used a special, kid-friendly version of Billie’s song, “Happier Than Ever,” which she originally shared with fans in November.

“When I’m counting with you/ I’m happier than ever,” the re-vamped lyrics read. “Numbers sound so much better/ Here’s what we’ll do/ Come on, let’s count to two/ One, two of Burt’s sweaters/ One, two heads are together/ Come on, let’s count to two.”

Eilish isn’t the only musician to appear as a special guest for the show’s 52nd season. Other guests include Kacey Musgraves , Anderson . Paak and Jon Batiste . Episodes can be seen on HBO Max.

