Hammonton, NJ

Austin Hudak wins state championship

By Editor, Publisher Honorable Mention
Hammonton Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior wins Group 3 javelin title; Wright, Peretti headed to MOC. PENNSAUKEN—Senior Austin Hudak won a gold medal at the State Group 3 championships last weekend, leading strong performance from Hammonton High School as three Blue Devils earned trips to this week’s Meet of Champions (MOC). Hudak,...

www.hammontongazette.com

