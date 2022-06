June 20, 2022 - Debra Pantalion, who describes herself as an “unapologetically enthusiastic genealogist” is a member of both the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. In addition, she is a direct descendant of Don Antonio Gil Y'Barbo, who is credited with establishing Nacogdoches. Speaking to the June monthly meeting of the Timpson Area Genealogical and Heritage Society, Pantalion shared some of her family history as well as tips on qualifying for the DAR and the DRT.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO