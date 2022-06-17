ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On June 17, 2022

By Philip Sledge
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

Heading into the weekend, it isn’t all that surprising that the action-packed Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 — with its stand-out characters and powerful moments — would be sitting atop the list of Netflix top movies and shows. The same can be said about Adam Sandler’s basketball drama Hustle , which some are calling one of the best sports movies in recent memory. But while Number One titles in both categories remain unchanged, there is some shuffling to the order of things on June 17, 2022.

Let’s take a look at all those trending titles…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEOqk_0gEDH9cP00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 17, 2022

Since we already know that Hustle is once again the undisputed champ of top 10 movies on Netflix in the U.S., let’s take a look at the other trending titles. Once again, the popular documentary Jennifer Lopez: Halftime and the animated feature film Chicken Hare and the Hamster of Darkness take silver and bronze, respectively. The new South African crime drama Collision and The Amazing Spider-Man take the final two spots in the top 5. The second half of the list of trending titles includes Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol , Titanic (which celebrates its 25th anniversary later this year ), The Wrath of God , Centauro , and Interceptor .

  • 1. Hustle
  • 2. Jennifer Lopez: Halftime
  • 3. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
  • 4. Collision
  • 5. The Amazing Spider-Man
  • 6. Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol
  • 7. Titanic
  • 8. The Wrath of God
  • 9. Centauro
  • 10. Interceptor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNq9C_0gEDH9cP00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 17, 2022

With the second half of Stranger Things Season 4 only two weeks away, it seems safe to say the sci-fi series will remain in the Number One spot on Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows for the foreseeable future. However, there is some competition for the remaining spots on the list. Melissa McCarthy’s latest comedy series God’s Favorite Idiot is still on the rise, jumping from Number Four to Number Two overnight, pushing The CW’s consistently popular school sports drama All American down one position. First Kill and the unnerving true crime documentary series Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey round out the first half of the list. The bottom half of the list starts off with Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and The Internet and Peaky Blinders , which swapped positions from yesterday. The Lincoln Lawyer , Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend , and Ozark round out the list of trending TV shows.

  • 1. Stranger Things
  • 2. God’s Favorite Idiot
  • 3. All American
  • 4. First Kill
  • 5. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
  • 6. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and The Internet
  • 7. Peaky Blinders
  • 8. The Lincoln Lawyer
  • 9. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
  • 10. Ozark

Only time will tell if one of the movies and shows listed above (or any of the new arrivals added over the weekend) will take over Hustle and Stranger Things over the weekend, but one thing that is for sure is that you will need a Netflix subscription to take in all the action and drama.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

Friends Demand Investigation After Two Netflix Actors Killed

On Thursday, two actors on a Netflix series were killed and six other crew members were injured in a van crash near Mulegé, a city on the Baja California Sur peninsula. Now friends of the victims—Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, known professionally as “Paco Mufote”—are lashing out against Netflix and the independent production company behind the show, The Chosen One, claiming that the cast members had been complaining about poor transport and logistics.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#South African#Chickenhare#The Hamster Of Darkness 4
Hello Magazine

Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.
TV SERIES
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: 11-Year Old ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Blows Judges Away, Earns Golden Buzzer

Judges for America’s Got Talent had no idea that Maddie Baez was in the audience as the summer reality talent show went through its opening auditions. But during a commercial break, Baez volunteered to sing. Her song choice was “Amazing Grace,” a hymn about salvation. This wisp of an 11-year-old started giving such a powerful rendition, all acapella, that Simon Cowell walked back into the auditorium to check out who was singing. He’d stepped away during the break to grab a drink. Meanwhile, as Maddie sang, Howie Mandell turned around and pointed.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Longtime 'Law & Order' Star Returning for Season 22 of Revival

District Attorney Jack McCoy is returning for another season of legal gymnastics on Law & Order. Sam Waterston will be back to play the character in the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's legal drama, Deadline reported Tuesday. This guarantees at least one legacy character remaining on the show since Anthony Anderson will not be back.
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone confirms return of missing character

Yellowstone is set to build its cast out ahead of its fifth season with the reveal of a returning character after a few years away. Josh Lucas, who plays a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, is heading back to the ranch for the first time since 2019. Deadline...
TV SERIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
117K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy