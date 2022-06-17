ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Your Guide to Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward Neighborhood

By Ashley Abramson
milwaukeemag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE’S revitalized warehouse district, the Historic Third Ward is a walkable epicenter of local eateries, bars and shops. The Milwaukee Public Market, home...

www.milwaukeemag.com

milwaukeemag.com

19 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: June 22-26

Jigs & Swigs comes to Sprecher Brewing Co. (701 W. Glendale Ave.) at 6:30 p.m. The Irish-dance inspired cardio class costs just $15 and includes a beer when you’re done. Sprecher’s Traveling Beer Garden takes up residency at Shelter #5 in Grant Park (100 E. Hawthorne Ave.) until July 10. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Your Guide to Food Trucks and Street Food in Milwaukee

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. A jiggly blob of fresh burrata cheese rests on an heirloom tomato-arugula salad with basil pesto, honey, truffle oil and toasted pine nuts. This beauty is what I see when I open my carryout container and it seems somehow incongruous. Owners Pete (a former supper club exec chef) and Jess Ignatiev were originally set to open a restaurant, but then, well, COVID. They’ve carried over their passion for seasonal, farm-supporting cuisine to the lil kitchen inside this bright-yellow truck, dropping dazzling touches on simpler fare like burgers, fish (cod) fry and fried cheese curds. “We also like to do fun specials during the week,” says Jess, who says their own garden serves as inspiration.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (June 12-18)

Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Public Market’s New Concert Series Starts This Week

For five Tuesday nights over the course of the summer, local musicians will perform at the Milwaukee Public Market as part of the Riverwalk Commons Concert Series. The concerts will be on June 21, July 19, Aug. 9, Aug. 23 and Sept. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m., and admission to the concerts is free to the public. The featured performers include local musicians Joe Wray, The Panoptics, Evan Christian, Trapper Schoepp and DJ Shawna.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

23-year-old reopens and revives sports complex in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Theran Wanta is putting new life into his hometown with Stingers Golf and Recreation. Theran reopened the old mini golf course and driving range that people have visited in West Bend for decades, Blue Dog. "People are sort of surprised when they meet me...
WEST BEND, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: June 17-19

1. DIY Bee House with the Milwaukee Public Library. FRIDAY FROM 3 P.M. TO 4 P.M. | WASHINGTON PARK BRANCH. Attendees can find inspiration all around at the DIY Bee House event hosted by the Milwaukee Public Library. Located in the Finney Community room at the Washington Park Branch, the event will teach teens how to build and decorate their very own bee houses with materials they have at home. The event will also have summer reading material for teens that attend.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Why We’re Excited About the New(ish) Summerfest Format

The Big Gig is back, and we’re here for the weekends-only concept. This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. Last year was just different. (Do we need to explain...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Be Bear-Aware: Two Bear Sightings in SW Sheboygan County

Keep an eye on your picnic baskets, and garbage cans, for that matter. Two black bear sightings were recorded in video in far southwest Sheboygan County late last week. One was captured on cell phone video in a farm field in Beechwood, while the second sighting was reported in Parnell.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Produce to the People: Food discount program helps low-income shoppers

MILWAUKEE— A partnership in the Milwaukee area is making sure people with low-incomes can afford fresh fruit and veggies. A new program, Produce to the People, by Outpost and Hunger Task Force offers 50% savings for FoodShare participants. Offer applies to fresh fruit and veggies at Outpost's four Milwaukee-area...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Viking cruise: Milwaukee starts Great Lakes voyage

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is known for many things, but it's the beer that brought the massive Viking Octantis cruise ship to the city. The ship is Viking's newest vessel set to explore the Great Lakes. Brew City is the starting point for the cruise. "People are friendly, and I think...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Juneteenth celebrations kick off Saturday across Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. — Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. In 2022 it falls on a Sunday, and the federal holiday is recognized Monday. Yet several cities across Wisconsin got an early start to the festivities. "It's really a tradition that has...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Got documents to shred? City offers three free sites on June 25 | Local News

The City of Kenosha is offering an opportunity for residents to shred documents free of charge at three local sites from 9 am to 1 pm Saturday, June 25. Shredding will be offered outside in the parking lots at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.; at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., and at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Man killed in shooting on Milwaukee's Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting outside Casablanca on Brady Street. Police were called to Cass and Brady streets around 2:15 a.m. on Monday. "I heard some commotion going on outside, and then I heard the three shots fired, and it was very loud," said Bob Schneider, who lives nearby.
MILWAUKEE, WI

