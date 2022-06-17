ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Chan Joins ABC Drama Pilot 'Criminal Nature'

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Julia Chan ( Archive 81 ) has been cast as a series regular opposite Michaela McManus and Parker Young in Criminal Nature , ABC 's drama pilot from Rashad Raisani, 20th Television and A+E Studios. Ian Duff also stars.

Written by Raisani, Criminal Nature (fka untitled National Parks project) is described as a propulsive, soapy procedural set in the stunning world of America's great outdoors. The story revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country's 81,000 square miles of protected land.

Chan will play Lisa, the medical agent on Audrey's (McManus) ISB (Investigative Services Branch) office, and a master of earth and life sciences. Quirky and off-center but always fashion forward, Lisa is proud of her Chinese roots and fiercely protective of her squad.

Raisani executive produces with A+E Studios' Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. 20th Television produces in association with A+E Studios.

Chan most recently played the series regular role of Annabelle in Netflix limited series Archive 81. She previously starred in the CW's Katy Keene, CBC limited series Little Dog and on Bell Media's Saving Hope. She also recurred as Elaine on Pop TV's Emmy-winning comedy Schitt's Creek. This past spring, Chan made her debut at London's Noel Coward Theatre, where she starred in the play 2.22 for director Matthew Dunster. She's repped by Buchwald, Thruline and GGA.

Deadline

Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden & More Join Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedy ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Jerry Seinfeld has assembled a stellar cast for his Netflix comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, with Melissa McCarthy (God’s Favorite Idiot), Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum), Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Hugh Grant (The Undoing) and James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) signing on for roles, along with Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show), Tom Lennon (Reno 911!), Adrian Martinez (iGilbert), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Christian Slater (Dr. Death) and Sarah Cooper (Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine). In addition to co-writing and directing the film, in his feature debut, Seinfeld is...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
Deadline

Tyler Sanders Dies: ‘Just Like Magic: Mystery City’ Star Who Guested On ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’, ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Was 18

Click here to read the full article. Tyler Sanders, who starred on the Amazon spinoff series Just Add Magic: Mystery City and guest-starred on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie, died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 18. His agent Pedro Tapia confirmed the news but did not provide details. He added that Sanders’ death is under investigation. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Tapia said. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Netflix Renews Popular New Series for Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer, the hit Netflix legal drama from producer David E. Kelley, was renewed for a second season on Tuesday. The series is based on novels by Michael Connelly and stars Manuel Garcia-Ruflo as Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller. The first season has been a big hit since its debut on Netflix on May 13.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022/23 Season

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022–2023 Season. Hilary Swank Drama ‘Alaska Daily’ Joins ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Thursday Nights, Starting Oct. 6. New Drama ‘The Rookie: Feds,’ Starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Set To Debut Tuesday, Sept. 27, Following the Return of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

New York Governor Candidate Andrew Giuliani Claims Vaccine Discrimination By Yet Another TV Outlet

Click here to read the full article. New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani won’t get a shot. But he wants television to give him a shot at convincing voters. Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, claims that New York’s local news station, NY1, barred him from their studios for the next gubernatorial debate because he’s unvaccinated. Last week, CBS also barred Andrew Giuliani from their studio debate because of his vaccination status. Andrew Giuliani says he should be allowed to debate rival candidates Lee Zeldin, Harry Wilson and Rob Astorino. He proposed a neutral location or in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Ginni Thomas Says She “Can’t Wait” To Talk To Jan. 6 Committee After She Is Served With Letter Requesting Interview

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, conservative political activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was served with an official letter yesterday from the Congressional Committee Investigating January 6 requesting an interview, according to MSNBC. A reported copy of the letter posted online says, “The Select Committee has obtained evidence that [Trump lawyer] John Eastman worked to develop alternate slates of electors to stop the electoral count on January 6…The Select Committee has obtained evidence that you had certain communications with John Eastman during this time period. We believe you may have information regarding John Eastman’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

Fans Rally Around Janet Hubert After She Announces Her New Role On AMC’s Show ‘Demascus’

Legendary actress Janet Hubert is in her winning season; she announced on her Instagram page that she landed a regular series role in AMC’s Demascus. Playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm created the AMC Studios comedic sci-fi series that centers around the character Demascus, played by Okieriete Onaodowan, a 33-year-old Black man who uses groundbreaking technology to experience various parts of his life. The series will explore variations of the Black male perspective, according to Deadline.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

You Need to Watch ‘The Old Man’ Tonight on FX

There are a lot of ways you can spend a Thursday night, from making a healthy dinner for your family to wasting another four hours on Elden Ring. But there’s only one right way to spend this particular Thursday. If you’re a breathing human who likes awesome things — and we know you are — then you need to be watching the premiere of The Old Man on FX. Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man revolves the titular, well, old man: Jeff Bridges’ Dan Chase. Years ago, this former CIA operative was forced...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Lost's Matthew Fox Finally Reveals Why He Retired From Acting

Click here to read the full article. The mystery surrounding Matthew Fox‘s Hollywood vanishing act has been solved. The Lost vet — who has not acted in nearly a decade — broke his silence over the weekend about his decision to leave showbiz. Fox also revealed why he recently decided to hit pause on his retirement to star in Peacock’s upcoming apocalyptic drama series Last Light. “I kind of had a bucket list in my mind of things that I wanted to accomplish in the business, and after I did [the movie] Bone Tomahawk in 2014 that had kind of completed the bucket...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Confesses That She Thought Arya Stark “Was Queer”

Click here to read the full article. One of the most memorable Game of Thrones scenes in a final season full of memorable scenes was Arya Stark getting it on with Gendry. Many were surprised that the hookup took place. Not the least of them was Maisie Williams, who played Arya. Williams told Teen Vogue she was “surprised” by her character’s choice on the eve of major battle. “The first time that I was surprised by Arya, I guess, was probably in the final [season] where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry,” Williams says. “I thought that Arya was queer, you...
NFL
ComicBook

New Original Documentary Taking Netflix Top 10 by Storm

For an entire week, Adam Sandler's Hustle has been dominating the Netflix Top 10 Movie charts. Nothing has been able to knock it off of the top spot on the streaming service since it was released. While that remains true, Hustle finally has its first real competition, as a new documentary has shot up the Netflix ranks in just its second day on the streamer. It could spell trouble for Hustle in the coming days.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

The Best Limited Series of the 21st Century, Ranked

Click here to read the full article. Are there any sweeter words in the age of too much TV than “limited series?” It’s a category that guarantees minimal time commitment with maximum return — be it weekly watercooler gossip or a delicious binge. The limited series is the perfect hybrid between a movie and a longer-running TV series, with intricate stories, complex characters, and just the right amount of moving parts. The fact that a series will not return makes the narrative precious and the ending paramount, even if that means leaving things deliberately open-ended. This one-off nature makes them...
TV SERIES
