ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell County, KS

At least 2,000 cattle die after extreme heat bakes Kansas

By Nexstar Media Wire, Hannah Adamson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PAPyh_0gEDDPz200

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. ( KSNW ) — At least 2,000 head of cattle died during the heat in southwest Kansas last weekend, an estimated $4 million loss.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), extreme weather is to blame for the deaths .

“The combination of high temperatures, humidity and not a lot of wind made it difficult for the cows to stay cool,” Matt Lara, KDHE communications director, said.

The high temperature was 102 degrees in and around Garden City and Dodge City on Saturday and Sunday, according to KSN.

Dr. Miles Theurer, a veterinarian, works with 16 feed lots in Kansas, 10 of which were impacted by those extreme conditions.

Dr. Theurer says that in his six-year career in the feed yard industry, he has never seen conditions like this that led to what he calls the perfect storm.

“I hope I never have to see anything like it again,” Dr. Theurer said. “Being out there with the crews, it’s very demoralizing.”

At several feed lots in Haskell County, crews worked nonstop to provide extra water tanks and bedding for livestock, prioritizing pens in need of the most care.

“The sad part was that most of these cattle were nearing the end point of near harvest,” Dr. Theurer said.

“Our normal death losses, on a typical, you know, month basis, we would be in that one to one-and-a-half percent range … we’re well above those numbers,” Justin Waggoner, a beef cattle specialist with Kansas State University Extension, said.

J. Tarpoff, a beef veterinarian with Kansas State University Research and Extension, said cattle will often acclimate to hot temperatures, but factors like humidity, diet, and even the color of their hide, can drastically change their ability to handle the heat.

“Each animal within a group or pen is not affected the same way,” he said. “Animals with higher body condition scores, or with darker hides, or finisher steers and heifers that are getting ready to go to harvest are at higher risk of heat stress.”

Governor’s actions to assist with recent cattle deaths

Tarpoff said ranchers and feedlot operators can do things to help cattle survive the heat.

“This all has to do with heat load,” he said. “The internal temperature of cattle will peak two hours after the hottest point of the day. So our strategy for keeping cows cool needs to be built around knowing that.”

He said cattle also produce heat about four to six hours after eating.

“So if we feed animals within the wrong period of time, we can actually increase their heat load because the heat of digestion and the heat from the environment are building on top of each other,” Tarpoff said. “We want to keep that from happening.”

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, the effects of this devastating blow to feed lots will not be felt by consumers.

“This will not create any kind of supply chain issues. They’re going to continue to see plenty of beef in their meat case. This should not create a pricing issue,” Scarlett Hagins with the Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) said.

Despite the rarity of events of this scale, Dr. Theurer says staying proactive is key.

“This was something from a weather event that, I mean, hasn’t happened in the, in this area, [that] I know of, [in] the last 60 years, and so, that’s how we have to think about that as well in the future,” Dr. Theurer said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety says three minutes after a gunman entered a school where he slaughtered 19 elementary students and two teachers there was sufficient armed law enforcement on scene to stop the gunman. Yet police officers armed with rifles stood and waited in a school […]
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Haskell County, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Business
WRBL News 3

Video: 8 people and a dog rescued by Georgia DNR on Lake Allatoona

LAKE ALLATOONA, Ga. (CBS News) – This past Sunday, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Game Warden Steven Martinez and Cpl. Tyler Lewis witnessed an overloaded vessel capsize on Lake Allatoona. They we able to quickly get to the boat and began throwing flotation to the people in the water and began getting them onto their […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

New Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis received Kia Sorento

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The new Miss Georgia received a new car Monday afternoon for her ventures across the state. Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis received a 2022 Kia Sorento to fulfill her year of service as Miss Georgia. Hollis earned the job Saturday night at the River Center for Performing Arts. She was also […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama: 2 arrested, teenager found in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was located and two people were arrested Sunday in Marion County for trespassing and child endangerment. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers stayed at an area known as “Ride Out Falls,” searching for an adult man and a juvenile. Officers searched the area by vehicle, on foot, […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

The Alabama Vote 2022: Latest on the runoff elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama’s 2022 primary runoff elections. All times are local (CT). 10:33 p.m. The Associated Press has declared a winner in the Democratic gubernatorial race. Yolanda Rochelle Flowers will take on incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in November’s general election. Flowers becomes the first African-American to ever win a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Cattle#Heat Stress#Extreme Weather#Livestock#Kdhe#Ksn
WRBL News 3

South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Tuesday convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 fatal accident, removing and barring him from future office in a stinging rebuke that showed most senators didn’t believe his account of the crash. Ravnsborg, a first-term Republican who only recently announced […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
WRBL News 3

Low turnout expected in Alabama primary runoff

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A runoff election today will determine who’s the heavy favorite to win Alabama’s open seat in the US Senate. Republicans pick from two high-profile members of the GOP. More News from WRBL Mo Brooks and Katie Britt both curried favor with former president Trump. Brooks had his endorsement originally–that was […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

June 21, 2022 Election Results

In Georgia, Democrats were choosing their nominee for secretary of state in primary runoff elections. They’re voting on a position that assumed new importance after former President Donald Trump cast doubt on Georgia’s 2020 election results, making false claims of widespread voter fraud. Democrats will also be selecting candidates for lieutenant governor, labor commissioner, insurance […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Zeigler votes in GOP Primary runoff in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close race to watch is Alabama’s Secretary of State. The Republicans have a runoff between State Auditor Jim Zeigler and former Pike County Probate Judge Wes Allen. Zeigler is a Mobile County native and cast his ballot in the runoff shortly after the polls opened this morning. More News from […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Muscogee County voters set to go back to polls Tuesday to decide runoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tuesday is runoff Election Day in Georgia. For Muscogee County voters, it creates some interesting scenarios that could be confusing. WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams talked to Muscogee County Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren about some of the Democratic-Republican ballot situations. Here’s the most simple way to put this. […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Chris West wins Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District GOP nomination to challenge Bishop in November

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Chris West will face Congressman Sanford Bishop in November’s General Election. West has defeated Jeremy Hunt to win the Republic nomination to challenge the Georgia Democrat in the election for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District. Hunt and West faced off in the runoff election following May’s primary. In the June 21 runoff, […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Tiger King’s ‘Doc’ Antle’s reported wife registers 2 new businesses at Myrtle Beach Safari’s address days after his arrest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle’s reported wives has registered two businesses since Antle’s arrest earlier this month — both with addresses listed as Myrtle Beach Safari, which he owns. China York filed articles of organization with the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office for Vali Co LLC and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy