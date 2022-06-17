ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Ernest and Celestine’ Sequel Highlights the Visual Glory of French 2D

By Lise Pedersen
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

A cheering crowd at France’s Annecy Festival got a sneak peek at the hugely anticipated sequel to French family hit “ Ernest and Célestine ” on Thursday.

It was not disappointed-

“Ernest and Célestine: A Trip to Gibberitia” is slated for release in France in December, nearly a decade after the multi-prized original, which scored an Academy Award nomination alongside 2014 winner “Frozen.”

The 22-minute long preview screening in Annecy was followed by a short concert by the film’s composer, Vincent Courtois, playing the cello, and one of his band members on the clarinet.

“The story revolves a lot around music,” co-director Julien Chheng (“The King and the Beaver”, “Ernest and Célestine, The Collection”) told Variety . “While making the film, we would wait for his demo to animate our characters. We wanted to be true to the Ernest and Celestine style which is very subtle: We didn’t want to use music to enhance emotions but rather allow the characters and the scenes to convey the emotion.”

The film turns on Ernest and Célestine who travel back to Ernest’s country, Gibberitia, to fix his broken violin. This exotic land used to be home to the best musicians on earth, but upon arrival, they discover that all forms of music have been banned there.

Along with their friends and a mysterious masked outlaw, Ernest and Célestine try their best to bring music and happiness back to the land of bears.

Speaking to Variety , co-director Jean-Christophe Roger (“Ernest and Célestine, The Collection”, “Lassie”) said the film is meant to convey a message on the fight for freedom, as Ernest is forced to face his overbearing father, who banned music in Gibberitia after Ernest refused to follow the family tradition and become a judge, preferring to devote his life to music.

But this took an added meaning after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the team chose to use a blue tit, whose plumage has the same yellow and blue colors as the Ukrainian flag, to symbolize freedom.

“We held a screening with the producing team just after war broke out and it was really strange, there was this silence in the room: We were struck by the fact that the film was reflecting what is happening in Ukraine, and the choice of keeping the [blue and yellow] colors gave extra meaning to the story which we hadn’t anticipated,” said Chheng.

Based on the characters of Belgian author Gabrielle Vincent’s beloved children’s books, this sequel is an original story by Agnès Bidaud and veteran French animation producer Didier Brunner (“Ernest et Celestine”, “The Triplets of Belleville”), who joked on stage when festival director Mickaël Marin asked him why it had taken him so long to make it, that “the author didn’t want us to adapt it so we waited for her to die.”

Indeed, Brunner bought the rights to Vincent’s best-selling books in 2007, several years after her death, and went on to produce the multi-awarded cinema adaptation that snagged Oscar recognition.

Popular French actor Lambert Wilson is back as the voice of Ernest, with Pauline Brunner reprising her role as Célestine. There is no confirmation so far about an English version – the original 2012 movie was voiced by an A-list cast including Forest Whitaker, Mackenzie Foy and Lauren Bacall.

Penned by Sebastien Regnaud (“Little Vampire”, “Stinky Dog”) and “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” writers Guillaume Mautalent and Sebastien Oursel, “Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia” is produced by Folivari in Paris and Stephan Roelants’ Luxembourg-based Melusine Productions (“Wolfwakers”), in co-production with Studiocanal, France 3 Cinéma and Les Armateurs.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How Matthew Fox Was Lured Out of ‘Retirement’ to Lead Apocalyptic Thriller ‘Last Light’

Click here to read the full article. More than a decade after the end of “Lost,” actor Matthew Fox has returned to TV with apocalyptic thriller “Last Light,” which world premiered Friday at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. The show, which will stream on Peacock and is produced by MGM Intl. TV Productions, envisions a society plunged into chaos when oil supplies are jeopardized. Fox plays one of the world’s leading petro-chemical engineers, while “Downton Abbey’s” Joanne Froggatt plays his wife. In amongst the wider crisis is a battle to save their family. At a press conference in Monte-Carlo Saturday, Fox addressed his...
MOVIES
Variety

Kevin Costner Wants to Split His Western Epic ‘Horizon’ Into Four Movies (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Costner has big plans for his long-awaited fourth directorial effort “Horizon,” an epic western that’s going into production at the end of August. The “Yellowstone” star told Variety that the project, which is housed with Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, is being planned as “four different movies” and that “about every three months, they’ll come out.” “They’re all different films that all connect, so you’re watching a saga of these storylines that are happening,” said the actor, who was in London doing press for the U.K. launch of Paramount+. Costner said the film is...
MOVIES
Variety

Amuse Pitches Slate of Japanese Projects for U.S. Adaptation at Second A-Japan Event

Click here to read the full article. Amuse Group USA, part of Japan’s Amuse Entertainment conglomerate, is to unveil a slate of its latest projects intended for North American investment, adaptation, remake or coproduction. The new IP will be pitched on Thursday at the second edition of A-Japan, an event that jointly operated by Amuse USA and the Visual Industry Promotion Organization, a non-profit agency intended to help the Japanese content industry become globally competitive. The edition will be held online only and kick off at 11 am PDT. A recording of the event will remain on the Amuse USA website...
COMICS
Variety

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Paramount+ Series Casts Dana Delany (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Dana Delany has joined the cast of “Tulsa King” opposite Sylvester Stallone at Paramount+, Variety has learned exclusively. Stallone leads the series, with other cast members including Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund. The show follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Bacall
Person
Dennis Quaid
Person
Mackenzie Foy
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Lucy Liu
Variety

Sylvester Stallone, Star of ‘Tulsa King,’ Steals the Show at Paramount+ U.K. Launch

Click here to read the full article. Whatever you do, don’t ask Sylvester Stallone — Mr. Stallone to journalists everywhere — to read off a teleprompter. Stallone stole the show at the Paramount+ U.K. launch on Monday, where the star of mob drama “Tulsa King,” faced with a teleprompter like his fellow actors in attendance, went dramatically off-piste and opted to “speak from the heart” for 10 minutes, delightfully throwing a wrench in an otherwise perfectly curated showcase. “I’m not going to read that. I’m not,” boomed Stallone to cheers from the audience of around 200. “I’m going to read from the...
TV SHOWS
Variety

How Bob the Drag Queen Hid His 11-Year-Old Niece in His Wig for ‘We’re Here’ Reveal

Click here to read the full article. The standout Selma, Ala., episode of “We’re Here” not only brings Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela to the city, but also takes a deep dive into the history of the civil rights movement, examining the intersectionality and vulnerability. During the episode, Bob the Drag Queen also pulls off one of the most iconic wig reveals in the history of drag — by hiding his 11-year-old niece inside his wig. As Bob dances to Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair,” the wig comes off and reveals his the young girl as his dancing sidekick. It...
SELMA, AL
Variety

Neil Diamond Sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ at Boston Red Sox Game in Rare Post-Retirement Appearance

Click here to read the full article. Although it wasn’t a winning night on the field for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, baseball fans received a treat from Neil Diamond, who gave a rare live performance of “Sweet Caroline.” Diamond retired from concert touring in 2018 following his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. This post-retirement appearance is the first time that Diamond has performed at Fenway since 2013. He performed the song then as the Red Sox played their first home game since the Boston Marathon bombing. In a video shared by Fox Sports: MLB on Twitter, Diamond is enthusiastically singing along to...
BOSTON, MA
Variety

Pusha T and No Malice Reunite as Clipse for Pharrell Williams’ ‘Something in the Water’ Festival

Click here to read the full article. Clipse, the duo of brothers Pusha T and No Malice, reunited on stage Saturday night for Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival in Washington D.C. The last time the two gave a live performance as Clipse was in 2010, shortly after the release of their final album “Til The Casket Drops.” Just as Justin Timberlake was exiting the stage after singing hits like “My Love” with T.I. and “Sexy Back,” as well as the Neptunes-directed “Señorita” and “Rock Your Body,” the crooner invited the reunited duo to deliver their guest verse on “Like I...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French
Variety

Drake Defends ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ From Critics: ‘It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet’

Click here to read the full article. Last Friday, Drake surprised the world with his seventh studio album “Honestly, Nevermind.” Since its release, the 14-track album has garnered mixed reviews, with some expressing disappointment over the pulsing dance music that Drake decided to roll out in favor of his more familiar hip-hop. But it seems Drake couldn’t care less about disapproving first impressions. As reported by Complex, a video of Drake talking about the album’s mixed reception during what seems to be an album release party has been circulating the internet. In the dimly lit video, Drake says, “It’s all good...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Chicks Postpone More Tour Dates After Natalie Maines’ Vocal Problems Halt Concert

Click here to read the full article. The Chicks have postponed three more tour dates to give singer Natalie Maines “vocal rest” after she stopped a concert a half-hour in Sunday night in Indianapolis. “As a result of strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest, the Chicks are forced to postpone the following shows,” the band announced on social media, listing the cities of Clarkston, MI, Noblesville, IN and Cincinnatti, OH, all of which have new dates listed for late September or early October. Tour update. #CHX2022 pic.twitter.com/ClHTWUaWsC — The Chicks (@thechicks) June 20, 2022 This makes four shows to date that are being or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Variety

Netflix Greenlights Korean Action Movie ‘Believer 2’

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has given a green light to “Believer 2,” a sequel to the 2018 hit crime action film “Believer.” While the first film clocked up 5.06 million spectators and amassed a gross box office of $33.6 million in its theatrical career, the sequel will play only online. The company said that the film will be directed by Baek Jong-yeol, who previously directed “The Beauty Inside,” a 2015 hit fantasy romance in which a person takes on a different physical appearance every day. The choice of Baek is expected to give the new film...
MOVIES
Variety

Obamas’ Higher Ground Inks First-Look Deal With Audible After Ending Spotify Pact

Click here to read the full article. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are going into business with Audible, the Amazon-owned audio storytelling platform. Audible set an exclusive, multiyear and global first-look production deal with Higher Ground, the Obamas’ media company, covering multiple audio projects. The slate of Higher Ground’s shows for Audible “will reflect the companies’ shared mission to tell meaningful and entertaining stories that elevate diverse voices and experiences,” according to the announcement. The companies didn’t provide details on what forthcoming audio projects may be in the works. The Higher Ground originals produced under the deal won’t be exclusively available...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Banijay’s Head of Scripted Lars Blomgren on Alex de la Iglesia, Co-Production, Ramping Up in Spanish-Speaking Markets

Click here to read the full article. In late April, Banijay Iberia moved waves by taking an equity stake in Alex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang’s Pokeespsie Films, with the aim of scaling up on its Spanish-language high-end original series and fiction production. Via Shine Iberia, Banijay is also producing biopic “Bosé,” one of VIS’ biggest Spanish-language plays for Paramount Plus, about singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé. Best known for its entertainment formats – though it does own Barcelona’s Diagonal TV, producer of hit Netflix historical sagas “Cathedral of the Sea” and “Heirs to the Land” and DLO Producciones, behind “Tell Me Who...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

H.E.R. Files Lawsuit to Be Released From Her Label, MBK Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter known as H.E.R., is suing MBK Entertainment, the record label owned by her longtime manager Jeff Robinson, for the rights to her music catalog. H.E.R. signed with Robinson in 2011, when she was 14 years old. According to legal documents cited by the Blast, H.E.R. is suing for declaratory relief and violation of the business and professions code and seeking to be released from her contract with MBK. The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of the State of California in Los Angeles County on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

China Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Holds for Second Weekend Win

Click here to read the full article. “Jurassic World Dominion” held on to top spot at the mainland China box office despite a 57% drop and the expected challenge from local newcomer “One Week Friends.” The dinosaur franchise movie picked up $23.3 million (RMB156 million) in China between Friday and Sunday, giving it a healthy cumulative score of $92.4 million after ten days in theaters, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. The film’s performance was a steep decline from its opening weekend, but the competition from new release Chinese youth drama film “One Week Friends” was weaker than had been...
MOVIES
Variety

Dave Chappelle Decides Against Allowing His High School’s Theater to Be Named After Him Amid Controversies

Click here to read the full article. Dave Chappelle has revealed that he’s decided against having the theater at his former high school named after him after plans for him to become the venue’s eponym were originally put in place. The standup comedian made his opinion on the matter public Monday night while he was visiting Washington, D.C. for a dedication ceremony of the venue at Duke Ellington School of the Arts, his alma mater. The Washington Post first reported the story. While Chappelle reaffirmed that he believed criticisms against him weren’t productive, he also stated that he didn’t want his name...
WASHINGTON, DC
Variety

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Showrunners on Documentary Rules, the Actors’ Strengths and Baby Colin Robinson

Click here to read the full article. “This is all really fun,” said Stefani Robinson, reflecting back on her career. “Making vampire dick jokes, are you joking me?” The fourth season of FX’s vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” will premiere on July 12, but before that, showrunners Robinson and Paul Simms delved into the characters’ Season 3 tribulations: Namely, the existential crisis faced by Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and the death and rebirth of energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). Simms said Colin’s third-season journey began with Stefani Robinson — no relation to Colin that we know of — saying...
TV SERIES
Variety

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1932’ at Paramount+ Renamed ‘1923’

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Sheridan’s new “Yellowstone” prequel at Paramount+ is taking a trip back in time. It was announced Monday that the prequel series “1932” will now instead be known as “1923” and will take place in the new titular year as opposed to the former. Per the new logline, “1923” focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade. The show will also...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Paramount+ Launches in U.K. With Local Factual Slate Including Docs on Loch Ness Monster, Premiere League Billionaires

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ has unveiled its U.K.-commissioned factual slate ahead of the streaming platform’s U.K. and Ireland launch on June 22. “Our mission is to make Paramount+ the leading destination for unmissable television in collaboration with the U.K.’s storytelling talent,” said Ben Frow, Paramount’s chief content officer for the U.K. “These new commissions will join an abundance of original content on the service, as well as the pick of Paramount’s vast catalogue to create a compelling offering for viewers in the U.K. and Ireland.” The new titles include: “Hot Yachts” from Curve Media A six-episode series set in South...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Squid Game,’ Samsung and Apple Top YouTube’s 2022 Ad Global Leaderboard

Click here to read the full article. The original “Squid Game” trailer took the green light all the way to a spot on YouTube’s top 10 ads leaderboard for the last 12 months. Coming in at No. 5 on the YouTube global ad ranking, Netflix’s “Squid Game” Season 1 trailer, released Sept. 1, 2021, has nearly 50 million views to date. Among the YouTube top 10, it registered the most likes with almost 850,000. Netflix has greenlit a second season of the violent South Korean drama and last week released a Season 2 teaser trailer. YouTube released the rankings Monday, timed for...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy