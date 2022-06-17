ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penélope Cruz Dazzles in the Sharp Showbiz Satire Official Competition

By Stephanie Zacharek
 4 days ago

Penélope Cruz is a marvelous dramatic actor, but we don’t get enough chances to bask in the glow of her lustrous comic timing. She never clamps down on a line; her rhythms have the whirring lightness of a hummingbird wing.

That’s what makes the sharp, witty Spanish-Argentine film Official Competition, directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, such a rare treat. Cruz stars as eccentric but exceedingly focused filmmaker Lola Cuevas, who’s hired by a restless billionaire to direct an adaptation of a high-falutin prize-winning novel about warring brothers. Her idea is to cast two temperamentally opposite actors in the leading roles: Iván (Oscar Martínez) is a snooty intellectual who thinks most projects are beneath him. Félix ( Antonio Banderas ) is a flashy, award-winning international superstar, though the big one—the Oscar—seems eternally elusive.

Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz in 'Official Competition' Manolo Pavon/IFC Films

Lola thinks she can harness the tension between these two galoots for dramatic effect, but their mutual animosity, evident on their first meeting, only intensifies as the shooting date draws near. When Iván, getting into the groove of his character’s rage, tosses a chair Félix’s way, it grazes his forehead, resulting in a pinkie-fingernail-size scratch. Félix howls bloody murder, and the war is on.

All three actors are clearly having a blast with this satire of actorly egos and vanity projects, but it’s Cruz who truly dazzles. As Lola, her diminutive stature topped off by a wily mass of no-nonsense red curls, she’s an oddball dynamo who’s also the smartest person in the room. (The character appears to be partially modeled, with an affectionate wink, on Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel.) In the movie’s most outlandish scene, Lola inflicts comically extreme psychological torture upon her two stars after having bound them together with yards of plastic wrap. Cruz plays the scene with the coolness of a woman who has no use for time-wasting schoolboys. It’s easy to adore her. But you sure wouldn’t want to mess with her.

A satire about egos and moviemaking, "Official Competition" is a fun film about various characters manipulating things for their own, selfish agendas. Directed by Argentinian filmmakers, Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat (both of whom cowrote it with Gastón's brother, Andrés), this wily comedy is set in Spain where the wealthy Humberto Suárez (José Luis Gómez) as just celebrated his 80th birthday. Reflecting on his legacy, Humberto wants to be remembered "by something that lasts — like a bridge, or a movie!" He decides to produce a great film and buys "Rivalry," a Nobel prize-winning novel for the esteemed filmmaker, Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz), to direct.
