ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Skip Bayless Accuses Stephen A. Smith of Lying About 'First Take' Success

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Skip Bayless claims Stephen A....

www.thebiglead.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Big Lead

Roundup: Happy Father's Day; RIP Mark Shields; Kenny Atkinson Backs Out of Hornets Job

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there ... Mark Shields of PBS' NewsHour fame dies at 85 ... Kenny Atkinson backs out of Hornets job, will stay with Golden State ... Bitcoin drops below $20,000 ... Protests in London over low wages and rising cost of living ... Brewers DFA Lorenzo Cain ... Potential top overall NHL draft choice doesn't sound enthused by prospect of joining Canadiens ... Things not going well in the air travel department ... Temperature will only rise across US this week ... Boat collision in Biscayne Bay ... Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon ... BTS contributes 0.3 percent of South Korea's GDP ... CDC, FDA clears way for vaccines for children under 5 ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Gets Real On Kevin Durant: “Kevin Durant, Today, Is Viewed As The Guy Who Left A Championship Squad To Try To Do It On His Own In Brooklyn.”

Kevin Durant had been catching some flak all season, considering the contrasting fortunes of his current and former team. While his Brooklyn Nets were mired in mediocrity and dealt with controversy for much of the regular season, the Golden State Warriors were near the top in the west. The criticism only got worse once the Nets were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics and those Celtics would go on to lose to the Warriors in the NBA Finals.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith on 'Delusional' Kyrie Irving: 'This Brother is in La La Land'

Kyrie Irving has been a pretty reliable source of drama over the past five or six years, as he struggles to find a place to play where he is both appreciated and where he won't have to actually play much. Then he'll have more time to ponder the wonders of the universe as he and Aaron Rodgers try to one-up each other in the sphere of enlightenment. It appears increasingly likely that Brooklyn will not be that spot, as news came this morning that Irving and the Nets are at an impasse about the future.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skip Bayless
Person
Stephen A Smith
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Take#Roc Nation Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Colin Cowherd Says The Gap Between LeBron James And Stephen Curry Is The Grand Canyon: “There's A Lot Of Movies With Movie Stars, But There's One Tom Cruise.”

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors stood tall at the end of the 2021-22 NBA season as the champions of the world after their 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics in the Finals. In a year where a lot of teams were earmarked to win the title throughout the season, the Warriors showed remarkable consistency to keep winning their important games and a 4th championship since 2015.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Sparks Outrage After Calling Stephen Curry 'Light Skinned' On Undisputed: "He Got So Light-Skinned In The Finals I Couldn’t See Him Anymore, Because He Turned Into A Ghost..."

As a long-standing member of the NBA media world, Skip Bayless is one of the most recognizable faces on television. Whether it's for his intense debates or controversial opinions, the guy has been relevant in the broadcasting business for decades. But this weekend, Skip is on fire for some comments...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole Opens Up On His Relationship With Klay Thompson: "For Him To Embrace Me At Such A Young Age And Take Me Under His Wing... I'm Glad To Be A Part Of That."

Jordan Poole has made it to the top of the mountain in many ways, he is an NBA champion and was a significant contributor in terms of making it happen for the Golden State Warriors. His elite ability to shoot the ball and score when the Warriors need has earned him a lot of praise throughout the season, with many going as far as to nickname him 'Kid Splash'.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Children

Not all parents want their children to follow in their footsteps. In Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's case, that would be extremely difficult to do. The legendary NFL quarterback admitted that it would be really, really hard for his kids to follow in their mom and dad's footsteps, at least in regards to their respective careers.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Honest Admission

While most of the sports world has criticized Phil Mickelson and others for leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, Charles Barkley has gone the other way. Barkley, who is close with Mickelson, has made it clear that he doesn't blame anyone for following the money. The legendary NBA star...
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ championship parade update won’t please fans

The Golden State Warriors are set to have their championship parade on Monday, but unlike the usual celebrations, the 2022 festivities will be slightly different. According to Kylen Mills of KRON4 News, the Warriors’ parade in downtown San Francisco won’t feature a rally before and after the event. The players also won’t give out public […] The post REPORT: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ championship parade update won’t please fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes His Opinion On Shannon Sharpe Very Clear

For nearly six years, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have debated on the set of Undisputed. While they are adversaries on camera, Bayless called Sharpe a "Godsend" for him on a recent edition of his podcast. Skip also said the NFL Hall of Famer "works his tail off" at his...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy