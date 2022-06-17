Snipes to Commemorate Juneteenth by Celebrating Black Artists

Click here to read the full article.

Snipes is celebrating Juneteenth with a keen focus on Black art. As part of the new campaign, the sneaker retailer will commission four Black artists to create immersive art pieces themed around Juneteenth.

To encapsulate the multidimensionality of Black storytelling and its brand pillars — support, empower, celebrate — the retailer will highlight artists from four states including Philadelphia, Texas, Atlanta and New York. The artwork will be unveiled on June 18 during a two-part event in Brooklyn, N.Y. at The Annex.

The artists featured include Nazeer Sabree from West Philadelphia, who is focused on depicting the dichotomy of everyday life in Black culture; Desiree Vaniecia, a contemporary painter from Dallas that challenges media stereotypes of Black women; Kendall Bessent, an Atlanta native, now based in Brooklyn, who highlights the beauty, strength and love of the Black experience; and Yolanda Hoskey, an artist fighting injustice by creating unconventional images of Black art that bridge the intersectional layers of Black identity.

According to Snipes, there will be a panel discussion with each artist as part of the event, alongside a grand unveiling of their artwork.

Snipes recently became the WNBA’s first sports partner after entering a long-term partnership with the New York Liberty. According to the Liberty, the partnership will enable the team and the retailer to use their platforms to bring people together around a shared commitment to inclusiveness, justice and equal opportunity.