Questions for Churchill Downs reps? Submit them here

By Nicole Krasean
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Do you have any questions for Churchill Downs representatives regarding the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort? Mywabashvalley.com may be able to get them answered.

On Monday, June 20, WTWO/WAWV is sitting down with CDI reps and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett for a digital show previewing the groundbreaking of the casino project, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21.

Topics of discussion will range from the impact of the casino resort on the community, updated information regarding the project itself, as well as a rundown of what to expect from the groundbreaking event.

The station will be choosing some of the submitted questions to ask during the digital show Monday evening.

