ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 17

By Sportico Staff
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jc8n_0gEDCDfl00

Click here to read the full article.

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry

Purchases

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. Moves to Nasdaq
SlingerBag maker Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. upgraded its stock listing to the Nasdaq Stock Market from over the counter on June 15. The company sold 1 million shares at $4 each, down from an initial plan to sell 1.2 million at $10 each. After a 1-for-10 stock split effected with the uplisting, Connexa has a diluted market cap of about $51 million. Connexa started as SlingerBag, offering a suitcase-sized portable tennis ball launcher, in mid-2018. The company later purchased automated sports video and analysis companies PlaySight and Gameface to expand its business to a tech-driven “watch, play, learn” strategy. It now trades under the ticker CNXA.

Personnel

A Trio of Execs to Excel

Excel Sports Management has hired three executives to its team. Dorian Branch comes in as coordinator, women’s basketball. Prior to joining Excel, Branch was head agent at Launch Sports Group. She will be based in Atlanta and report to Erin Kane, VP, women’s sports. Eric Hsia is the new controller, finance and operations, and will work out of the New York office, coming over from Deloitte. Finally, Matt Lorah will become senior partnership analyst, brand marketing, analytics after coming over from Kemper Lesnik, where he was a senior account. He will be based in the Chicago office and report to Gabe Ottolini, VP, business intelligence.

777 Partners Names Analytics Expert

777 Partners has hired Mladen Sormaz as director of football analytics for its football group. In this newly created role, Sormaz will build and lead a team of data scientists, engineers and analysts to support 777 Partners’ portfolio of football clubs in the areas of player development, performance, sport science and player recruitment. Those clubs include Genoa C.F.C. in Italy, SA Standard de Liege in Belgium and Red Star FC in France, as well as a significant minority stake in Sevilla FC in Spain. 777 Partners is currently in exclusive negotiations to acquire a 70% stake in Vasco da Gama in Brazil. Sormaz joins 777 Partners from Leicester City, where he served as head of football analytics for the past three years, during which time the Premier League club achieved three of its highest-ever finishes in the league and won the FA Cup.

Partnerships

Gambling.com Group Set to Join Russell 3000 Index

Solely on the basis of preliminary market capitalization ranges published by FTSE Russell on May 6, 2022, Gambling.com Group expects to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. The change will take effect after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022, and the Group’s shares will be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes. The annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captured the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes.

KPMG Debuts Super Suite at Capital One Arena

Monumental Sports & Entertainment and KPMG transformed an existing suite into what they call a KPMG Ignition Center, located at MSE’s Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. It will serve as a meeting place for KPMG and its clients to collaborate and solve business problems together, 365 days a year, at any time of the day, regardless of other events, including NBA and NHL games, concerts or live events or as a traditional suite during such events. The 28-person mega-suite can be transformed to meet clients’ needs via modular and movable furniture and dividers. The suite is fully equipped with a central video wall, interactive screen displays, high-resolution monitors on the ceiling and at the entryway and video streaming.

Disc League and Legends Team Up

The American Ultimate Disc League and Legends, a data-fueled experiences company, announced a long-term partnership aimed at accelerating the league’s growth. Legends, which has made a minority investment in the league, will manage sponsorships, omnichannel merchandise, media strategy and buying. The AUDL was formed in 2012 with eight teams, and in the following 10 seasons, the league has grown to 25 teams across the United States and Canada.

Knit Raises $3.55 Million to Fuel Growth

Knit announced an oversubscribed seed funding round of $3.55 million led by Silicon Road Ventures with participation from Bread and Butter Ventures, Alumni Ventures, Bootstrappers.mn , Operate Studio and TiE Global Angels. Knit’s technology enables customers to tap into a network of over 1 million Gen Z and 4 million millennial consumers to gather on-demand video feedback and quick-turn quantitative data. Through Knit’s platform, brands can upload custom research questions and get 30- to 90-second “selfie” video responses from hundreds of Gen Z consumers in as quickly as a few hours. With their video analysis AI, brands can then analyze hours of video feedback in minutes. With this investment, the Austin-based startup will continue to build out its technology to further automate the video analysis process.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Susquehanna Makes $65 Million Wager on PointsBet

Click here to read the full article. Finance giant Susquehanna has purchased 12.76% of PointsBet, making it the gambling operator’s largest shareholder. PointsBet will issue 38.75 million new shares to SIG Sports, a unit of Susquehanna International Group, or SIG, at $1.68 ($2.43 AUS) per share, the company said Sunday in a filing with the Australian Securities Exchange. That’s a roughly 13% increase over PointsBet’s closing share price on Friday. In addition to the $65.2 million ($94.16 million AUS) investment, PointsBet announced that Nellie Analytics, which was founded by SIG, has entered into an agreement to provide technology and data to the...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Matthew Fitzpatrick Wins Richest U.S. Open as USGA Casts Doubt on LIV

Click here to read the full article. Matthew Fitzpatrick, a 27-year-old from England who’s won eight times in Europe, nabbed his first win on the PGA Tour in an emphatic manner, by taking the U.S. Open on the same course where he won the U.S. Amateur nine years ago. Fitzpatrick took home the $3.15 million winner’s check after shooting a final-round 68 for a 6-under 274 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., the course where 20-year-old Francis Ouimet outdueled two English stars of the game in 1913 to put golf on the map in the U.S. The impact of Ouimet’s...
GOLF
Sportico

Atlanta Braves’ Ballpark Figures Foment Economist Brawl

Click here to read the full article. The ongoing debate about the fiscal impact of the Atlanta Braves’ home stadium has spawned an even more vehement fight between two notable sports economists, including one of the country’s most recognizable names in the field. On Tuesday, the Braves hailed a 15-page stadium fiscal impact report the team had commissioned from well-known Smith College economist Andrew Zimbalist, which rebuked the findings of a critical study that was published in March by J.C. Bradbury, an economist at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. In his analysis, Bradbury had determined that the tale of Truist Park, which...
ATLANTA, GA
Sportico

FIFA Announces 2026 World Cup Host Cities in North America

Click here to read the full article. With 158 days to go until the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, global soccer’s governing body, FIFA, has named the 16 cities that will host the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States. In the U.S. Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York/New Jersey will host a total of 60 games. Canadian cities Vancouver and Toronto will combine with Mexican hosts in Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City to put on the remaining 20 games. FIFA received applications from 45 cities from the host...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers#Nhl#Canada#Nba#Football Clubs#Slingerbag#Playsight#Gameface#Launch Sports Group
Sportico

David Blitzer Nears U.S. Sports Milestone as MLB OKs Guardians Deal

Click here to read the full article. David Blitzer is on the verge of a major milestone—owning equity in all five major U.S. sport leagues. The Blitzer group’s agreement to purchase 35% of Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians was approved this week by MLB, pending close, commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters Thursday. It includes options to purchase a controlling stake within the decade. When the transaction closes, Blitzer will add an MLB team to his vast sports portfolio, which includes equity stakes in franchises in the NFL, NBA, MLS and NHL, plus a handful of European soccer clubs. While it’s common for...
NFL
Sportico

ESPN Is on Defense in Sage Steele Lawsuit, and It’s Playing to Win

Click here to read the full article. In a sweeping rebuke of ESPN anchor Sage Steele’s claims that the network violated Connecticut law by sidelining her after she made controversial comments about former President Barack Obama and COVID-19 vaccines, attorneys for the network blasted Steele’s claims as “meritless.” They also argued that her suit ignores ESPN’s authority to decide who it puts on the air, which content to air and what it tells the public about those choices. ESPN filed a motion to dismiss Steele’s lawsuit last Thursday in a Connecticut Superior Court, contending that Steele—who the network praises as “an...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sportico

As Ratings for the NBA Finals Sag, Feel Free to Blame Gen Z

Click here to read the full article. JohnWallStreet is on vacation until June 27. Today’s column is from Sportico media writer Anthony Crupi. Steph Curry’s three-point touch vanished like Doughboy at the end of Boyz n da Hood, and yet the Warriors still dispatched an overmatched Celtics team 104-94 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. In what marked the first time in his storied career that he failed to hit a three in a postseason game, Curry went 0-for-9 from beyond the arc and 7-for-22 from the field, finishing with 16 points. Three nights earlier, the Finals MVP shot out the lights...
NBA
Sportico

Broncos Sale Reveals Fading Opportunities for Black Ownership

Click here to read the full article. Rob Walton was out of the country when the news broke that he’d won the bidding war to purchase the Denver Broncos. It’s unclear if or how he celebrated abroad, but it was a hooray moment for him and also for the NFL’s 31 other owners, since the record $4.65 billion price tag—more than double the $2.2 billion price fetched by the Carolina Panthers in 2018—only increases the value of their clubs. But as valuations for NFL franchises continue to skyrocket, the chances of the NFL welcoming its first black majority owner are becoming...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Sportico

How the Warriors’ Kevin Durant Gift Keeps on Giving in the 2022 Finals

Click here to read the full article. The Golden State Warriors were in trouble. The Boston Celtics had taken a 71-67 lead in the third quarter of Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals, and Stephen Curry was in the midst of an off night, having not made a single three. But Andrew Wiggins came to the rescue. The 26-year-old scored 10 fourth-quarter points and grabbed 13 rebounds, the second-highest total of his career, while playing exceptional defense on Jayson Tatum.  Curry rarely struggles on the biggest stage, averaging 27 points per game over his career in the NBA Finals. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportico

Deshaun Watson’s 20 Settlements May Be Too Late to Dodge NFL Suspension

Click here to read the full article. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing plaintiffs in 24 lawsuits filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual misconduct in massage therapy, announced on Tuesday that 20 of the lawsuits have been tentatively settled. He did not reveal terms of the settlements, which will need approval by Harris County (Texas) Judge Rabeea Collier. “We are working through the paperwork,” Buzbee said in a statement, “related to those settlements.” He added that he is proud to have represented the women who, he says, “have endured vile criticism and fanatical ignorance . . ....
NFL
Sportico

U.S. TV Market Is a Tough Lie for PGA Tour Antagonist LIV Golf

Click here to read the full article. A worldwide audience of just under 50,000 fans and curiosity seekers on Thursday streamed the official launch of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, as Dustin Johnson ripped his first tee shot down the middle of the fairway at Hemel Hempstead’s Centurion Club. Two hours later, while Phil Mickelson glowered over his double-bogey putt on the ninth green, the number of onlookers monitoring the action via LIV Golf’s YouTube channel and Facebook page had crept over the 100,000 mark. As much as they are the biggest names linked to the Saudi-backed breakaway tour, Johnson and...
TV & VIDEOS
Sportico

Former TN Gov. Bill Haslam Nearing Deal to Buy NHL’s Predators

Click here to read the full article. Former Tennessee governor Bill Haslam is nearing a deal to purchase the NHL’s Nashville Predators, according to people familiar with the transaction. The team’s ownership group is controlled by Herbert Fritch, a healthcare entrepreneur who took over as chairman in 2019. There are 16 others listed as owners on the team’s website. Haslam is the brother of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. The Predators in a statement confirmed that Fritch will sell the majority of his stake to Haslam, with the former governor transitioning from minority to majority owner “within the next few years, through...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sportico

SEC Fears of Johnson v. NCAA Labor Case Laid Out in Amicus Brief

Click here to read the full article. In the latest sign that Johnson v. NCAA—a federal case which argues college athletes should be paid at least as much as their work-study classmates—is worrying the establishment, the Southeastern Conference and a group of 13 education associations have submitted amicus briefs to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. They urge the appellate court to reverse U.S. District Judge John Padova’s ruling that rejected the NCAA’s motion to dismiss and supported the recognition of college athletes as employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Sportico has obtained the two briefs, which...
POLITICS
Sportico

Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon Settle XFL Breach of Contract Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. Former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon have reached a settlement in their federal breach of contract lawsuit. Terms of the settlement are not known. Luck, who was fired for cause as XFL commissioner in April 2020, sued McMahon and Alpha Entertainment for more than $23.8 million. Crucial to the case is whether McMahon made a legally binding guarantee that Alpha would honor the five-year, $35 million contract Luck signed in 2018. The enforceability of the promise hinges on several factors. The two sides have debated whether Alpha lawfully classified Luck’s firing as “for...
WWE
Sportico

Top 10 Highest-Paid Golfers to Add U.S. Open Bump Over LIV Windfall

Click here to read the full article. The best golfers in the world are in Massachusetts this week for the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline. The historic club hosted the 1913 Open, immortalized in print and film by The Greatest Game Ever Played, while the 2022 version will instead be “The Most Awkward Game Ever Played,” as some of the 17 banned LIV Golf players tee it up with their peers for the first time. Golf’s 10 highest-paid players earned a combined $328 million in prize money and endorsements in the 12 months through May 2022, led...
GOLF
Sportico

LIV Golf Prize Money Doubles That of Major Championships: Data Viz

Click here to read the full article. ESPN reported on Wednesday that 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed will play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. They join decorated golfers Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia, all of whom are participating in the inaugural event beginning today at the Centurion Club outside London. Looking at the prize money at stake, it’s no mystery why golfers are defecting from the PGA Tour to join the circuit backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Not only are the LIV events more lucrative than a typical tour...
GOLF
Sportico

Allyson Felix’s Saysh Footwear Brand Raises $8M in Series A Funding

Click here to read the full article. Olympian Allyson Felix and her brother and business partner Wes Felix announced June 16 that their Saysh footwear brand closed a Series A fundraising round that brought in $8 million, Footwear News reports. In keeping with its mission to empower and serve women, Saysh sought out women-led, women-funded partners. Its Series A was led by specialist consumer fund IRIS and the Gap Inc.-owned Athleta brand, along with Redpoint Ventures and Springbank Collective. As part of the investment, Gap Inc. has acquired an equity stake in Saysh, and Athleta has entered into a partnership to showcase...
BUSINESS
Sportico

NBA Raising $254 Million for Teams, Bringing Debt to $7.4 Billion

Click here to read the full article. The National Basketball Association is raising $254 million this week backed by national media revenues, according to a ratings opinion issued by Fitch Ratings on Monday. League subsidiary Hardwood Funding LLC is selling three uneven tranches of senior secured notes—about $137 million, $90 million and $26 million—using income from the media contracts to back the debt, according to Fitch. Based on prior disclosures, the debt is almost certainly meant to provide operating capital for three individual franchises, which aren’t disclosed. The NBA didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment. The new fundraising brings the...
NBA
Sportico

Aaron Donald’s $31.6M Salary an Outlier in QB-Focused NFL: Data Viz

Click here to read the full article. Fourteen of the past 15 NFL Most Valuable Player Award winners, and 10 of the past 15 Super Bowl MVPs, have been quarterbacks. Although the Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford played a great game in Super Bowl LVI and wide receiver Cooper Kupp won MVP, the Rams wouldn’t have won without two massive late plays by defensive tackle Aaron Donald. On 3rd-and-1 with the Cincinnati Bengals at midfield and driving toward what could have been at least a tying field goal with 48 seconds left, Donald stuffed a running play at the...
NFL
Sportico

Orioles’ Sale, Move Talk Fueled by Bitter Angelos Family Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. The future of the Baltimore Orioles’ ownership is at stake in a lawsuit brought by attorney Louis “Lou” Angelos, son of longtime Orioles owner Peter Angelos, against his brother, Orioles CEO John Angelos, and their 80-year-old mother, Georgia Angelos. The complaint, filed on June 9 in a Baltimore County court, demands that recent amendments to a family trust be voided and that John Angelos be held liable for fraud and intentionally interfering with his brother’s inheritance. Much of the case stems from the aftermath of Peter Angelos, now 92, creating a revocable trust in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy