ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

For All Mankind's Joel Kinnaman Talks Ed's Bold Move ('He Felt Betrayed'), Teases 'Big Emotional Ramifications'

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWs1O_0gEDHKF900

Click here to read the full article.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for For All Mankind Season 3, Episode 2 . Proceed at your own risk!

The race to Mars got some new competition in the latest episode of For All Mankind , when Helios boss Dev Ayesa bought Karen’s company Polaris and entered the fray with the intention of righting her damaged ship for space travel. But Helios needed someone to command its mission to Mars, and it found its leader in a surprising name: Ed Baldwin.

Ed had his heart set on shepherding NASA’s first Mars mission, but Molly and Margo weren’t seeing eye-to-eye on the choice between Ed and Danielle. Molly wanted Ed because of his experience and ability to improvise in the moment, while Margo favored Danielle for her more scientific background. (Ed’s age is also creeping up there.) Molly argued that she had final say and took umbrage with Margo’s interference. So when Margo was away, Molly told Ed that she had selected him for the job. But Ed’s celebration was short-lived because when Margo learned what had happened, she reversed the decision. Instead, Danielle would lead the Mars flight, and future astronaut selections would be made by a committee. Then to top it off, Margo fired Molly!

Disillusioned and angry with NASA, a drunken Ed showed up at his ex-wife Karen’s house, bemoaning how he had nothing to show for his career at NASA. That gave Karen an idea: She pitched Dev on Ed as Helios’ commander. As the episode came to a close, Dev stood on a televised stage with Karen — who had also been offered a job at Helios — and announced that not only would Ed be leading their Mars mission, but that they would be launching off two years before NASA and the Soviet Union.

Viewers didn’t get to see Karen present the new gig to Ed before the big reveal, but his portrayer Joel Kinnaman imagines that the astronaut’s “response would’ve been, ‘Well, f–k yeah!'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AM6Cj_0gEDHKF900

“I loved it,” Kinnaman says of the twist. “He felt betrayed. Him and Molly, they both felt like it was the end of the road, and the pencil pushers had taken over. Then this opportunity opened up, and it was both he gets to go on the adventure that he always dreamt up, and at the same time, kind of stick it to the people that he felt betrayed him.”

Ed didn’t even give his colleagues at NASA any notice of his move to Helios, leaving Margo, Dani & Co. stunned as they watched the announcement on TV. Ed’s unhappiness and the ballsy curveball he threw at his former workplace would suggest that he’s ready to put NASA in the rearview. But decades of history can’t be that easily erased. “To leave NASA was a huge emotional thing for Ed,” Kinnaman says. “It’s where he spent his whole life, and so to leave NASA and now compete against them, that has big emotional ramifications for Ed.”

Plus, Ed will now be racing to Mars against his pal Dani, whose friendship with Ed took a hit this week when Ed said that he’d lost out to her on the NASA selection because it wasn’t an even playing field and that other factors went into the decision. Having heard that her entire life, an upset Dani left Ed alone at the bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHdRr_0gEDHKF900 “Sometimes, the people you love the most are the people that can make you feel the most betrayed,” Kinnaman says of the fractured friendship. “Ed and Dani, they go way back, and they have gone through a lot together. Just because you have a [disagreement] where someone disappoints the other with their point of view, there’s a lot to a friendship like that, and you don’t give up on it easily.”

In the meantime, Ed will be facing some challenges in his transition to Helios, which sports a youthful staff and an everyone-gets-a-vote mentality that is “a terrible fit” for the veteran astronaut, Kinnaman says. “He doesn’t want to do that New Age, hippie-dippie bulls–t. That’s clearly not going to work. You need a clear command structure when you’re doing something as dangerous as what space travel is. So that’s going to be a real problem.”

For All Mankind fans, what did you think of Ed’s move to Helios? Hit the comments!

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Candice King Talks Caroline's Journey to Legacies, How She Scored Her Daughter a Role in the Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. The Legacies series finale was a family affair in more ways than one. Not only did Candice King‘s cameo reunite Caroline with her daughter Lizzie (now played by Jenny Boyd), but as King revealed on Instagram after the episode, her real-life daughter Florence May also got in on the action. That’s right, the same little girl with whom King was pregnant while filming Season 7 of The Vampire Diaries played a student at the Salvatore School in the final episode of Legacies. So, how did this full-circle moment come about? “Julie [Plec] and Brett [Matthews] and I...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Anatomy of an Emmy-Worthy Scene: Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham and Director M.J. Delaney Unpack Rebecca's Impromptu, Rick Astley-Tinged Eulogy

Click here to read the full article. In the antepenultimate Season 2 episode of Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham‘s Rebecca Welton struggled to find the words, then the lyrics, to eulogize her father. As she went from not quite knowing what to say, to mouthing the lines to Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” — first speaking them, then singing them — Waddingham had us on the edge of our seats, unsure how Rebecca would get through it. Or if she’d get through it. Below, TVLine Dream Emmy nominee Waddingham and director M.J. Delaney take us inside the highly emotional...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo to Star in Criminal Record Thriller for Apple TV+

Click here to read the full article. Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) and Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight) will play two detectives caught in a professional tug of war in Criminal Record, a London-based thriller which has been ordered to series at Apple TV+. Hailing from BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (Vera, Indian Summers) and now in production in London, Criminal Record is described as a powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London. The premise: An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case — Detective Sergeant June Lenker, a young woman...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Loot Review: Maya Rudolph's Apple TV+ Comedy Has Banked a Wealth of Talent, But It Doesn't Quite Pay Off

Click here to read the full article. If anyone can get us to sympathize with a clueless billionaire, it’s Maya Rudolph, right? The SNL alum has been a reliable source of laughs for two solid decades now, and it’s nice to see her get a well-deserved turn in the spotlight with the new Apple TV+ comedy Loot, premiering this Friday (I’ve seen the first five episodes). Loot is a pleasant enough viewing experience, with a few sharp one-liners and a truly top-notch cast. But it’s also slightly disappointing, hampered by repetitive plot dynamics and a confused tone. Rudolph stars as Molly,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shantel Vansanten
Person
Joel Kinnaman
TVLine

Did Sexy Evil Shock You? Who Set Mayans Fire? Should For All Mankind Ground Bad Romance? And More Qs!

Click here to read the full article. We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Evil, Legacies, The Old Man and For All Mankind! 1 | Streaming or not, and prepared as you might have been, were you still taken aback by the Evil season premiere’s racy/thrust-y content and Not!Kristen’s expletive-filled pillow talk? 2 | We quite possibly ask this every year, but…. What lessons can the Emmys and Oscars learn from the always-entertaining and genuinely craft-honoring Tony Awards broadcast? Is there anything that can...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Lost's Matthew Fox Finally Reveals Why He Retired From Acting

Click here to read the full article. The mystery surrounding Matthew Fox‘s Hollywood vanishing act has been solved. The Lost vet — who has not acted in nearly a decade — broke his silence over the weekend about his decision to leave showbiz. Fox also revealed why he recently decided to hit pause on his retirement to star in Peacock’s upcoming apocalyptic drama series Last Light. “I kind of had a bucket list in my mind of things that I wanted to accomplish in the business, and after I did [the movie] Bone Tomahawk in 2014 that had kind of completed the bucket...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Delany Joins Stallone Series, Rookie: Feds Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. The mob stands no chance against Dana Delany: The Body of Proof and Desperate Housewives actress has joined Sylvester Stallone’s upcoming drama Tulsa King, from creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883) and executive producer Terence Winter (The Sopranos), who serves as showrunner and writer. The series — premiering with two episodes Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount+ — follows “New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi (Stallone), after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla,” per the official synopsis. “Realizing that...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Big D Dating Show Cancelled at TBS, Just Weeks Ahead of Premiere

Click here to read the full article. The Big D now stands for dunzo. TBS‘ new dating competition hosted by Bachelorette alumni JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers has been cancelled, just weeks ahead of its Thursday, July 7 debut — and after promos for it (watch a trailer above) had already begun to air. The news comes on the heels of parent company Warner Discovery reassessing its slate at large, and making some harsh cuts. Most notably, the J.J. Abrams-shephered sci-fi drama Demimonde, which reportedly had a budget in the $200 million range, had the plug pulled on it earlier this month. Regarding...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#For All Mankind
TVLine

Legacies Series Finale: Get the Story Behind Those Long-Awaited Cameos — 'I Didn't Think They Could Pull It Off'

Click here to read the full article. Well, look who finally decided to show up! Thursday’s series finale of Legacies welcomed two of the most beloved characters (according to our ranking, anyway!) in the Vampire Diaries Universe: Klaus Mikaelson and Caroline Forbes, albeit under very different circumstances. Let’s start with Klaus, who delivered a tearful message to Hope from Peace through the magic of a projector screen. As you probably guessed, Joseph Morgan filmed Klaus’ monologue separately from Hope’s reaction to it, so we regret to confirm that Morgan and TV daughter Danielle Rose Russell never actually crossed paths. Heck, she’s impressed...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Summer TV Calendar: Your Guide to 100+ Season and Series Premieres

Click here to read the full article. Just when you thought it was safe to go back outside… a robust slate of summer TV is ready to take a big chomp out of your DVR and keep you tethered to your streaming apps. During what used to be TV’s “off season” (I laugh!), there are more than 100 series and seasons premiering now through mid-September, including the much-ballyhooed debuts of Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series, HBO’s first Game of Thrones prequel and Disney+’s She-Hulk and Andor, plus even more Tales of the Walking Dead on AMC. Familiar fare serving up...
TV SERIES
TVLine

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, Abbott Elementary and More

Click here to read the full article. ABC is the second broadcast network (following Fox) to reveal its fall premiere dates, with its slate set to unspool over three weeks in late September/early October. The Wednesday sitcom block kicks things off on Sept. 21, now anchored by breakout comedy Abbott Elementary. The Season 3 premiere of Big Sky (now with Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire!) closes out the night. The Alphabet network’s fall launch wraps Thursday, Oct. 6, with the returns of Station 19 (Season 6) and Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19) leading into new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily (fka Alaska). As a reminder,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Latest Yellowstone Spinoff 1932 Undergoes Time-Twisting Title Change

Click here to read the full article. What a difference a decade makes. Paramount+’s latest Yellowstone spinoff, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is undergoing a title change. Previously known as 1932, the offshoot will now be titled 1923. Per the streamer, the tweak was made because the series will “encompass the end of World War 1 and the start of prohibition.” The newest chapter of what Paramount+ is calling Yellowstone‘s “origin story” — which began with the wildly popular 1883 prequel spinoff — will introduce viewers to the next two generations of the franchise’s central family, the Duttons “as they struggle to...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Dark Winds Renewed for Season 2

Click here to read the full article. A little over a week after its premiere on AMC and AMC+, Dark Winds has been renewed for six-episode Season 2. Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman and set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (played by Fargo‘s Zahn McClarnon) of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee (Roswell, New Mexico‘s Kiowa Gordon), who has old scores...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Vampire Diaries Universe Will Continue Beyond Legacies: The Next Show Is 'Just a Matter of When'

Click here to read the full article. As the great philosopher Katy Perry once said, just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over. That’s certainly true for the Vampire Diaries franchise, which wrapped its 13-year run on The CW last night with the series finale of Legacies, its second spinoff after The Originals. “This is the end of one chapter,” Legacies creator Julie Plec says of Legacies’ conclusion, “but we can use it to launch the beginning of another chapter, which is ultimately what we want to do when all is said and done.” What’s this now? A fourth series in the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Lincoln Lawyer Renewed for Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has reached a verdict in the case of Lincoln Lawyer renewal vs. cancellation. The streamer on Tuesday officially commissioned a second season of David E. Kelley’s take on novelist Michael Connelly’s legal protagonist. The 10-episode first season, which was released on May 13, was based on the second book in Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict. The Lincoln Lawyer very recently made its debut on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals (for the week of May 9), landing at No. 2 with 884 million total minutes viewed across its 10-episode season. Nielsen notes that the drama’s performance...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Mayans MC Season 4 Finale Recap: We Need to Talk About EZ (Plus, Grade It!)

Click here to read the full article. The following post contains spoilers for Mayans MC’s Season 4 finale. Proceed with caution! At the risk of making a Dark Knight quote do the heavy lifting in this recap, EZ Reyes really has lived long enough to see himself become the villain. Tuesday’s Season 4 finale of Mayans MC — which has yet to be renewed for a fifth go-round — found EZ transforming into the same power-hungry club member that Bishop became at this time last year… and, well, we saw how that went. I beg you, Mayans, just protect Sally at all...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Surprise! The Flash Just Wrapped Up a Long-Running Arrow Storyline

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the June 15 episode of The Flash, but really also for the Arrowverse in general. “Oh, Johnnnnn….. You can come out now.” Midway through this Wednesday’s episode of The Flash, after Barry paid another visit to the imprisoned Eobard Thawne on Lian Yu, it was revealed that the adversaries had not been alone. Rather, Thawne was also about to receive a second visitor in the form of… John Diggle, played by Arrow vet David Ramsey. What came out of the most unexpected meeting was a resolution to a years-long Arrowverse arc,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Tuesday Ratings: MasterChef Junior Dips With (Spoiled-by-Fox) Semifinal

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent this Tuesday drew 6 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, dipping week-to-week but still dominated the night in both measures. Leading out of that, Dancing With Myself (2.1 mil/0.3) was also down a tick. Over on Fox — which somehow managed to air a spoilery promo for the season finale, just minutes before Gordon Ramsay sent one pint-sized semifinalist home! — MasterChef Junior with a special Tuesday outing (1.5 mil/0.3) hit and matched season lows. ABC’s Holey Moley (2.3 mil/0.4), The Chase (2.3 mil/0.3)...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

When Calls the Heart Renewed for Season 10 at Hallmark Channel

Click here to read the full article. When Calls the Heart is joining the 10-season club. Hallmark Channel announced Friday that it has renewed its flagship drama for Season 10. The pickup comes roughly a month after WCTH‘s Season 9 finale. Meanwhile, a Hallmark rep confirms that Lindsay Sturman (Supergirl) is boarding Season 10 as the series’ new showrunner. “When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming of Hallmark’s parent company Crown Media Family Networks. “There are many more stories still to be told about the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy