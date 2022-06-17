ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

Judges block pop-up beach parties in 2 Jersey Shore towns

By WAYNE PARRY
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sxjRR_0gEDHpAK00

Two Jersey Shore towns plan to have extra police on hand this weekend even though judges have blocked pop-up beach parties from happening there.

In separate rulings Thursday, judges in Monmouth and Ocean counties issued rulings prohibiting the parties from taking place without organizers first obtaining permits.

That put an end to plans for large parties in Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach that were widely promoted on social media. Fliers encouraged attendees to bring their own liquor and marijuana, and promised public boxing matches, among other things.

“We believe we have headed off this insanity as much as possible,” Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra said.

Nonetheless, police in his town and in Long Branch will be out in heightened numbers this weekend to deal with whatever might occur.

The court rulings required organizers to post prominent social media notices warning that the parties have been canceled and urging people not to come. Several had already done so as of Friday.

“But we're seeing some comments on social media that some individuals still may come to Point Pleasant Beach to test our resolve,” Kanitra said. “We will be ready with additional officers already on duty, and others available to respond to whatever may be needed.”

A May 21 party drew 5,000 people to Long Branch's beachfront, leading to numerous fights and the vandalization of a police car. The city said it spent $25,000 on police overtime and cleanup costs.

Point Pleasant Beach has also experienced several such parties, including a particularly large one in 2020 in which Kanitra said his town “was treated like an absolute toilet.”

But a similar party might still happen at the shore over the weekend, with Asbury Park mentioned as a possible site for a pop-up party.

Police in that city say they are actively monitoring social media posts proposing a party this weekend, and will take a zero-tolerance approach to fighting, vandalism or other disruptive behavior.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Branch, NJ
Government
City
Long Branch, NJ
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Government
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Lifestyle
Ocean County, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Asbury Park, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Parry
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
67K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy