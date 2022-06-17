ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Matthew Lawrence and Shane Stanley discuss ‘Double Threat’

By Kobe Siy, Samantha Cortese
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Od4o_0gEDHFpW00

Actor Matthew Lawrence and Director Shane Stanley joined us to talk about their new film, “Double Threat,” an indie film produced on a shoestring budget and filmed during the heat of the pandemic.

The film is a wall-to-wall action and comedy thriller about a young woman (Danielle C. Ryan) with dissociative identity disorder and ruthless mobsters hot on her tail. She becomes entangled with a man (Matthew Lawrence) on a pilgrimage across the country to scatter his brother’s ashes.

“Double Threat” is out now on demand.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 17, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Jenny Mollen talks about debut novel ‘City of Likes’

A New York Times bestselling author, actor and humorist, Jenny Mollen knows firsthand the power of a massive social media following. She’s also seen its dark side, how intoxicating those likes can be and the damage it can wield on one’s life, relationships and sense of reality. Now Mollen, who has had countless readers in […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KTLA

David Earl chats bringing ‘Brian and Charles’ to life

A lonely British inventor known for making unconventional contraptions at home decides to build himself a robot friend who comes to life in “Brian and Charles.” “Brian and Charles” is in theaters now. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 10pm on June 17, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
KTLA

Man, woman found shot dead at Oxnard train station

Oxnard police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found on a bench at a train station Sunday morning. Police responded to the Oxnard Transportation Center at 201 East Fourth St. around 6:30 a.m. for a report of two people who were bleeding and unresponsive. When they arrive on scene, […]
OXNARD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Stanley
Person
Matthew Lawrence
KTLA

Woman who drove man who killed Nipsey Hussle testifies

A woman testified Monday that she unwittingly drove the man now charged with killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to and from the scene of the shooting, not accepting that he had fired the deadly shots despite seeing him load a gun moments before. Bryannita Nicholson, 35, said that when she and Eric Holder, with whom she […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Inside The Feud Between John Wayne and Frank Sinatra

John Wayne and Frank Sinatra were both iconic names in Hollywood who are sadly now gone. While they became friends later in life, they feuded for many years, namely because of their opposing political views. John was a republican while Frank was a democrat and they often did not see...
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

2 actors in Netflix series die after crew van crashes in Mexico

Two actors on the Netflix series The Chosen One were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a […]
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

$7M lotto ticket purchased in Los Angeles

There might be a new millionaire in our midst as a multi-million dollar lottery ticket was purchased in the Los Angeles area. The California Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket purchased for $2 at a store on La Brea Avenue hit five of six lotto numbers. The ticket is now worth more than $7 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Taylor Hawkins Death: Late Drummer’s Family Finally Speaks Out

Many fans are still mourning the death of Taylor Hawkins so as his family. Today, his wife and family members have finally broken their silence following the music legend's unexpected passing. According to Us Weekly Magazine, the late drummer's wife Alison Hawkins took to the musician's social media accounts to...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Man found shot dead inside crashed vehicle: LAPD

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in Vermont Vista Sunday morning. Los Angeles police officers responded to the 400 block of West 108th Street around 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, police found a crash involving two […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman killed in violent Culver City crash

A woman was killed and another person was injured following an Saturday night crash in Culver City. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive. A woman was driving a white sedan south on La Cienega when she rear-ended a second vehicle, according to the Los Angeles […]
CULVER CITY, CA
SFGate

Miranda Lambert Ready to Start ‘Actin’ Up’ with ‘Fallon’ Performance

Miranda Lambert appeared on The Tonight Show Wednesday to deliver a sultry rendition of “Actin’ Up,” while backed by a full band. The playful number appears on the country superstar’s latest album, Palomino. “Actin’ Up,” which Rolling Stone called “a swaggering slice of woozy country-rock,” name-drops...
MUSIC
KTLA

Fire rips through San Bernardino high rise

San Bernardino County firefighters battled a blaze burning on the fourth floor of a multistory building in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The fire was first reported around 9:35 a.m. on the 100 block of West 3rd Street. Crews arriving on scene found smoke billowing from the fourth floor of a six-story commercial building. Despite the […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Riverside County officials seize thousands of pills containing fentanyl

Riverside County officials seized thousands of pills containing fentanyl stemming from three separate investigations over two weeks, authorities announced Monday. The county’s Gang Impact Team located an estimated 40,000 M-30 pills that contained fentanyl, five kilograms of powdered fentanyl and three guns. The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $1.5 million, officials […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy