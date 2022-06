AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify a woman who is connected with larceny at a Walmart. Deputies say the woman in the picture below stole from the store in Madison Heights on Wednesday, June 8. Surveillance cameras caught the woman leaving the store’s parking lot in a maroon minivan, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

