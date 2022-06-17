Celebrate Peggy Lee Day in VC - June 17th

FARGO (KFGO) – Stormy weather rolled through portions of eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening producing rain, high winds, and some hail. High winds reported as strong as 85 mph toppled power lines south of Fargo, causing power outages. At one point, Cass County Electric Cooperative reported about 1500 members were out of power in the Oxbow, Hickson, Chaffee, Colfax, and Kindred areas. The last of the outages were restored by early Tuesday. Xcel Energy crews were also out Monday night working to restore power to hundreds of customers in parts of Fargo, Barnesville, Dilworth, and other nearby communities.

