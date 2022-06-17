ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

US adds $103M for wildfire hazards and land rehabilitation

By KEITH RIDLER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZIDwk_0gEDGPsP00

The U.S. is adding $103 million this year for wildfire risk reduction and burned-area rehabilitation throughout the country as well as establishing an interagency wildland firefighter health and well-being program, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Friday.

Haaland made the announcement following a briefing on this year’s wildfire season at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, which coordinates the nation’s wildland firefighting efforts.

The U.S. is having one of its worst starts to the wildfire season with more than 30,000 wildfires that have scorched 4,600 square miles (12,000 square kilometers). That’s well above the 10-year average for the same period, about 23,500 wildfires and 1,800 square miles (4,700 square kilometers) burned.

About $80 million will be used to speed up work removing potential wildfire hazards on more than 3,000 square miles (7,700 square kilometers) of Interior Department lands, a 30% increase over last year. Another $20 million will be used to bolster post-wildfire landscape recovery.

The money is coming from the $1 trillion infrastructure deal President Joe Biden signed late last year.

“As wildfire seasons become longer, more intense and more dangerous, President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is bringing much-needed support to communities across the country to increase the resilience of lands and better support federal wildland firefighters,” Haaland said.

The firefighter well-being program that includes the Forest Service will address physical and mental health needs for seasonal and year-round wildland firefighters, and will include post-traumatic stress disorder care. The fire center in recent years has started making efforts to encourage firefighters to seek mental health help after an increase in wildland firefighter suicides.

“Wildland firefighters work in incredibly stressful environments that can take a significant toll on their overall health and well-being, as well as on those who love them,” Haaland said. “Standing up a targeted interagency effort to provide trauma-informed mental health care is critical.”

The Interior Department’s program will establish year-round prevention and mental-health training for wildland firefighters. The Interior Department’s Office of Wildland Fire will help create a new system for trauma support services that emphasizes early intervention.

About $3 million will be used for climate-related research that includes landscape resiliency, prescribed fire, carbon storage and greenhouse gas and smoke emissions.

Some of the money will be used to continue developing a wildfire risk mapping and mitigation tool that’s being developed by the Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. That tool could help identify high-risk areas and make them a priority for treatment.

“We work with fire years now — it’s no longer a fire season,” said Jeff Rupert, the Interior Department’s director of the Office of Wildland Fire, who took part in Friday’s announcement. “That means that we have to do the hard work of reducing fire risk and recovering after fires at the same time that we’re responding to fires.”

With the latest financial support, “we’re investing in all of these phases,” he said.

Haaland also visited the U.S. Geological Survey in Boise, where scientists are working to better understand the sagebrush steppe in the U.S. West that has been plagued with giant wildfires in recent decades as invasive species, notably cheatgrass, have moved in. Scientists want to make the areas more resistant to wildfires and help them recover.

“The science is ongoing,” Haaland said. “I want you to know that all of us — all of the departments, the bureaus, the offices at the Department of the Interior, of which the USGS is one — we’re all working together to make sure that the science compliments the work that the firefighters are doing.”

Wildfire seasons have become increasingly longer as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years, and scientists have long warned that the weather will get wilder as the world warms.

“One thing is profoundly clear,” Haaland said. “Climate change will continue to make fires in the West larger, and we must continue to invest in conservation of our ecosystem. Nature is our greatest ally in our fight against climate change.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden says U.S. will pay the bill for New Mexico wildfire recovery

SANTA FE, N.M., June 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will fund New Mexico's full wildfire response, President Joe Biden said on Saturday, speaking from Santa Fe amid anger from survivors over the blaze that was started by federal officials. "We have a responsibility to help the state recover," Biden...
Reuters

'I need a home': New Mexicans look to Biden during wildfires

TIERRA MONTE, N.M., June 10 (Reuters) - When U.S. President Joe Biden visits New Mexico on Saturday to meet victims of the state's largest ever wildfire, Daniel Encinias hopes to ask him for a new house. Encinias' home and hundreds more in northern New Mexico were torched in April after...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Greenhouse Gas#Interior Department#Mental Health#Land Rehabilitation
Axios

33 large wildfires rage across 5 U.S. states

Wildfires driven by a record-setting heat wave and sustained dry, windy conditions triggered mandatory evacuations in Arizona and Southern California on Monday. By the numbers: More than 33 large fires now burning across five states have razed more than 1 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. 20...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Colorado blanketed in smoke as fires burn 400 miles away

Colorado residents are experiencing smoky skies - but not due to fire burning in their state.Smoke from the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, Arizona has drifted across state lines and is shrouding cities like Boulder and Denver.In areas with smoky skies, “unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion,” noted the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Monday.The Pipeline Fire started on Sunday about six miles outside Flagstaff, in northern Arizona. It has burned through about 4,500 acres — about five and a half times the size of New York City’s Central Park — and...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Phys.org

Wildfire tears through California forest as temperatures rocket

A wildfire was burning out of control Monday in forest outside Los Angeles after a weekend of record-breaking temperatures, and as forecasters warn of fire danger across the parched US West. Almost 1,000 acres (400 hectares) had been charred by the Sheep fire since it erupted in the Los Angeles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Osprey carrying 5 Marines crashes in Southern California desert

A U.S. Marine transport aircraft carrying five Marines went down Wednesday afternoon in a remote part of Southern California. The MV-22 Osprey, belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, went down in a desert area near Glamis, California, Maj. Mason Englehart confirmed to CBS News. The crash occurred at around 12:25 p.m. local time.The aircraft was carrying five Marines, Englehart said, but he could not immediately confirm the total number of people aboard, including the crew, or whether there were fatalities or injuries. The U.S. Marine Corp tweeted Wednesday night that it was "awaiting confirmation" on the "status" of the...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
AOL Corp

Millions in Southwest bracing for 'dangerous and deadly heatwave'

While temperature records this spring have already fallen across much of the country, a potentially deadly heat wave will take aim at the southwestern U.S. over the coming days, the National Weather Service is warning. The latest heat wave will affect California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado over the...
TEXAS STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
67K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy