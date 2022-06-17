Skip Bayless Accuses Stephen A. Smith of Lying About 'First Take' Success

Kyrie Irving has been a pretty reliable source of drama over the past five or six years, as he struggles to find a place to play where he is both appreciated and where he won't have to actually play much. Then he'll have more time to ponder the wonders of the universe as he and Aaron Rodgers try to one-up each other in the sphere of enlightenment. It appears increasingly likely that Brooklyn will not be that spot, as news came this morning that Irving and the Nets are at an impasse about the future.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO