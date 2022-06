You're killing me, smalls! This ball game is going to be so fun. One of my all-time favorite summertime Missoula activities is enjoying a warm evening, a cold beverage paired with a stadium hot dog, and watching our own PaddleHeads baseball team take home a win. It’s as American as apple pie. In the last few years the PaddleHeads promotions team has really stepped up their game, making event nights even better for everyone. This Friday they have announced a “Sandlot Style” game against the Great Falls Voyagers, and the promo video via their Facebook is nothing short of hilarious. They even went as far as to mix up the back and forth insults to make it local. There is even a “California” jab in there.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO