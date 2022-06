The Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition (FJEC), established in June 2020, hosted a Juneteenth Celebration in Franklin Public Square this past Saturday. This year's theme was "History, Legacy and Excellence," and attendees, vendors, and volunteers worked to live up to the spirit of the event. People of all ages could be spotted volunteering with event sponsor Mars, shopping at the more than 110 vendors, and celebrating in front of the stage, where Julius and the Genius Band, Don Adams Band, Ruby Camille, Shalom, Trisha and Cojo Ko performed throughout the day.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO