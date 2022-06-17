Matthew Lawrence and Shane Stanley discuss ‘Double Threat’
Actor Matthew Lawrence and Director Shane Stanley joined us to talk about their new film, “Double Threat,” an indie film produced on a shoestring budget and filmed during the heat of the pandemic.
The film is a wall-to-wall action and comedy thriller about a young woman (Danielle C. Ryan) with dissociative identity disorder and ruthless mobsters hot on her tail. She becomes entangled with a man (Matthew Lawrence) on a pilgrimage across the country to scatter his brother’s ashes.
“Double Threat” is out now on demand.
