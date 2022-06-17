ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Drake Comes Back From Dreary ‘Lover Boy’ With Refreshing Dance Music of ‘Honestly, Nevermind’: Album Review

By Alex Swhear
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHYXm_0gEDGCeC00

Click here to read the full article.

“As far as the Drake era, man, we in the golden ages,” Drake proclaimed, lying, on his last album, “Certified Lover Boy,” a behemoth that subsumed everything within its blast radius. A mere 287 days after its arrival, few are still actively stumping for it. Critics characterized the album as a creative nadir, indistinct and bloodless and never-ending. And despite its indisputable commercial dominance, assessments of the album’s lasting impact get murkier; even its biggest songs weren’t sticky enough to attain the wedding-reception-ubiquity Drake aspires to. “Lover Boy” still handily bulldozed its competition, which hardly suggests a mandate for change, particularly for a notoriously risk-averse artist. The most likely outcome was staying the course, trusting his formula until his popularity waned enough to justify a pivot.

For this reason, “Honestly, Nevermind,” Drake’s seventh studio album, registers as a corrective, an admission that his conservative creative tendencies were buckling under newfound strain. A mere nine months after “Lover Boy,” its very existence is surprising, and its disposition even more so. These are warm, kinetic dance songs, indebted to pulsing house music and electronica, a pronounced pivot from the traditional hip-hop structure characterizing the vast majority of Drake songs. “Nevermind’s” individual songs hardly represent uncharted territory (parallels to 2017’s “More Life,” particularly its breakout hit “Passionfruit,” will be widespread; the latter instantly became a trending topic the morning of “Nevermind’s” release). But their connective tissue lends the album a foundation unique within Drake’s oeuvre, one that makes the icy sprawl of “Lover Boy” and “Scorpion” feel even more dour in comparison.

The primary differentiation between “Honestly, Nevermind” and most other Drake projects is a sense of joy. “Nevermind” takes well-worn Drake hallmarks — blossoming or dissolving relationships, mostly — and recasts them through the prism of house music. Songs dip in and out of heartbreak and bitterness (“Your mama the sweetest lady, that apple fell far from the tree,” he spits on “Liability,” his words spilling out in a woozy, pitched warble), but catharsis is never too distant. These are structured as club songs, so even when the core sentiments are typical Drake melancholia, they come laced with buoyancy.

“Nevermind” was executive-produced by Noah “40” Shebib, Drake’s manager Oliver El-Khatib, his engineer Noel Cadastre, and South African DJ and producer Black Coffee. Drake and Black Coffee have collaborated before, their styles proving naturally compatible; here, they sharpen their partnership by further prospecting that rhythmic wavelength for new dimensions, such as the cozy synths of “Texts Go Green” and the winking, raunchy bounce of “Currents” (which samples Trillville’s “Some Cut”). Drake maneuvers them dexterously; he arrives as a tourist in these genres, but he glides through evolutions in tempo and tone without breaking a sweat, as when “Tie That Binds” devolves into Santana-flavored guitar work or when “Calling My Name” shape-shifts in its second half.

Lyrically, “Nevermind” isn’t that stark a departure. The expected parade of platitudes is here (“Although there’s distance between us, there’s no place I’d rather be,” he sings on “Flight’s Booked”; “You’re the missing piece I’ve been longing for,” he croons on “Currents”). But such tropes are better suited for dance music, where minor emotional swings are blown up to carry the highest of stakes, than, say, a melodramatic dirge like “Keep the Family Close.” What “Honestly, Nevermind” understands about Drake’s mopey millionaire persona is that it is most palatable with a sense of playfulness. Albums like “Views” often utilized cold, foreboding soundscapes with all the dynamism of a slow-drifting iceberg. Even small gestures at levity go a long way; when he muses about how his “funeral is going to be lit because of how I treated people” on “Massive,” the song’s mood casts it as a wry aside, rather than, well, sociopathic.

“Honestly, Nevermind,” divisive though it will be, fully commits to its mission as a dance record; for maybe the first time, Drake isn’t hedging even a little bit, avoiding cynical concessions that would undermine or disrupt the album’s overarching sound. That isn’t to say, though, that it’s perfectly calibrated. These songs blend together by design, cultivating an ecosystem as cohesive as any Drake release since “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late,” but an additional measure of balance might have strengthened the album. And some songs, such as “A Keeper,” are ripe for a traditional Drake verse  — a point reinforced when 21 Savage , “Nevermind’s” lone guest, swoops in to casually weigh in on Will Smith’s Oscar incident with trademark menace and end the album on a delirious high note.

Plenty of questions arise in the wake of “Honestly, Nevermind”: What is he trying to accomplish? Is this too much of a good thing? What portion is opportunism versus genuine creative growth? Is this a one-off or an indication of future sonic exploration? Never mind — as a standalone Drake album, it’s deeply refreshing, and a dose of vibrant pop likely to reverberate through the remainder of the summer.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Drake Defends ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ From Critics: ‘It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet’

Click here to read the full article. Last Friday, Drake surprised the world with his seventh studio album “Honestly, Nevermind.” Since its release, the 14-track album has garnered mixed reviews, with some expressing disappointment over the pulsing dance music that Drake decided to roll out in favor of his more familiar hip-hop. But it seems Drake couldn’t care less about disapproving first impressions. As reported by Complex, a video of Drake talking about the album’s mixed reception during what seems to be an album release party has been circulating the internet. In the dimly lit video, Drake says, “It’s all good...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Chicks Postpone More Tour Dates After Natalie Maines’ Vocal Problems Halt Concert

Click here to read the full article. The Chicks have postponed three more tour dates to give singer Natalie Maines “vocal rest” after she stopped a concert a half-hour in Sunday night in Indianapolis. “As a result of strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest, the Chicks are forced to postpone the following shows,” the band announced on social media, listing the cities of Clarkston, MI, Noblesville, IN and Cincinnatti, OH, all of which have new dates listed for late September or early October. Tour update. #CHX2022 pic.twitter.com/ClHTWUaWsC — The Chicks (@thechicks) June 20, 2022 This makes four shows to date that are being or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Variety

Pusha T and No Malice Reunite as Clipse for Pharrell Williams’ ‘Something in the Water’ Festival

Click here to read the full article. Clipse, the duo of brothers Pusha T and No Malice, reunited on stage Saturday night for Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival in Washington D.C. The last time the two gave a live performance as Clipse was in 2010, shortly after the release of their final album “Til The Casket Drops.” Just as Justin Timberlake was exiting the stage after singing hits like “My Love” with T.I. and “Sexy Back,” as well as the Neptunes-directed “Señorita” and “Rock Your Body,” the crooner invited the reunited duo to deliver their guest verse on “Like I...
WASHINGTON, DC
Variety

‘Menudo: Forever Young’ Brings Iconic Boy Band’s Legacy and Dark Side Back to the Surface: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. “Menudo: Forever Young” won’t mark the first time that members of Latin America’s iconic supergroup have tried to reveal the truth of what it took to be a part of it. As the new docuseries from directors Angel Manuel Soto (“Charm City Kings”) and Kristofer Rios (“Havana Skate Days”) details again and again, each time more revealing than the last, Menudo alums have been speaking plainly for years about the exhaustion, neglect and sexual abuse they allegedly suffered under the thumb of Edgardo Diaz, the man who masterminded the boy band. Over four episodes...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Drake
Variety

Baz Luhrmann Confirms Four-Hour ‘Elvis’ Cut Exists, Axed Scenes Include Nixon Meeting

Click here to read the full article. The official runtime for Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” is 159 minutes, but that’s nothing compared to the 240-minute cut that the filmmaker had to trim down into a releasable theatrical cut. Speaking to Radio Times, Luhrmann confirmed that a four-hour “Elvis” cut exists with scenes that include the music icon’s infamous meeting with Richard Nixon. “I mean, I have a four-hour version, actually,” Luhrmann said. “I do. But you have to bring it down to 2 hours 30… I would have liked to lean into some of the other things more – there’s so much...
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Are Engaged—They Almost Proposed to Each Other ‘Simultaneously’

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

How Bob the Drag Queen Hid His 11-Year-Old Niece in His Wig for ‘We’re Here’ Reveal

Click here to read the full article. The standout Selma, Ala., episode of “We’re Here” not only brings Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela to the city, but also takes a deep dive into the history of the civil rights movement, examining the intersectionality and vulnerability. During the episode, Bob the Drag Queen also pulls off one of the most iconic wig reveals in the history of drag — by hiding his 11-year-old niece inside his wig. As Bob dances to Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair,” the wig comes off and reveals his the young girl as his dancing sidekick. It...
SELMA, AL
Variety

Kevin Costner Wants to Split His Western Epic ‘Horizon’ Into Four Movies (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Costner has big plans for his long-awaited fourth directorial effort “Horizon,” an epic western that’s going into production at the end of August. The “Yellowstone” star told Variety that the project, which is housed with Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, is being planned as “four different movies” and that “about every three months, they’ll come out.” “They’re all different films that all connect, so you’re watching a saga of these storylines that are happening,” said the actor, who was in London doing press for the U.K. launch of Paramount+. Costner said the film is...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Music Production#House Music
Variety

Neil Diamond Sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ at Boston Red Sox Game in Rare Post-Retirement Appearance

Click here to read the full article. Although it wasn’t a winning night on the field for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, baseball fans received a treat from Neil Diamond, who gave a rare live performance of “Sweet Caroline.” Diamond retired from concert touring in 2018 following his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. This post-retirement appearance is the first time that Diamond has performed at Fenway since 2013. He performed the song then as the Red Sox played their first home game since the Boston Marathon bombing. In a video shared by Fox Sports: MLB on Twitter, Diamond is enthusiastically singing along to...
BOSTON, MA
Variety

‘Stranger Things 4’ Volume 2 Trailer : Vecna Vows ‘Your Friends Have Lost’ as Eleven’s Final Battle Begins

Click here to read the full article. Queue up your favorite song, because Season 4 of “Stranger Things” — and its new villain, Vecna — will be back on July 1. Netflix dropped the official trailer for Volume 2 of the massively popular horror sci-fi series, hinting at what’s to come in the final two supersized episodes of the show’s penultimate season. Volume 1 ended on a major cliffhanger, right after it was revealed that Vecna is actually Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), a Hawkins boy from the ’50s who became the first test subject in the same government experiment as...
TV SERIES
Variety

Chaka Khan, Khalid, Billy Porter and More Come Together to Celebrate Juneteenth at Hollywood Bowl

Click here to read the full article. Earth, Wind & Fire was alternately singing about the 12th of never and the 21st night of September, but it was all about the 19th evening of June as the veteran group proved an obvious audience favorite during “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom,” a multi-artist, multi-genre show at the Hollywood Bowl  broadcast live on CNN Sunday to commemorate the national holiday. Held to celebrate the anniversary of Black emancipation in the U.S., the concert spanned almost as wide an array of musical and performance styles as could be packed into a single prime-time...
MUSIC
Variety

H.E.R. Files Lawsuit to Be Released From Her Label, MBK Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter known as H.E.R., is suing MBK Entertainment, the record label owned by her longtime manager Jeff Robinson, for the rights to her music catalog. H.E.R. signed with Robinson in 2011, when she was 14 years old. According to legal documents cited by the Blast, H.E.R. is suing for declaratory relief and violation of the business and professions code and seeking to be released from her contract with MBK. The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of the State of California in Los Angeles County on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Amuse Pitches Slate of Japanese Projects for U.S. Adaptation at Second A-Japan Event

Click here to read the full article. Amuse Group USA, part of Japan’s Amuse Entertainment conglomerate, is to unveil a slate of its latest projects intended for North American investment, adaptation, remake or coproduction. The new IP will be pitched on Thursday at the second edition of A-Japan, an event that jointly operated by Amuse USA and the Visual Industry Promotion Organization, a non-profit agency intended to help the Japanese content industry become globally competitive. The edition will be held online only and kick off at 11 am PDT. A recording of the event will remain on the Amuse USA website...
COMICS
Variety

Obamas’ Higher Ground Inks First-Look Deal With Audible After Ending Spotify Pact

Click here to read the full article. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are going into business with Audible, the Amazon-owned audio storytelling platform. Audible set an exclusive, multiyear and global first-look production deal with Higher Ground, the Obamas’ media company, covering multiple audio projects. The slate of Higher Ground’s shows for Audible “will reflect the companies’ shared mission to tell meaningful and entertaining stories that elevate diverse voices and experiences,” according to the announcement. The companies didn’t provide details on what forthcoming audio projects may be in the works. The Higher Ground originals produced under the deal won’t be exclusively available...
U.S. POLITICS
Variety

How Matthew Fox Was Lured Out of ‘Retirement’ to Lead Apocalyptic Thriller ‘Last Light’

Click here to read the full article. More than a decade after the end of “Lost,” actor Matthew Fox has returned to TV with apocalyptic thriller “Last Light,” which world premiered Friday at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. The show, which will stream on Peacock and is produced by MGM Intl. TV Productions, envisions a society plunged into chaos when oil supplies are jeopardized. Fox plays one of the world’s leading petro-chemical engineers, while “Downton Abbey’s” Joanne Froggatt plays his wife. In amongst the wider crisis is a battle to save their family. At a press conference in Monte-Carlo Saturday, Fox addressed his...
MOVIES
Variety

Pamela Levine Named Head of Marketing at Disney Branded TV, National Geographic Content

Click here to read the full article. Former HBO chief marketing officer Pamela Levine has been tapped as the new head of marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content. Levine, who is replacing the recently exited Jayanta Jenkins, will lead an integrated internal agency across brand and creative marketing, strategy, publicity, media planning, digital/social, events, talent relations and awards, supporting content created for Disney+, as well as the Disney and National Geographic-branded linear networks, per Disney General Entertainment. In her new role, which she will begin June 27, Levine will jointly report to Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis and...
BUSINESS
Variety

Beyonce to Release New Single, ‘Break My Soul,’ at Midnight ET

Click here to read the full article. Beyonce will drop “Break My Soul,” the first single from her forthcoming seventh solo studio album “Renaissance,” tonight at midnight ET / 9 p.m. PT, the singer announced on social media Monday morning. Unusually, the announcement was not made via a tweet or Instagram post but rather on her profile on each platform; the song appears to be the sixth track on the album. While some had expected the singer to drop a new song over the weekend or even on Juneteenth — which took place on Sunday and is officially observed as a...
MUSIC
Variety

‘We Wrote a $500 Million Film’: Tarantino’s ‘Crazy’ Django/Zorro Film Hooked Antonio Banderas

Click here to read the full article. Reports surfaced in 2019 that Quentin Tarantino was going to continue the “Django Unchained” universe on the big screen by adapting his own crossover comic book “Django/Zorro,” which finds the freed slave (played by Jamie Foxx in the film) teaming up with the masked vigilante. Tarantino courted comedian Jerrod Carmichael to write the script, and he even went to Antonio Banderas to get him to reprise the Zorro character he played in 1998’s “The Mask of Zorro” and 2005’s “The Legend of Zorro.” Banderas recently confirmed to USA Today that Tarantino approached him to...
MOVIES
Variety

WarnerMedia Discovery Access Unveils New Music Supervisor Program

Click here to read the full article. WarnerMedia Discovery Access has announced a new program seeking aspiring music supervisors from historically underrepresented communities. Titled the Warner Bros. Discovery Access Music Supervisor Program (naturally enough), it will provide access to training and experience within the world of TV and film music supervision. Upon completion of the master classes, the group will have an opportunity to shadow a WBD music supervisor on a show or feature, through a partnership with HBO, HBO Max, WBTV and Warner Bros. Pictures. Applications for the six-month program begin today (June 21). The course will cover a range of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sylvester Stallone, Star of ‘Tulsa King,’ Steals the Show at Paramount+ U.K. Launch

Click here to read the full article. Whatever you do, don’t ask Sylvester Stallone — Mr. Stallone to journalists everywhere — to read off a teleprompter. Stallone stole the show at the Paramount+ U.K. launch on Monday, where the star of mob drama “Tulsa King,” faced with a teleprompter like his fellow actors in attendance, went dramatically off-piste and opted to “speak from the heart” for 10 minutes, delightfully throwing a wrench in an otherwise perfectly curated showcase. “I’m not going to read that. I’m not,” boomed Stallone to cheers from the audience of around 200. “I’m going to read from the...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy