Business

Brazil's Petrobras to hike fuel prices, infuriating politicians

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian motorists will soon pay more at the pump after state-run Petrobras said it plans to hike fuel prices from Saturday as the country grapples with soaring inflation ahead of elections later this year. Leading politicians denounced the announcement on Friday. Petrobras shares...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 2

rigzone.com

Diesel Price Shock Imminent As Reserves Drop, Refining Lags

Global diesel and gasoline markets are witnessing blowout crack spreads in the $50-60 per bbl range, reflecting a clear lag in the refining system to respond effectively and decide between supplying diesel or gasoline. Global diesel and gasoline markets are witnessing blowout crack spreads in the $50-60 per barrel (bbl) range, reflecting a clear lag in the refining system to respond effectively and decide between supplying diesel or gasoline, Rystad says.
TRAFFIC
Grist

Canadians’ $100 billion oil and gas problem

This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Canadians stand to lose over $100 billion in the energy transition as investors around the world continue to pour money into fossil fuel assets that will eventually become worthless, a recent international study finds.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's soybean imports from Brazil fall in May, U.S. shipments jump

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil fell in May while shipments from the United States rose sharply, customs data showed on Monday, as high prices curbed demand for South American cargoes. The world's top soybean buyer imported 7.79 million tonnes of the oilseed from Brazil in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil second corn crop forecast raised as drought fears subside

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest a bigger second corn crop this season than forecast in the middle of a tour of the country's main fields, as drought fears subsided during the expedition. According to data released on Tuesday by Agroconsult, the agribusiness consultancy...
AGRICULTURE
Ars Technica

High fossil fuel prices are good for the planet—here’s how to keep it that way

In the UK, it now costs more than 100 pounds to fill up a typical family car with petrol, and oil prices could rise even further. But are such high prices for fossil fuels a bad thing? While attention is focused on measures to tackle the global cost of living crisis, there has been much less focus on a very uncomfortable truth—that solving the climate crisis requires fossil fuel prices for consumers to stay high forever.
TRAFFIC
NBC News

Oil production isn't the only gas price spike culprit

WASHINGTON — As summer travel season begins and gas prices are spiking, Americans aren't happy, and many are looking to Washington for help. But consumers hoping for a quick fix may be in for a rude awakening. Bringing gas prices down in 2022 isn't simply a matter of "opening the spigot" or drilling for more oil. There's a long list of problems out there pushing prices up, and they seem to defy an easy fix that would bring them back to Earth.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions

Oil fell the most in three months as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doubled down on his determination to curb the hottest inflation in decades with more aggressive rate hikes. West Texas Intermediate dropped to $109.56, shedding 6.8%, the biggest daily drop since March. Powell this week openly endorsed for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russian prices for new wheat crop down, exports keep falling

June 20 (Reuters) - Russian export prices for the new wheat crop, which farmers will start harvesting within days, fell last week after a decline in Chicago prices, the global benchmark for the market, and weak demand, analysts said on Monday. Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $5 to $420 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said, adding that the number of sales was still small. Sovecon, another consultancy, said that prices for Russian wheat for supply in July were assessed at $403-410 per tonne, unchanged from a week ago. Russia exported 220,000 tonnes of grain last week compared with 340,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. In the domestic market, wheat prices fell as well due to low demand, higher supply and a stronger rouble, Sovecon said. Spring grains were planted on 28.6 million hectares as of June 10 vs 29.4 million hectares a year ago, the consultancy added. The weather conditions are worsening for the new crop due to dry weather and hot spell in most parts of Russia's southern regions, its breadbasket, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,675 rbls/t -300 rbls wheat, European part ($259.73) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 29,675 rbls/t -3,025 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 87,675 rbls/t -6,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 38,200 rbls/t -5,300 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,810/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,570/t -$80 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $914.4/t -$19 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 56.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Thai exports of cassava products surge as Ukraine war disrupts grain supplies

BANGKOK, June 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports of cassava products between January and April jumped 28% from the same period last year as importers sought grain alternatives, a senior official said on Monday, amid a food crisis brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest cassava exporter shipped...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Chinese premier urges more power supply to avoid electricity cuts -state media

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called on Tuesday for increasing power supply to avoid electricity cuts this summer, state television reported. Li, speaking during a visit to northern China's Hebei province, encouraged companies to step up power generation and release advanced coal production capacity to secure economic activity and livelihoods, China Central Television reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-EU crop monitor's yield forecasts

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Below are the latest yield forecasts, in tonnes per hectare, from the European Union's crop monitoring service, MARS, for the 2022 harvest. For a related story: CROP 2021 2022 2022 % 22/21 % (May) (June) 22/averag e* Total wheat 5.82 5.69 5.56 -4.5 -1.0 - soft wheat 6.05 5.89 5.76 -4.7 -1.3 - durum wheat 3.55 3.61 3.44 -3.1 -2.3 Total barley 5.09 4.89 4.88 -4.1 +0.7 - spring barley 4.21 4.18 4.19 -0.6 +1.4 - winter barley 6.11 5.78 5.73 -6.1 -0.4 Grain maize 7.92 7.92 7.87 -0.7 +0.0 Rye 4.17 4.10 4.00 -4.3 +2.6 Triticale 4.41 4.29 4.27 -3.3 +1.9 Rapeseed 3.19 3.17 3.12 -2.4 +1.4 Potato N/A 35.9 35.7 N/A +5.2 Sugar beet N/A 78.0 78.1 N/A +5.4 Sunflower 2.38 2.39 2.37 -0.4 +1.5 Soybean 2.83 2.99 2.99 +5.7 +3.4 Rice 6.51 N/A 6.84 +4.9 +1.0 * Average of the past five years (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat prices drop 2% to 11-week low; corn, soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid nearly 2% on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest since early April, as harvest pressure in parts of Europe and North America weighed on the market. Corn and soybeans fell for a second session. The most-active wheat contract on the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Sovecon raises forecast for Russia's wheat crop

(Adds detail, quotes, context) June 21 (Reuters) - Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 0.6 million tonnes to a new record high of 89.2 million tonnes amid an improved outlook for the spring wheat harvest. Russia is...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Malaysia to scrap subsidies for some cooking oil products

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia will abolish subsidies for certain cooking oil products from July 1, the ministry of domestic trade and consumer affairs said on Tuesday. Malaysia will also lift ceiling prices for chicken and eggs from July, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by A....
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn down 17-20 cents, soy down 20-24 cents, wheat down 15-16 cents

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 16 cents per bushel * Wheat futures fell overnight on Tuesday, pressured by harvest progress in the Southern U.S. Plains and weather forecasts shifting away from hot, dry conditions that could threaten spring wheat. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell to $10.04 a bushel, its lowest level since April 4. * The European Union's 2022 soft wheat production is forecast to yield 5.76 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), down from 5.89 t/ha forecast last month, according to the European Union's crop monitoring service MARS - 4.7% below the 2021 level and 1.3% below the five-year average. * Egypt needs to import 5 million tonnes of wheat for the 2022/23 year, the country's supply minister said. Egypt has added Portugal as a wheat import origin source. * Russia's 2022 wheat crop could reach 89.2 million tonnes, according to Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon, up 0.6 million tonnes to a new record high amid an improved outlook for the spring wheat harvest. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded 15-1/4 cents lower at $10.19 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat lost 16-1/2 cents to $10.88-1/2 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat fell 12-1/2 cents to $11.57 a bushel. CORN - Down 17 to 20 cents per bushel * Corn fell overnight as weather forecasts shifted away from extreme heat and dry conditions in the coming weeks, which could alleviate fears of crop stress. * On a continuous basis, the most-active corn futures contract fell 2.17%, its biggest daily decline since June 1. * China's corn imports from Ukraine in May plunged to 126,727 tonnes, down sharply from 1.26 million tonnes a year ago, customs data showed, after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine cut shipments. China imported 695,585 tonnes of corn from Ukraine in April. * CBOT July corn was last 17 cents lower at $7.67-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - down 20 to 24 cents per bushel * Soybeans sank overnight as risk premium dissipated amongst calls for less heat and more rain in the coming weeks that should improve growing conditions across much of the U.S. Midwest. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract fell below its 50-day moving average overnight, dipping to $16.76 a bushel, its lowest since June 1. * Malaysia will abolish subsidies for certain cooking oil products from July 1, its government announced on Tuesday, in what it said was a move to ensure domestic supply and stabilise prices. * CBOT July soybeans last fell 20-3/4 cents to $16.81-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed fell in April

TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in April fell to 47.3%, compared with 47.8% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Monday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Apr-2022 Mar-2022 Apr-2021 Total Shipments 2,023,992 2,169,960 2,037,820 Main Ingredients Corn 47.3% 46.8% 47.8% Sorghum 1% 1% 1.2% Wheat 1.8% 1.8% 1.7% Barley 3.9% 3.9% 3.7% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Kim Coghill)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

French spirits industry sees inflation giving 2022 bitter taste

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - The French spirits industry faces a difficult year due to geopolitical constraints, soaring inflation and COVID-19 restrictions in China, after sales staged a partial recovery in 2021, industry group Federation Francaise des Spiritueux (FFS) said on Tuesday. "The year 2022 is far more complex," FFS...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat recovers from near 3-month low on bargain-buying, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Wednesday, as the market recovered from its weakest since late March hit in the previous session, although pressure from early harvest of crops in the United States and Europe limited gains. Soybeans slid, while corn ticked up after both markets...
AGRICULTURE

